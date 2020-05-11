FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 11, 2020

A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”

by

I would like to nominate the “Public” Broadcasting System’s (“P”BS) “NewsHour” and its economics reporter Paul Solomon for the 2020 Piss Down Our Backs and Tell Us Its Raining Prize in broadcast journalism.  Last Thursday, “P”BS “NewsHour” viewers got to see the show’s longtime economics correspondent (Paul Solomon) give a chilling account of how newly unemployed people are disastrously losing their health insurance in the middle of a pandemic.

“Consequences of the unemployment driven by the novel coronavirus pandemic will reverberate through the U.S. economy for months, if not years,” “P:BS reported, adding this: “One result: as millions of Americans lose their jobs, they are also losing their health care coverage — and for many, there aren’t affordable insurance alternatives — and now they have neither.”  The story had a stark title: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job – and Now They Have Neither.”

The “NewsHour’s” report was accurate and unnerving, full of first-person accounts from workers laid off from their jobs and removed from health insurance by the 2020 coronavirus recession:

Paul Solman: Case in point, asthmatic Robert Laurence, whose low-paying gigs have never come with benefits.

Robert Laurence: I was a trash collector. I was — they call them brand ambassadors. I worked at a call center.

Paul Solman: Health insurance is a luxury simply he can’t afford.

Robert Laurence: You kind of have a choice. You know, do I pay my car payment or do I get my inhaler?

Paul Solman: But aren’t you worried, even though you’re obviously quite young, there’s a pandemic out there, something really bad could happen to you, and you have no coverage?

Robert Laurence: I’m very worried about it. It’s just that I don’t have the money to really buy into that system. And, hopefully, I can get a better position. But, you know, the future is kind of looking bleak.

Paul Solman: And the economics of COVID-19 could make things bleak for years to come.

Anne Case (“NewsHour”-approved policy expert): It’s possible that many, many, many people will get tens of thousands of dollars’ worth of medical bills that they cannot pay.

Paul Solman: Frank Johnson hopes he isn’t one of them. So what happens if you get sick?

Frank Johnson: I’m just praying that I don’t get sick. And just hopefully, you know, not, nothing happens and nobody around me gets infected.

Thanks, “P”BS. Gee, who knew?

Anyone with two or three functioning gray cells, that’s who. The problem with the segment was its bizarre and frankly insulting tone of having discovered something that has long been identified as a serious problem with American capitalism – something activists, intellectuals, and citizens have been trying to correct for many years. Solomon framed his report as if it was some kind of a mystery that the United States absurdly and disastrously ties its extremely expensive for-profit health insurance system to employment….As if that was some kind of late breaking news bulletin…. As if this wasn’t a problem that numerous experts, activists, and ordinary citizens have been raising for many years. …As if Bernie Sanders didn’t run for president (with many millions of supporters) on Medicare for All in the last two presidential primary races (2016 and 2020)…..As if much of the industrialized world doesn’t grant people universal health coverage as an elementary human right.

As if the corporate-sponsored “P”BS NewsHour and “public” broadcasting system aren’t key part of the dominant state-capitalist ideological and communications that has worked to marginalize and treat as “extremist” and “radical” common-sense and humanistic calls to make health coverage a human right in the U.S.

As if we are all clueless morons about here in “public” television viewing land.

But kudos to Paul Solomon for discovering that America’s absurdly expensive health insurance system is tied to employment with terrible consequences in the middle of an economic meltdown and pandemic. What a heroic muckraker!

I have a suggestion for a follow-up story by Solomon.  I think he should pick up on a tip I got from reading Karl Marx’s 1867 book Capital.  If Marx was right, capitalist employers hire workers in order to make a profit from them and throw workers into the ranks of the unemployed (what Marx called “the reserve army of labor”) when capitalists no longer find it profitable to keep them on.  I think Solomon will find that a fruitful line of inquiry.

In the meantime, the “NewsHour’s” late-breaking bulletin about how US health insurance is dangerously tied to employment does seem to be born-out by the numbers.  According to a new report from the corporate-funded Robert Wood Johnson Foundation (RWJF) and the Urban Institute (UI), the tsunami of layoffs sparked by COVID-19 means that 43 million Americans could lose their health insurance in coming weeks and months. And 7 million of those newly jobless will be unable to afford new insurance as the recession continues and perhaps deepens.

Prior to the pandemic, RWJF and UI find, 160 million Americans, approximately half the population, got their medical insurance through their jobs.

Senior RWJF policy adviser Katherine Hempstead says that “The status quo is incredibly inefficient, it’s incredibly unfair, it’s tied to employment for no real reason. “This problem exposes a lot of the inadequacies in our system.”

Gee, who knew?  Now it’s time for the RWJF and UI to join Solomon in working on Marx’s tip – the one about how capitalists hire workers to exploit them and see workers as expendable once the profit in employing them goes away.

There is a story there, I’m sure.

Please help Street’s writing project stay afloat here.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Paul Street

Paul Street’s latest book is They Rule: The 1% v. Democracy (Paradigm, 2014)

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 11, 2020
Richard D. Wolff
Mass Unemployment Is a Failure of Capitalism
Melvin Goodman
A New John Ratcliffe or the Same Old Story?
Paul Street
A Late-Breaking Bulletin From PBS: “For Many Americans, Health Insurance is Tied to a Job”
John Feffer
Debunking Trump’s Nonsense
Henry Giroux
Radical Politics and Pandemic Nightmares
Ramzy Baroud
‘Justice is Indivisible’: Placing Palestine Back at the Center of Muslim Discourse in the West
Marshall Sahlins
The Shallow State
Thomas Klikauer – Nadine Campbell
The Politics of Framing and the Framing of Politics
Leonard C. Goodman
Once Again, Congress Will Let Wall Street Pillage Main Street
Maximilian Werner
An Irrational Fear of Predators Drives Utah Politics
Eve Ottenberg
As the Earth Dies…
Robert Koehler
Can we Achieve Nuclear Adulthood?
Lawrence Wittner
Amid the Coronavirus Pandemic, America’s Billionaires Thrive and Prosper
Mike Garrity
Alliance for the Wild Rockies Challenges Killing of Yellowstone Ecosystem Grizzlies to Protect Wyoming Cows
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t Living Long Like This
T.J. Coles
The Plot to Blame China for COVID-19
Paul Street
Live and Let Die
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Congress Sets Up Taxpayers to Eat $454 Billion of Wall Street’s Losses, Where is the Outrage?
Dave Lindorff
US Wants Release of Two Special Forces Veterans Who Led Failed Coup Invasion of Venezuela
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Dump Biden Now
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Confronts Intimidation, Myth-making, and Dirty War
Ramzy Baroud
100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo
Eve Ottenberg
Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Water and Cadillac Deserts
Pete Dolack
Attacking the Messenger
David Rosen
“They Are Expendable”: Who’s Paying to Reopen Business?
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy
Marshall Auerback
Why COVID-19 is the Great Unequalizer
Richard C. Gross
Presidential Irresponsibility in Spades
Ralph Nader
We Honor What We Value – Entertainers Over Saviors
Lara Merling
Without an Economic Recovery, Argentina Cannot Repay Its Debt
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Slaughter of the Innocents: COVID-19 & the Future of Agriculture
Andrew Bacevich
V-E Day Plus 75: From a Moment of Victory to a Time of Pandemic
Ron Jacobs
Jackson State Shootings, 1970
Osha Neumann
Faint Praise for the Pandemic
Richard Moser
What is the General Strike?
Nino Pagliccia
The Hybrid War on Venezuela Moves to a New Stage of Aggression
Alvaro Huerta
Brick-by-Brick: An Ode to My Mexican Mother, Carmen Mejía Huerta
Binoy Kampmark
Tara Reade, the Democrats and Joe Biden’s Women Problem
John Cavanagh
Trump Isn’t the First to Threaten WHO, Merely the Most Dangerous
Gary Olson
Is The New York Times Trying to Foster Working Class Consciousness?
Thomas S. Harrington
Let’s Pretend
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail