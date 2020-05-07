FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
May 7, 2020

Online Education in a Time of Grave Danger

by

Photograph Source: iamdanw – CC BY 2.0

I taught a college course online. I used a program that was accepted at that level of education as the standard for teaching. The program took several sessions of individual instruction at the community college’s tech center and lots of off-site practice to become competent in meeting students online for one class out of four classes each week. There is also a learning curve for students in how to use and navigate online learning software.

I enjoyed the one night a week I met with students online, but there were several weaknesses in the online experience that I consider now that schooling across the country has moved  online, or what is called distance learning.

The course I taught was a compensatory reading course that first-year students tested into as one of three areas; the other areas were composition and mathematics. The remedial nature of the course created some learning issues that traditional academic subjects probably did not face as compensatory topics do. That said, there are areas that both compensatory and traditional academic instructors face that are similar. I did not have an online component to the regular academic course that I taught.

Getting all students to join the online segment of the course was only partly successful. Students did not always remain consistently involved in the online class discussion, something not unusual for compensatory programs, but especially hard to deal with in compensatory education. It was difficult to get students to read material included in the course syllabus for both the online part of the course and the regular class meetings. The desire for spoon-feeding was an issue that consistently was apparent, both online in the classroom setting.

Given the experiences related above, I wondered (“Education Crisis: From Pre-K to Higher Ed, Students Face Unequal Access During Coronavirus Shutdown,” Democracy Now, April 29, 2020) how online instruction worked as masses of students had this kind of instruction as the only source of their education during this pandemic: This is Noliwe Rooks author of Cutting School Privatization, Segregation, and End of Public Education:

I think, as we’ve seen in so many other areas, the pandemic is exposing, just shining a light on, inequalities that are already there, as we see people who are impacted, who are falling ill, tend to be poor, tend to be Black, Latinx. The children who are suffering the most with this closing down of schools share similar kinds of demographics.

One of the things that is perplexing — and hopefully we can come out of the other end of this really taking this seriously — is we had absolutely no conversation. There were no emergency plans for closing of schools, for ceasing education. When it became clear that it was putting teachers and students and, as you mentioned, the numbers of educational workers who have lost their lives or fallen ill attempting to stay in classrooms, we had no plans for what happens if you take schooling offline. We quickly, across the country, New York City and elsewhere, decided on remote education.

Access to the Internet is the first consideration in online education, with some students deprived of easily accessible and reliable Internet service. Whether or not students interact online and the degree to which they complete online work assignments presents another valid issue. How much supervision can adults at home provide for students?  What computer hardware do students have access to for online instruction? What are the learning programs being used online and how much training does educational staff and students have in using the software? I spoke with one parent of a special education student who related the experience of supervising his child’s learning online as onerous and incredibly time consuming during a time that he was fortunate to be able to work online from home. Another parent of a regular education student reported that her child had one whole-class learning experience each day and one more targeted learning interaction. I do not know what software programs were used for these online learning sessions or their effectiveness.

Education needs face-to-face instruction, practice, and social interaction between adults and children. Those variables are accepted and Covid-19 has stolen that interaction from millions of teachers, children, and young adults. As a society, the educational system at all levels was largely unprepared for online instruction. As someone experienced in educational issues, I can see the virus providing new “opportunities” for wealth and power to attack the effectiveness of public schooling in the US and attempt to further privatize the system, the latter being an area (an example is charter schools) that has not proved superior to public schooling.

Unions, under attack since the Reagan administration, now face the priorities of an education department at the federal level that would like nothing more than to weaken unions and schooling in the US with more privatization. As this pandemic has provided opportunities for wealth concentration by the already wealthy, it will also provide opportunities for further privatization of public schooling. Kids will lose in the end.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Howard Lisnoff

Howard Lisnoff is a freelance writer. He is the author of Against the Wall: Memoir of a Vietnam-Era War Resister (2017).

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
May 07, 2020
Howard Lisnoff
Online Education in a Time of Grave Danger
Philip Doe
The Great Divorce: the People of Colorado v. the State
Chuck Collins – Helen Flannery
Time for an Emergency Charity Stimulus
Deborah James
What Not to Do During a Pandemic: Business-As-Usual on Trade Negotiations
Rev. William Alberts
“What the Hell Do You Have to Lose?”
Kirkpatrick Sale
Two Truths from the Pandemic No One Is Mentioning
Joseph Scalia III
Conserving Politics or Conserving Nature?
Dave Lindorff
Thoughts on the Liberation of Saigon and the end to America’s Genocidal War Against the Vietnamese People
George Ochenski
Freedom of Press Under Attack by Trump
Geoff Dutton
A Good Time: Civilization Hits the Pause Button
J.P. Linstroth
Genocidal Disease, as it is Happening in Amazonia
Binoy Kampmark
The Rohingya in Malaysia: Coronavirus and Alibis for Paranoia
Dean Baker
How Many People Will Patent Monopolies Kill This Pandemic?
Scott Owen
The Screamer
May 06, 2020
Kathleen Wallace
Capitalism’s Voracious Appetite: Bodies are the Commodities
Melvin Goodman
The Washington Post’s Neocons are Beating Cold War Drums…Again
Mandy Smithberger
Beware the Pentagon’s Pandemic Profiteers
Kenneth Surin
What the President Continues to Say (About the Plague)
David Swanson
Mapping Militarism 2020
Greg Moses
Gen Z National Student Leadership Begins Fightback for College Relief
Jeff Mackler
Back to Work! Trump’s COVID-19 Capitalist Cure Back to Work!
John G. Russell
The Joker We Deserve: Unmasked Power and Our “Slicey Dicey” President
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Trump Must Choose Between a Global Ceasefire and America’s Long Lost Wars 
David Rovics
Rich Peasants, Poor Peasants and “Mom-and-Pop Landlords”
Sam Pizzigati
Our Slaughterhouses Aren’t Just for Cattle, Hogs, and Poultry Anymore. Add People.
Dean Baker
Measuring Inflation During the Time of Coronavirus
Gary Leupp
“Is There No Balm in Gilead?”
John Stanton
US Commission on the Pandemic of 2020: No Culpability, No Accountability for 70,000 Americans Killed in 60 Days
Stephen Cooper
A Kingston Reasoning with Legendary Guitarist Earl “Chinna” Smith
George Wuerthner
Chainsaw Medicine on the Ochoco
Ritayan  Mukherjee
Kachchh Camel Herders: Lockdown Last Straw?
May 05, 2020
Vijay Prashad, Paola Estrada, Ana Maldonado, and Zoe PC
Defeat of a Dirty Military Incursion into Venezuela on a Sunday Morning
Patrick Cockburn
Trump is Igniting a Cold War With China to Try to Win Re-election
M. K. Bhadrakumar
Trump’s Threat to Iran Has a Hollow, Angsty Ring
Rain
Social Distancing With Tear Gas and Walls: the “Racist, Hateful, And Life-Threatening Campaign” Unleashed Against The Romani With Covid-19
James Bovard
50 Years of Bat-Shit Crazy Televised Presidential Warmongering
Lawrence Davidson
Where is Joe Biden?
David Vine
What 9/11 Taught Me About COVID-19
John Feffer
What Does COVID-19 Mean for the Future of Capitalism?
Nyla Ali Khan
COVID-19 Makes Manifest the Danger of Sectioning Off Humanity into Various “Races” and Various “Worlds”
Prabir Purkayastha
U.S. Trade War Against China Takes a Coronaviral Turn
Mel Gurtov
The Coming New World Disorder
Robert Fisk
The Only Way the Fight Against Coronavirus Resembles the Real Wars I’ve Witnessed
Dean Baker
More Thoughts on Wealth and Tax Alternatives
Jean Trounstine
When Coming North is the Only Option: Why We Must Change Our Immigration Policies
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail