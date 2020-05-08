FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 8, 2020

Remembering Our Empathy

by

I’ve held off saying what I have to say for a while because I don’t want to engage in “both sides-ism.” When one side is Nazis, there are not “very fine people on both sides.” There are very fine people on one side, and Nazis on the other.

That said, please take my remarks in the context I intend them, applying to most average Americans, or even citizens of the world, but not to people who are hateful or violent extremists.

Since the pandemic began, I’ve been observing a general lack of empathy, and I’m fed up with it. Right now, we are in the midst of two simultaneous (and linked) crises: a pandemic and an economic catastrophe. Both are bad.

We need to worry about both at the same time.

Depending on your predicament, one or the other might be more damaging to you at this moment. If you’re healthy and out of work, your immediate priority is probably economic. If you or your loved ones are at higher risk from COVID-19, or if you are an essential worker who is risking your health every day, your priority is probably your health.

But just because one is more important to you does not make the other unimportant. We all want a thriving economy, and we all want a healthy population and a low death toll.

I am lucky. I am still employed, working from home, and insured — and I am healthy. But I am going to delay graduation by a year because of the pandemic. I live alone, and it was lonely enough before I was legally barred from seeing any other humans besides essential workers at grocery stores and pharmacies.

There are all kinds of trivial disappointments and frustrations too — not getting to see a Mike Birbiglia show I had tickets for, canceling two trips home to see friends, delaying getting my teeth cleaned at the dentist. Who knew that fighting a pandemic would involve tooth decay?

My point is not that we should reopen society and allow thousands of people to die so I can go to the dentist. We need to save lives. It’s deeply troubling that the Trump administration is pushing to lift public health measures even when its own data says 3,000 people a day could die.

But we can make the right choice to save lives and be bummed out about everything we’re missing right now. Or scared, angry, anxious, etc.

Right now, a little empathy will go a long way for all of us. Every one of us is going through a roller coaster of difficult emotions, even people who are relatively lucky.

When I read Facebook posts opposing people violating social distancing orders or states without stay-at-home orders, I understand the anger and frustration that some people are endangering public health. But I also feel like we need to remember our empathy about how painful it is to comply with these orders, both economically and emotionally.

When all of this is over, we’re all going to be picking up the piece, and the cost will be lost lives or long-term health problems for many and a wrecked economy for all of us. We live in an unequal society, and the people with the least privilege are going to hurt the most on both counts.

Can’t we find a middle ground where we all worry about and address both public health and the economy at the same time? Rather than thinking about saving jobs vs. saving lives, can’t we look for ways to save lives while doing all we can to reduce or mitigate economic hardship too?

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jill Richardson

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
May 08, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Brad Evans
This is Not a Conspiracy, It is a Terrifying Opportunity
John Davis
Visions of a Post-Covid-19 World
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Ain’t Living Long Like This
T.J. Coles
The Plot to Blame China for COVID-19
Paul Street
Live and Let Die
Pam Martens - Russ Martens
Congress Sets Up Taxpayers to Eat $454 Billion of Wall Street’s Losses, Where is the Outrage?
Dave Lindorff
US Wants Release of Two Special Forces Veterans Who Led Failed Coup Invasion of Venezuela
Andrew Levine
Democrats: Dump Biden Now
W. T. Whitney
Venezuela Confronts Intimidation, Myth-making, and Dirty War
Ralph Nader
100 Years of Shame: Annexation of Palestine Began in San Remo
Eve Ottenberg
Rich Corporations Get $500 Billion, No Strings Attached
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Water and Cadillac Deserts
Pete Dolack
Attacking the Messenger
David Rosen
“They Are Expendable”: Who’s Paying to Reopen Business?
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Sonali Kolhatkar
Why Trump and Anti-Lockdown Protesters’ Calls to Return to Normal Are Acts of White Supremacy
Marshall Auerback
Why COVID-19 is the Great Unequalizer
Richard C. Gross
Presidential Irresponsibility in Spades
Ralph Nader
We Honor What We Value – Entertainers Over Saviors
Lara Merling
Without an Economic Recovery, Argentina Cannot Repay Its Debt
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Slaughter of the Innocents: COVID-19 & the Future of Agriculture
Andrew Bacevich
V-E Day Plus 75: From a Moment of Victory to a Time of Pandemic
Ron Jacobs
Jackson State Shootings, 1970
Osha Neumann
Faint Praise for the Pandemic
Richard Moser
What is the General Strike?
Nino Pagliccia
The Hybrid War on Venezuela Moves to a New Stage of Aggression
Alvaro Huerta
Brick-by-Brick: An Ode to My Mexican Mother, Carmen Mejía Huerta
Binoy Kampmark
Tara Reade, the Democrats and Joe Biden’s Women Problem
John Cavanagh
Trump Isn’t the First to Threaten WHO, Merely the Most Dangerous
Gary Olson
Is The New York Times Trying to Foster Working Class Consciousness?
Thomas S. Harrington
Let’s Pretend
Nick Licata
Harnessing the Virus Debt for Economic Growth
Andrew Moss
Racial Fault Lines and the Coronavirus
Karl Grossman
COVID-19 and a New, Better World
Tamara Pearson
Strange and Excessive Abuses by Corporations, Officials, and Narcos are Slipping Under the Radar in Mexico
Nozomi Hayase
Assange’s US extradition, Threat to Future of Internet and Democracy
Jill Richardson
Remembering Our Empathy
Jim Goodman
System Failure: Our Food System is Not Set Up to Handle a Global Crisis
George Burchett
The Most Beautiful House In the World
Kim C. Domenico
Humankind is Our Business: A Case for Poetic Disobedience
Scott Klinger
If Small Businesses Aren’t Essential, Neither is Collecting Rent
Nicky Reid
What Rough Beast Slouches Towards Washington and Beijing?
Richard Klin
Beyond Time: Ellsie Kay, Connie Converse and a Musical Lineage
Louis Proyect
Beyond the Uproar Over Planet of Humans
John Kendall Hawkins
We Are Movie Cameras, Lucidly Dreaming
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail