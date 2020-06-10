FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
June 10, 2020

Roads Closed: a Big Win for Grizzlies in the Northern Rockies

by

When the Forest Service classifies a road in our national forests as “closed” to protect endangered species like grizzly bears or provide secure habitat for elk, the public assumes the road is effectively closed to motorized use.  Unfortunately, that is not the case. Despite the fact that the agency considers placing a berm of dirt on an existing road as a barricade to all motorized traffic, research, backed up by photographic evidence, proved that people simply drive over and around the berms, rendering the “closures” anything but closed.

When the Alliance for the Wild Rockies challenged the non-functional road closures in grizzly bear habitat in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk ecosystems in northwest Montana and the Idaho Panhandle in federal court last October, we won our case by showing that people were not only driving on supposedly barricaded roads but also on illegal, user-created roads.  The Forest Service initially appealed the ruling, but recently dropped its appeal – which is no surprise considering the Court’s Summary Judgment Order clearly stated: “The record shows chronic deviations from the effective closures envisioned in the Biological Opinion.”

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s 1993 Grizzly Bear Recovery Plan cautioned that “roads probably pose the most imminent threat to grizzly habitat today.”  Why?  Because roads bring humans into areas where grizzlies live and increase the potential for human-grizzly conflicts that often result in dead bears.

Roads also provide greater sight distances, making it easier for those who would illegally poach a bear.  Sow grizzlies understand the danger of roads and they teach their cubs to avoid them.  But since roads are often in the best feeding habitat  — lush green areas along streams and rivers — the displaced bears often end up in sub-optimal habitat, leading to stress, malnourishment, and reduced reproductive success.

The harm posed to grizzlies from roads has been known for decades, which is why the Forest Service implemented road restrictions in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk grizzly habitat.  In this particular court case, the Alliance focused on the plight of the grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak region where grizzlies are not even close to reaching recovery goals. The federal court found that “the continued uncertainty as to the scope of illegal use weighs in favor of Alliance” and ordered the Forest Service to re-consult with the Fish and Wildlife Service and issue a Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement.

Simply put, the Alliance forced the Trump administration to concede defeat and now, if the Forest Service classifies a road as “closed” it must effectively be closed.  This is best accomplished by  obliterating the roadbed and returning the landscape to its natural slope and, thanks to the court ruling, must now happen before the Forest Service builds more logging roads in occupied Selkirk and Cabinet-Yaak grizzly bear habitat.

The Forest Service and the Fish and Wildlife Service aren’t doing their legally-mandated jobs to recover grizzlies in the Cabinet-Yaak and Selkirk as required by the Endangered Species Act and the excessive number of roads is a big factor.  Despite decades of supposed recovery efforts, there are only about half the number of grizzly bears considered necessary to prevent inbreeding and ensure a sustainable population.

Extinction is forever, which makes the value of these endangered species incalculable and the efforts to recover them absolutely essential.  As long as the federal agencies refuse to do their job, we will continue to do our job – which is to force the government to take the legally-required actions, including effective road closures, to recover grizzlies and other endangered species.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Mike Garrity

Mike Garrity is the executive director of the Alliance for the Wild Rockies.

New from
CounterPunch

June 10, 2020
Mike Garrity
Roads Closed: a Big Win for Grizzlies in the Northern Rockies
David Rovics
Dominating Cities and Dominating the Narrative
Binoy Kampmark
Eternal Fixation: The Madeleine McCann Disappearance Show
June 09, 2020
Charlotte Dennett
Saudi Arms Sales, the Ghost of a Reporter, and America’s Oil War in Yemen
Jim Kavanagh
Over the Rainbow: Paths of Resistance After George Floyd
T.J. Coles
Nukes in Space: the Extinction Rebellion Yet to Be
Patrick Cockburn
The Brexit Crisis Led to Totally Incompetent Leadership at a Time of Unprecedented Calamity. Now We are Paying for It
John O'Kane
Trump is Not the Problem
W. T. Whitney
Economic Collapse and Unemployment Councils – Then and Now
John Feffer
The Descent of America
John Kendall Hawkins
Turd Blossom Surfaces Again
B. Nimri Aziz
Eight Minutes, Forty-Six Seconds
J.P. Linstroth
Malcolm or MLK?
Laura Flanders
Paradigms Take Years to Shift
Myles Hoenig
Israel’s Left and Black Lives Matters
Josh Schlossberg
Big Green Meltdown Over Planet of the Humans
Elliot Sperber
End Police, With the Utmost Respect for Farmers
June 08, 2020
Paul M. Renfro
Arresting Justice: Victimizing the Victimizers Won’t End the Policing Crisis
John G. Russell
The Fires This Time and Next
CounterPunch Editors
Black Politics and Liberation: A CounterPunch Reading List
Louisa Willcox
Grizzly Deaths: Time to Admit to Yellowstone’s Killing Crisis
James Bovard
Media Buries George W. Bush’s Lies and Atrocities
William Astore
“Light ‘Em Up”: Warrior-Cops Are the Law–and Above the Law–as Violence Grips America
Subhankar Banerjee
An Unknowable Tragedy: Sundarbans After Cyclone Amphan​
Ralph Nader
Governor Cuomo: Avoid Budget Cuts by Not Rebating Stock Sales Tax to Wall Street!
Dean Baker
Understanding the New Unemployment Numbers
Richard Greeman
Ten Days that May Have Changed the World: an Internationalist Perspective
Raouf Halaby
Israel Continues to be Rewarded for Killing American Sailors: Remembering the USS Liberty
Jonah Raskin
Che, Chez and Ross Cannard: Organic Farming, Sonoma, California
Thomas Knapp
This is the Most Important Presidential Election Since the Last Presidential Election
Mike Garrity
There’s a Much Better Way to Create Forest Jobs Than Ron Wyden’s Big Timber Welfare Act, Pass NREPA Instead
Weekend Edition
June 05, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Jacob F. Lee – Matthew E. Stanley
Direct Action and the Rejection of Monumental History
Louis Proyect
Reflections on My COVID-19 Immunity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Mad Bull, Lost Its Way
Stanley L. Cohen
Everywhere is War
Louis Yako
America Has Always Been Burning with Racism: Who is the Enemy?
Jefferson Morley
Showdown on 16th Street
Eve Ottenberg
Killing Workers (and Customers) – With No Liability
Peter Linebaugh
Say Their Names!
Melvin Goodman
Trump’s War on Democracy
Paul Street
Dear History Students
Lola Allen
How Has Bolivia’s de Facto Regime Taken Advantage of COVID-19 to Consolidate Its Power and Repress Political Rivals?
Jonathan Cook
As US protests Show, the Challenge is How to Rise Above the Violence Inherent in State Power
Alvaro Huerta
Police Abuse in America’s Barrios
Ron Jacobs
Generals Are Not the People’s Ally
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail