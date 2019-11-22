FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
November 22, 2019

A Nation of Surgeons

by

A Nation of Surgeons

Describe the area where the injustice happened in figurative language.

A striated country,

strapped down with wire and polyethylene wrap,

butchered and sliced with fractal borders.

Zoom into the bloodiest slice,

a slab twenty-five miles long and four-to-seven miles wide,

like the stretch between Queens and the Central Park Zoo.

Pronounce paa-lee-eh-tha-leen. Enunciate.

It is flesh, the slab

To which a surgical knife is applied in crosshatch pattern

The incisions are stitched

Surgical sutures, Egyptian silk

The stitches are torn out all at once

A surgical knife is applied in crosshatch pattern

The operation is repeated

You climb over the hill and in front the fence and you see the smoke rising over Gaza a walking distance away but it is unreachable unreachable and only the smoke is smellable and the sound of the aircrafts rocking the sky and rocking your ears and rocking the bed of your niece nearby

The rest of the land is covered

by a dome made of newspapers;

the operation goes unseen.

The newspapers are written in old Semitic script,

but the syntax is hetero like English et al:

subjects fuck objects.

Provide a fragmented collage of media statements that whitewash the injustice in various ways.

The Prime Minister says: “We are making an effort like no other military in the world; we are trying to strike with unparalleled surgical precision, and we proved that the day before yesterday.”

Lazy surgeons. A title in the liberal newspaper Ha’aretz: “The IDF thought that the assaulted structure was empty—8 family members were killed.” Underneath: a picture of a crater. Underneath, dry: “The site of the attack in Dir Al-Balah, yesterday. One of the neighbors: they were shepherds who lived in a miserable structure of tin.” The subtitle: “among the dead were five children.” A family member, Muhammad Al-Suarka, is quoted: “These are your enemies, Mister Netanyahu? These children and toddlers? To this cabin you send F-16 jets? This is your victory? This is a massacre, a cold-blooded murder.”

The Prime Minister says: “They now know that we can reach their hiding places with surgical precision.”

The two major newspapers, Yediot Acharonot and Yisrael Hayom, do not mention the Family of Eight. In Operation “Black Belt,” only twenty-five terrorists were eliminated, they say. Gaza’s Health Ministry counts thirty-four—presented as a fact in Haaretz—including the Family of Eight and a father with both his children.

The Prime Minister says: “It’s time to tell the truth: we take every measure to avoid harming innocents, with surgical precision—no army in the world acts this way.”

(Establish a quietly emotional section that provides some humanity against the media deluge)

Copses in a garden

the saplings are dead

Olive trees

scattered uprooted charred on the ground

A mountain, a mountain

of corpses

(Whisper the lines aligned right)

The Military Correspondent of the country’s largest newspaper Yediot reports that “77 Israelis” were injured during the operation. No other journalist cites this figure. The same newspaper’s South District Correspondent reports, “Other than some damages and several minor injuries, there were no significant losses throughout this round.”

You are at the bottom of the crater and the cameras flash and the people cry loud scattered concrete buildings pell-mell like corpses and the aircrafts boom and scatter us like rats but there is nowhere to scatter as the Family of Eight is a Family of Eight and You’re unknown a forgotten survivor there’s nowhere nowhere nowhere to go but into this heart beating to break out of its shell

Incisions, incisions

Nothing but meat charred flesh charred incinerated tree copses copses and nowhere to go but inside to turn your gaze roll your eyes up and back into your brain a dimagh whose nerve fibers imitate astonishingly precisely the base of the trunk of a charred old olive tree

The IDF Spokesperson says: “It was a very surgical operation.”

Makor Rishon, the weekly of the most widely circulated newspaper, says: “When there are no ‘moderates’ to talk to and violent, murderous nationalism is deeply entrenched in the collective consciousness perhaps [sic] it is better if national security puts less surgical an effort in pursuing terrorists.”

There are now two million people in Gaza. Senior Surgeon Avi Dichter reassured Israelis on live television that they needn’t be concerned: “The Israeli army…has enough bullets for everyone. If every man, woman and child in Gaza gathers at the gate, there is a bullet for every one of them. They can all be killed, no problem.”

Read aloud, gradually raise volume:

A knife is applied

Incisions are stitched

Stitches are torn

The operation repeats

A knife is applied. Incisions are stitched. Stitches are torn. The operation repeats.

A knife is applied, incisions are stitched, stitches are torn, the operation repeats.

A knife is applied incisions are stitched stitches are torn the operation repeats

Aknifeisappliedincisionsarestitchedstichesaretorntheoperationrepeats.

Aknifeisappliedincisionsarestitchedstitchesaretorntheoperationrepeatsaknifeisappliedincisionsarestitchedstitchesaretorntheoperationrepeatsaknifeisappliedincisionsarestitchedstichesaretorntheoperationrepeats

***

I am indebted to Itamar B.Z. and The Seventh Eye for their weekly survey of Israeli media.

Amitai Ben-Abba, Writer/Producer of Objector (Winner: Best International Documentary at HSDFF), is an Israeli dissident currently based in the Bay Area.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Amitai Ben-Abba

Amitai Ben-Abba is an Israeli writer and dissident based in the Bay Area.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
November 22, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
Silencing the Beast of Bolivian Populism
Paul Street
Washington’s Consensus on Neofascist Coups in Latin America
Jefferson Morley
JFK: What the CIA Hides
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: High Nunes on Capitol Hill
Sam Husseini
Can the Religious Left Take Down Nuclear Weapons?
Laura Carlsen
The Calling Cards of a Rightwing Coup
Shamus Cooke
What Bolivia Needs From Bernie
Ron Jacobs
Talking to Rudy, Trumpist Hand Grenade: Impeachment Days Four and Five
Andrew Levine
What’s Up With Trump and “The Deep State”?
Robert Fisk
Pompeo Scorns the Law Because He’s Never Had to Follow It
W. T. Whitney
The Coup in Bolivia: Who is Responsible? 
Mark Weisbrot
The OAS Has Deceived the Public, Terribly, on the Bolivian Election
Joseph Natoli
The Self-Unravelling Trump Cannot Avoid
Amitai Ben-Abba
A Nation of Surgeons
David Rosen
Impeachment and Trump’s 2020 Campaign Takes Shape
Binoy Kampmark
Dropped Investigations: Julian Assange, Sex and Sweden
Matthew Stevenson
Across the Warring Balkans: From Zurich to Zagreb
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Meaning of Ecology
Jill Richardson
Explaining Trump’s Racism
Louis Proyect
Douma, Chlorine Gas and Occam’s Razor
Thomas Knapp
Trump’s Course Correction on E-Cigarettes: Great Idea, No Matter His Reasons
Howard Lisnoff
David Harris, Presente!
Michael Welton
Empowerment as an Ethical Endeavor
Mattea Kramer
Finding Peace Amid the New Opium Wars
Nozomi Hayase
The Prosecution of Julian Assange Calls for the Public’s Defense of Free Speech
Lindsay Koshgarian
Medicare for All or Endless Wars?
Chris Wright
Is Bernie Sanders Electable?
Jeremy Kuzmarov
An Urgently Needed Alternative Educational Model
Muzamil Bhat
No Fruit of This Labor: the Crisis of Kashmir’s Apple Trade
Mel Gurtov
Getting Rid of Treacherous Friends
Nicky Reid
Only Queers Can Save the Flaming Refugees of Love: Time to Decriminalize Polygamy
Ron Ridenour
Bolivia’s Foreseeable Coup
Gary Leupp
Ukraine: Ten Talking Points for Rational People
Clark T. Scott
With Circles Under Our Eyes
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Ecology and Consciousness: What Must Be Done
Robert Koehler
The Intelligence of Tomorrow
Seth Sandronsky
A Sacramento King’s Ransom: Local Tax Dollars and an NBA Owner’s Wealth
Yves Engler
Organization of American States in Bolivia and Haiti
Kim C. Domenico
We Know the End the of the World; It’s the Sound of Silence
Paul Armentano
Americans Love Their CBD, But It’s a Totally Unregulated Market
Scott Tucker
National Nurses United Endorses Sanders, Centrist Democrats Campaign on Illusions
John Kendall Hawkins
Blowing the Whistle on the Iraq War
David Yearsley
Dylan in Ithaca
November 21, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Reports of War Crimes in Iraq and Afghanistan Highlight the Failures of Both Wars
Steven Gorelick
Thinking Outside the Grid
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail