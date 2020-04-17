FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
April 17, 2020

So, Come and Get Me, Joe

by

As a conscientious voter who started this election cycle with clear standards of whom to support, I am left with no one from the blue side who meets my criteria. As 20 some candidates threw in their hats, I said a massive program to address climate change ( the Green New Deal) and single payer health care with no private insurance (Medicare for All) were the cleavers to divide the field. The early debate stages were split somewhat evenly between those who had at least one of my requirements and those who had none.

The underlying reason for picking these two issues is that they form a path to a sustainable political/economic system that could bring about peace and prosperity for all. I ran for state Assembly in 2008 on a hybrid health plan called Healthy Wisconsin that was far better than the ACA we were delivered, by those hoping to keep the private insurance industry breathing. I also ran on sustainable economic development, emphasizing local renewable energy to make rural America fossil fuel free and to double local economies (a major piece of the GND). The need for a huge military to protect fossil fuel extraction and transportation vanishes in this type of scenario. Those massive savings in dollars could build a new infrastructure in our country and start the transition to fossil-free transportation and manufacturing.The suffering of working people who avoid preventive care and early treatment due to high out-of-pocket costs vanishes in a transition to universal health care and the resulting savings also double local economic activity.

On those early debate stages the advocates for these issues folded one after another in favor of industry lobbyist positions, and the corporate media’s framing questions with republican talking points. My favorite was Kamala Harris advocating no-insurance health care one night, to a correction the next day, to offering the idea of privatizing Medicare within the week, a 180 degree switcheroo in a few days. She cleaved herself off my list. Populist champion Elizabeth Warren went from being stupidly coy about how to pay for her plan to inventing a “make the rich pay for it” plan that avoided the simple statement “your tax will be half of your current premium and co-pays”.

Green New Deal champions were never given the opportunity to lay out the urgency of action or the benefits of their plans.

Now our last advocate has dropped out. The last man standing will veto single payer, and thinks 2050 is soon enough to fix the climate. Say it ain’t so, Joe. I’ll tell you what is so. I don’t owe you my vote. I am working to create a new party that evolves from a growing movement to address issues first, and has a goal peace and prosperity for all. American exceptionalism is based on ignorance, xenophobia and greed. There are sufficient resources on this planet for everyone to live vibrant, healthy lives and we can stop the destruction of a million species in the process. Out of the many progressive issue-based groups, The Movement for a People’s Party is growing. An online, alternative media is expanding and a coalition of young enthusiastic activists are choosing a different path for their future. Those of us who have been fighting these battles for decades have a chance to jump aboard and help get this train rolling. We do not have 30 years to address climate change. We can not afford to support rip-off insurance/health/pharma/ fossil fuel/ military/industrial complexes who buy our leaders with a small slice of their profits.

So Joe, if you want my vote, come to me. I’m clear on my cleaver, you have 6 months to understand that without our slice of the electorate, you lose. Presently your positions are to the right of the orange-haired monster. What does that make you?

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom Crofton

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
April 17, 2020
Friday - Sunday
Tamara Pearson
The Self-Centered Rich Country Response to Pandemics and Crises is Wrecking Poor Countries
Rob Urie
Never Let a Good Waste Go to Crisis
Steven Salaita
Sanders and Palestine: a Post Mortem
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Bernt Offerings
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral 
Paul Street
Danger Clown and the Return to American Normalcy
John McMurtry
The Unconscious System Plague: Will Covid-19 Finally Awaken Us?
Marshall Auerback – Jan Frel
The New Fault Lines in a Post-Globalized World
Andrew Levine
If Democrats Won’t Dump Biden, They Should At Least Keep Him Out of Sight
Pete Dolack
Will the Pandemic Finish Trump or Give his Régime an Escape?
T.J. Coles
The Global Fragmentation of Public Health Systems
Joseph Natoli
Post-Pandemic/Post-Trump
Ron Jacobs
The Sixties in the City of the Fallen Angels
Missy Comley Beattie
“There Is No Hope, But I May Be Wrong”
Roger Harris
Bernie Sanders Tests the Limits of the US Political System
Ramzy Baroud
Spreading the Virus of Occupation: Spitting as a Weapon in the Hand of Colonial Israel
Medea Benjamin - Leonardo Flores
Threatening Military Intervention in Venezuela During a Pandemic?
Conn Hallinan
India and the Coronavirus
Emrah Yildiz
What does Trump’s Celebration of the Resurgent Dollar Tell us about the International Monetary System?
Sarah Anderson
Postal Carriers are Essential Workers…They Need a Stimulus, Too
Howie Wolke
Wilderness Protects Biological Diversity
Jonathan Cook
If Coronavirus Overwhelms Gaza, Israel Alone is to Blame
Dr. Norm Case
University-Leader-Speak: Play the Game With Me?
Mark Ashwill
View From Vietnam: COVID-19 Reminds the World That Trump Has No Clothes
Thomas Mountain
The Gangster Head of the WHO
Thomas S. Harrington
When Consumerism Locks Death and Diminishment Away in the Back Room
Kathleen Wallace
Bernie’s Political Funeral
John K. White
Billionaire Games: Did You Give Away Anything Before You Passed?
W. T. Whitney
As Pandemic Rages, US Economic Sanctions Against Cuba are Deadly
Daniel Falcone
Richard Falk on ‘World Order’ and COVID-19
John G. Russell
Collateral Damage and the “War on COVID-19”
David Rosen
Class, Caste and the End of the American Dream
George Wuerthner
The Problem With Conservation Easements
Olivia Alperstein
I Take Hydroxychloroquine, Please Don’t Hoard It
Binoy Kampmark
Hell is Other People: Pandemic Lifestyles and Domestic Violence
Thomas Klikauer
Corona and the Rise of the German Police State
Paula Green
Time to Declare an Outbreak of Peace
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Eight Reasons Trump Doesn’t Need to “Cancel the Election”
Sonali Kolhatkar
Can Democracy Survive COVID-19?
Nicky Reid
Fear and Loathing in Coronaville Volume 4: Insanity is a Virtue in a Mad World
Kim C. Domenico
Restoring the Interior Commons is the Best Hope for A Human-Supportive World
Jon Hochschartner
We Need a Progressive Alternative to the Humane Society Legislative Fund
Binoy Kampmark
The Fire Fauci Brigade
Tom Crofton
So, Come and Get Me, Joe
Jeff Sher
Want to Save the World? Don’t Buy What You Don’t Need
Find All Articles
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail