June 4, 2020
Four Aphorisms
One can never think one’s way out of a crisis.
From about the age of six, in our globalised, massified, work-ethic society, all humans are set on a trajectory bound toward a state bereft of the misery of their consciousness.
I do not want the unity of the One – the same – I want, though it is impossible of course, to be surrounded by the Other.
It is as impossible to build Jerusalem as it is to escape Babylon…
So… what are you going to do?
Peter Harrison wrote ‘The Freedom of Things: An Ethnology of Control,’ and co-authored ‘Nihilist Communism: A Critique of Optimism in the Far Left.’ For work Harrison drives a bus. Email: contrahistorical@gmail.com