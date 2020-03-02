Fighting Modi with a Poem

by

Some poems capture the tyranny of the time. Sab Yaad Rakha Jaiga (All you do will be remembered), an Urdu/Hindi poem protesting the viciousness that the Modi Hindutva has unleashed in various parts of India is circulating in the social media. The author, Aamir Aziz, a young Muslim poet, lives in Delhi or Kashmir, or whereever Hindutva mobs have killed Muslims in screaming daylight. A few days ago, Roger Waters of the Pink Floyd rock band read parts of the poem in England to a gathering, sparking even more interest in the poem. The poem speaks to the hearts of persecuted communities in India, and everywhere in the world. Here I offer an interpretation of the poem, not a literal translation, as I believe this poem is inseparable from its language. The poem that Aziz wrote is much sharper than the interpretation I render in the following words. I have removed all punctuation in the poem to depict the ceaseless terror the persecuted communities bear.

Sab Yaad Rakha Jaiga

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

all my friends you have slaughtered

with your batons and bullets

their memories will forever haunt our hearts

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

we know you will write the lies

with the darkness of your pen

we would sure tell the truth with our blood

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

in empty sunshine you have shut down

the internet the phones the cell phones

you have blindfolded the entire city

in melting nightfall you invade our homes

after breaking open the locks on our doors

you shatter to pieces our fragile lives

you slay our children at intersections

then you smile chanting soft mantras

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

in the morning you say to the world in sweet accents

all is well o no there is no problem

as the night falls you hammer the shotguns

to attack us blaming us as the attackers

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

it will be remembered how you conspired

to tear apart the people

it will be remembered how we craved

to bring us all together

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

In the world histories of cowardice

your craven acts will be cited again and again

in the histories of lifegiving yearning

our names will be recited one by one

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

your brutality wilted to break our resolve

your dishonesty flopped to muddle our conscience

we lived through a storm of seamless bigotry

we lived long after the news of our death

the heavens may forget to turn on the light

the earth may forget its practice to rotate

the flights of our broken wings

the voices of our wounded throats

will never be forgotten

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

there is a difference between you and us

you write night we write moonlight

you write imprisonment we write freedom

you write criminal charges we write bring em on

We will never stop writing what you do

if you kill us we will write in the form of ghosts

we will write down the proof of every murder

you poke fun at us in the courts

we write justice on the city walls

we will shout so loud that the deaf can hear

we will write so clearly that the blind can read

you write black tulips we write red roses

you write tyranny on this earth

a revolution will be written in the skies

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered

so that your names are forever cursed

so that your statues are forever disgraced

your names and your statues will be preserved

All you do will be remembered

Every bit of it will be remembered