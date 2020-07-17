FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 17, 2020

We Treasure What We Measure

by

Transparency, transparency, transparency. The word has become a battle cry in Trump times, and there was another skirmish this week when the administration ordered hospitals to send their Covid-19 data not to the Centers for Disease Control, where it’s publicly available, but rather to the Department of Health and Human Services, where it will be stored in a database that is shut to the public.

The move sent pundits into paroxysms of outrage. One Esquire writer even called the move crazy, evil, “nuke-the-moon-to-control-the-tides crazy.”

But let’s spare a little outrage for the data itself. There’s still plenty of it out there.

As Mary-Margaret Fill, a medical epidemiologist at the Tennessee Department of Health pointed out, “While there is valid concern about data flow and data transparency, in many states, data on Covid hospitalizations and hospital capacity are already being tracked and shared at the state level.” And states still report all that case information to the CDC.

So let’s look at it. The antidote to darkness isn’t shouting at the light switch; it’s light.

Both testing and cases reached record highs in the US this week, and while Covid-hoaxers would like to believe otherwise, deaths are also up. What’s truly shocking in the data is the demographic detail. Nationally, Black Americans die at 2.5 times the rate of whites, and in the states seeing rising rates right now, the disparities are especially stark.

In Alabama, where African Americans constitute 27% of the population, they account for 45% of deaths. In Georgia, an African American population of 31% accounts for 47% of lives lost. In Missouri, where Blacks are just 12% of residents, they’re fully 50% of Covid deaths.

It’s not just the South. In DC, where 47% of the population is African American, 74% of the dead are Black. In Michigan, a Black population of 14% accounts for 41% of deaths.

Look at the county data, as the Covid-19 Tracking Project at the Atlantic Magazine did, and the data is even more chilling. Five of the top five counties with the highest death rates in the nation are all predominantly African American.

Transparency is important, especially in matters of public health. We treasure what we measure, and ideologically-driven fights over data collection long precede this peculiarly mendacious president. But we can’t afford to let our outrage over attacks on transparency distract us from looking at what is still transparent.

After the data dashboard wars, we must return to the discussion of white supremacy. The racist reality of who is dying of Covid-19 and the institutionalized bias that reflects is even more of a national shame—or it should be—than that distractor-in-chief, our president.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Laura Flanders

Laura Flanders interviews forward-thinking people about the key questions of our time on The Laura Flanders Show, a nationally syndicated radio and television program also available as a podcast. A contributing writer to The Nation, Flanders is also the author of six books, including The New York Times best-seller, BUSHWOMEN: Tales of a Cynical Species.  She is the recipient of a 2019 Izzy Award for excellence in independent journalism, the Pat Mitchell Lifetime Achievement Award for advancing women’s and girls’ visibility in media and a 2020 Lannan Cultural Freedom Fellowship for her reporting and advocacy for public media. lauraflanders.org

New from
CounterPunch

Weekend Edition
July 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Laura Flanders
We Treasure What We Measure
Nick Pemberton
We Can’t Cancel Class
Mary Miller - Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
David Swanson
Legislation in Congress Would Require Flying Flag With Pentagon on It
Sonali Kolhatkar
Trump’s ‘Plan’ Is Simply to Make the Virus and Its Casualties Disappear
Kenn Orphan
Running the World, Since 1776
Jon Rynn
A New Eco-Economic Paradigm
Gary Leupp
King David, God, the Plague, and Donald Trump
Tom Engelhardt
“The Bleeding Wound:” Osama bin Laden Won (Twice)
Jill Richardson
What If We Actually Listened?
Kim C. Domenico
Making Lives Matter: Liberal Anti-Authoritarianism & the Suppression of Individuality
Paul Gilk
Deconstructing Civilization
Mike Hastie
Homeless in Portland, Oregon 
George Wuerthner
Why “Periodic Devastation” May be Necessary for the Health of Forest Ecosystems
Dean Baker – Gerald Scorce
The Smart Rx to Slash Drug Costs: Two Obvious Steps to Take First
Margot Rathke
Now is the Time for Free College
Binoy Kampmark
Vulgar Militarism: Expanding the Australian War Memorial
Andrew Stewart
Adolph Reed Jr. And The Essence Of Class Essentialism: In Which We Essentially Examine This With Class
Norman Solomon
An Ultimate Meaning of the Bernie 2020 Campaign: “Not Him. Us.”
John Stanton
Trump’s COVID-19 Data Cover Up: TeleTracking Technologies Hired to Do the Dirty Deed
Raouf Halaby
Beautiful Hagia Sophia: Between the Sacred and the Profane; Turkey Is Condemned, While Israel Gets a Pass
Nicky Reid
Antifa Punks and Boogaloo Bois: A Tale of Two Scapegoats
July 16, 2020
Vijay Prashad
Laos Has Tackled COVID-19, But It Is Drowning in Debt to International Finance
Louisa Willcox
Charlie Russell, Grizzly Whisperer
John McMurtry – Jeffery Klaehn
Money Capital vs Life Capital: the War of Values We Live or Die By
Jesse Jackson
A New Generation of Protest Holds Great Promise for America
Robert Hunziker
The Inertia Bugaboo
Jyoti Saraswati
Seeing the World Through Touch During a Pandemic
Sam Bahour
Time’s Up Israel: Get Your Knee Off Palestine’s Neck
Nick Licata
How Protester Occupations Can Succeed
Dean Baker
It’s Going to be a Long, Hard Recession
Mary Miller – Ariel Gold
The U.S. Struggle for Justice for Palestine Begins a New Chapter
Rajan Menon
How the Pandemic Hit Americans: Selective in Its Impact, the Virus Has Struck the Homeless Hard
Chuck Collins
Fair Tax Solutions for Cities Facing Covid-19 Budget Crises
George Ochenski
The Times They are a-Changin’
Neil Decenteceo
Small Island Countries Aren’t Waiting for Rich Countries to Act on Climate
Binoy Kampmark
Blue Steak on Lygon Street: The Mario Corniola Effect
Nan Levinson
Veterans Go to Washington: So What?
July 15, 2020
Jennifer Loewenstein
Forging Greater Israel: Annexation by Any Other Name
John Davis
This is No Way to Live
Melvin Goodman
Bolton’s Book is Not the “Bomb” as Advertised
Kenneth Surin
Boris Johnson’s “Blundering Brilliance”…Now Only the Blundering Remains
Daniel Warner
Audacity and Hope in the Summer of Discontent
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
Propaganda Beyond Trump
Omar Ramahi
Hagia Sophia and the Catastrophe of Symbolism
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail