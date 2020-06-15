Home
June 15, 2020
Cornel West: What It Means to Be Human
More articles by:
CP Editor
June 15, 2020
Rob Urie
Police Killings are a Political Tactic
Dan Kovalik
The Military Must be De-Funded Along with the Police
Nick Turse
Will the Death of George Floyd Mark the Rebirth of America?
Jeremy Kuzmarov
Cut Overseas Police Training Programs
Shelby Seth
Dismantling a Complex Ideology: Thoughts on the BLM Movement
Jonathan Cook
Symbols are Invested with Power. Don’t Dismiss the Importance of Toppling a Statue
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Turkey’s Big Bet Has Put Libya in Center of a Global Power Struggle
Ralph Nader
Moving Street Protests from Futility to Utility
Cesar Chelala
The Day President Kennedy (Almost) Broke the Embargo on Cuba
Nick Pemberton
The United States Needs Black Nationalism, Now
Diallo Brooks
A Bittersweet Juneteenth
Ken Makin
Defund the Police, Invest in Communities
Erik Molvar
The “Restoration Grazing” Argument Fell Flat in Court
Graham Peebles
Reinvigorating the UN?
John G. Russell
In Other Words
Weekend Edition
June 12, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Bruce Jackson
Buffalo Cops—And All the Other Cops
Mark Schuller
Unmasking Racial Terror and Seeing Whiteness
Michael Yates
Police are the Enemy Within
T.J. Coles
Infiltrating Antifa: the Feds and Their Long History of Subversion
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: The Ring of the Truncheon Thing
Monty Neill
COVID-19, Capitalist Crises, Class Resistance
Paul Street
Livable Ecology, Not Police
Joseph Natoli
Defunding the Paradigm
Chuck Churchill
What Do All Working People Have in Common?
Andrew Levine
Where the Fault Line Lies
David Rosen
Two Pandemics: COVID-19 and the 1918 Influenza
Evan Jones
Covid-19 Hits the French Health System
Ron Jacobs
Fighting For Our Future, Fighting Back Against Austerity
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
The Fed Just Pulled Off Another Backdoor Bailout of Wall Street
Pete Dolack
The Corporate Origins of the Anti-Science “Reopen” Demonstrations
Dean Baker
Government-Granted Patent Monopolies and Structural Racism
Steve Early
A Mon Valley Memoir: Lessons From The Last Stand Of Steelworkers in Homestead
Joyce Nelson
That “Big Green Meltdown” & The Untouchables
Thomas Knapp
Police Violence: “Reform” is Not Enough
David Yearsley
Dams for the Breaching
David Schultz
The Killing of George Floyd and the Final Fracturing of the Democratic Party, Labor, and Civil Rights Coalition
Ramzy Baroud
Palestine Bleeds: Execution of Autistic Man is Not an Exception but the Norm
Gabriel Kuhn
Will Science and Reason Save Us? The Liberal Left’s False Wall of Defense
Eve Ottenberg
Police Brutalize the Press
Michael T. Klare
The New Cold War with China
Karyn Pomerantz
Where Were the Hypocrites When Police Murdered 1000 People, Disproportionately Black, a Year?
Richard Moser
Can White People ‘Organize Their Own’ Against White Racism?
Paul Ryder
Removing a U.S. President Without an Election
Daniel Warner
Is This the Big One?
Dave Lindorff
Fascism on the March
