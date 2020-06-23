FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 23, 2020

If Trump is Thinking About a Meeting With Maduro, What about Trudeau?

by

Based on an interview held in the White House last Friday, June 19, the U.S. website Axios reported:

“Asked whether he would meet with Maduro,” Trump said, “I would maybe think about that…. Maduro would like to meet. And I’m never opposed to meetings — you know, rarely opposed to meetings. I always say, you lose very little with meetings. But at this moment, I’ve turned them down.”

The context of what may appear to be a sudden reversal in Trump’s Venezuelan policy is to be found in John Bolton’s recently released memoir on life under Trump, The Room Where It Happened. According to Bolton (cited by Axios), after throwing the full diplomatic weight of the U.S. government behind Juan Guaidó, Trump’s private feelings about his protégé were ambivalent:

“He thought Guaidó was ‘weak,’ as opposed to Maduro, who was ‘strong.’”

“By spring [of 2019], Trump was calling Guaidó the ‘Beto O’Rourke of Venezuela,’ [Democratic Party candidate for the 2016 presidential elections won by Hilary Clinton] hardly the sort of compliment an ally of the United States should expect.”

In the Trump lexicon, the honorific applied to O’Rourke generally means “loser,” a term to deprecate political opponents. It may be that this tentative reaching out to Maduro, as opposed to hanging on to what was appearing even in Trump’s eyes as a lost cause, has its roots in previous discussions among Trump’s Cabinet.

Any eventual contact between Trump and Maduro is an ongoing but controversial story emerging from U.S. corporate media, the White House and perhaps Bolton. In fact, only one day after Trump seemed to have opened the door to discussing with Maduro, he tweeted on June 22.

“I would only meet with Maduro to discuss one thing: a peaceful exit from power! “

However, “meeting” and “discussing” is still in the news. Moreover, the fact remains, following the latest divulgations cited above, that Trump is evaluating “discussion” from a position of weakness. As Trumps has admitted, his anointed “president“ is a complete failure to date.

The situation in Canada is different. Action can be taken now as there is nothing to wait for. The Trudeau government plays a leading role in carrying forward Trump regime-change policy through the right-wing Lima group, with its avowed intention of overthrowing Maduro and installing Guaidó.

The time is ripe, because on June 17 the Trudeau government suffered a humiliating defeat in its high profile bid for a seat on the United Nations Security Council. In the spotlight during the weeks leading up to the vote, we saw just how close Trudeau’s relationship is to Trump. In fact, many Canadians viewed it as subservience. This evaluation even found its way into some corporate editorials on the defeat. Also under scrutiny in the UNSC debacle was the Trudeau government’s lack of respect for international law and UN resolutions.

In a word, since June 17, Trudeau does not have either an international or domestic mandate to conduct foreign policy as he has carried out since winning office. Along with other grassroots organizations and personalities, the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute was instrumental in pushing for the NO vote and creating domestic support to back up the international appeals.

If Trudeau would like to make up for his past errors and show the world there is indeed a difference between the U.S. and Canada, and that we do not perhaps stand behind every Trump move, what better opportunity that to build on Trump’s short-lived opening to Maduro? Why should Trudeau not declare that, unlike Trump, he would like to have fair and open discussions with Maduro, as anyone who believes in an “international rules-based order” should do? Surely it would take courage to do so. But this is far closer to “Canadian values” than what Trudeau has been repeating over the last few weeks. Such a courageous stand would also constitute a rebuttal of Trump’s heavy-handed, dictatorial methods. Since the vote on the 17th, the Canadian Foreign Policy Institute, encouraged by its and others’ success in breaking through the usual mainstream media blackout, is following up on what many see as a mandate from the grassroots. It is calling for a popular discussion and consultations on foreign policy in these terms:

Dear PM Trudeau,

Time to Fundamentally Reassess Canadian Foreign Policy

One of the 10 subjects raised is:

+ Why is Canada involved in efforts to oust Venezuela’s UN-recognized government, a clear violation of the principle of non-intervention in other country’s internal affairs?

Trudeau has admitted that he has to take stock of a foreign policy that has been so soundly rejected by United Nations’ member states. By revising its failed and harmful policy toward the Venezuelan people, it would contribute to a much-needed atmosphere of discussion and consultation on Canada’s outdated and unpopular foreign policy.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Arnold August

Arnold August, a Canadian journalist and lecturer, is the author of Democracy in Cuba and the 1997–98 Elections and, more recently, Cuba and Its Neighbours: Democracy in Motion. Cuba’s neighbours under consideration are the U.S., Venezuela, Bolivia and Ecuador. Arnold can be followed on Twitter @Arnold_August.

New from
CounterPunch

June 23, 2020
Melvin Goodman
Trump, Bolton, and Pompeo: Loathsome Peas in a Pod
Vijay Prashad
Billions of Children are Being Punished by the Pandemic
Marshall Auerback
Let’s Make Sure We Get the Green New Deal Right
Katie Fite
Savagery in the Great Basin
Patrick Cockburn
The BoJo Follies
Richard C. Gross
Rally Fiasco
Lee Camp
These 3 Studies Can Prove To Anyone That Systemic Racism Is Very Very Real
Nick Licata
Supreme Court DACA Decision: Was It More Concerned About Humanity or Legality?
Dean Baker
Patents and the Pandemic, Again
Puja Bhattacharjee
Under the Over in a Time of Cyclone and Corona
Andrea Mazzarino
The War Zone is America: a Military Spouse’s Perspective on Racism and Armed Violence in the United States
Manuel García, Jr.
Global Warming and Cooling After CO2 Shutoff at +1.5°C
Michael Welton
Hopes Quashed: The Sudan Uprisings
Arnold August
If Trump is Thinking About a Meeting With Maduro, What about Trudeau?
Ari Rottenberg
The NBA Should Join the Struggle Against Institutionalized Racism
Elliot Sperber
C.O.N.Y. — Commune of New York 
June 22, 2020
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
Trading One Uniform for Another: Can Police Be “De-Militarized” When So Many Cops Are Military Veterans?
Fiore Longo
Do Black Lives Matter to Big Conservation Groups?
Robert Hunziker
The Final 100 Seconds
David Altheide
Everyday Poverty Crises
Kathleen Wallace
To Make Crime, Create Laws
John Feffer
Playing the Mao Card
J.P. Linstroth
Why Race is Everything in America
Thomas Knapp
No, We’re Not All Antifa Now. But We Should Be.
M. G. Piety
GenderGate and the End of Philosophy
Sonali Kolhatkar
If We’re Going to Defund Militarized Police Departments, Why Not Add the Pentagon?
Mesha Jefferson
Protesting for Black Lives in Trump Country
Nino Pagliccia
Canada’s UN Security Council Loss Shows Its Foreign Policy Weaknesses and Might Embolden a Reform Movement
Laura Flanders
What Lies Ahead: Tulsa 1921 or Somewhere We Haven’t Built Yet? 
Jill Richardson
A Ridiculous Debate on Sexual Orientation, But a Welcome Ruling
Martha Burk
Child Care in the Time of COVID-19
Karen Dolan
A Huge Victory in the Fight for Equality
Desiree Hellegers
Koan: In Memory of Thích Quảng Đức
Weekend Edition
June 19, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Nick Alexandrov
Twin Histories: Segregation and Police Violence in Minneapolis
Ishmael Reed
Why Killer Cops Go Free
Rob Urie
The Necessity of Rebellion
Richard D. Wolff
How Workers Can Win the Class War Being Waged Against Them
Yoav Litvin
Living the Panther Dream – An Interview with Black Panther Party Veteran Member Aaron Dixon
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Nothing But Rednecks for 400 Years, If You Check
Conn Hallinan
Tipping the Nuclear Dominos
Bruce E. Levine
Lesser of Two Evils: Chomsky vs. Greenwald . . . and the Ignored Factor
Andrew Levine
Unsimple Twists of Fate in an Election Year, a Pandemic Year, and Year Four of Donald Trump
Pete Dolack
The Political Economy of Covid-19
Peter Blackmer
Policing Protest: the Dangers of Media Bias During Urban Uprisings
Roger Harris
Containing the Black Lives Matter Movement: Democrats and Republicans Play Good Cop/Bad Cop
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail