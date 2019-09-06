Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
September 6, 2019

Extinction Via Rugged Individualism

by

Black-tailed Prairie Dog, Greycliff, Montana. Photo: Jeffrey St. Clair.

I was recently amused by a train of thought on Twitter excoriating Henry David Thoreau for his experiment in self-sufficient living. True, he was on the land of his wealthy neighbor, his mother did his laundry (and brought him old-timey donuts to eat), but it was rugged, dammit. Okay, it was something akin to a 10 year old living in a tree-house in the backyard with mom sending up sandwiches in one of those nifty rope and bucket contraptions, but this was a white man doing something and writing about it so of course it’s monumental and imbued with all sorts of significance. This to me, is a perfect analogy for America and its early beginnings. Never mind the back-breaking labor provided by the women, the horrendous slave trade and lethal work that made the infrastructure possible–the convenient clearing (genocide) of the already here peoples through illness and murder……. the narrative is that it was magically produced by powdered wig donning men who weren’t just all about a self-serving course correction. This fallacy has permeated the psyche of most Americans, and doesn’t allow for adequate self-reflection or improvement, and I would say is a path to eventual extinction if a new narrative and belief system isn’t adopted.

Nature gives us ample metaphor to realize the interconnectedness of our lives. I can never look at an Aspen grove and not consider the exquisite synergy of the system.  All tethered together in an interlocking root system—what affects one tree, manifests in the whole. The 80,000 year old Pando grove in Utah has managed this interplay.  For perspective, the last Neanderthals in Europe seem to have been around about 40,000 years ago. Working together has its benefits. We’ve managed to do incredible harm in only about 300 years. We could be gone rapidly and take Pando with us at this rate.

The individual setting out and removing the self from collective responsibilities is a common theme that is celebrated, even worldwide, not just the US. Though I think there is quite a lot of value in Buddhism and its tenets, the fact that its founder left his child and wife so he could find “enlightenment”…..well, maybe enlightenment is realizing the things that he did while still taking care of your child and not abandoning the wife…… wouldn’t that be more of a feat? To discover the sublime while washing the dishes kind of thing? Can you imagine this tale if it had been the mother who walked out “to find herself”? There’s a common-sense middle ground the world needs to begin to savor. Loving and caring for those near to us, and having a broader based stewardship of our human family and ecosystem—that’s how I would put it.

You can look at any of the enormous societal problems currently plaguing the US and the world, really, as an extension of short-sided self-interest. A rising tide will sink all of us, thanks to the pesky melt-a-thon we are experiencing.

One clear example of individualism being at odds with the greater good is the gun nightmare going on in America–this plays into the individualistic view of the world—that problems are solved in a one-dimensional way. And that dimension is the trajectory of a bullet. Even in the wake of so many mass shootings, the answer is always that a good guy with a gun (or thoughts and prayers) will be the answer. There’s not much of a look at why these guys are losing it (why is this culture such a pressure cooker) and why do they need to have access to an extension of their id that can kill so many, so quickly?

There is some uniquely American notion that having a gun will protect the owner in most situations, despite a ’93 study that showed having guns in the home makes it more dangerous to live there than not having one. Overall, the gun is a terrible roommate. Even if it pretends to be gay to fool Mr. Roper. The woman who recently shot her daughter for coming home from college early to surprise her is recent evidence of that. Think how often this type of scenario happens every day in the US. Probably in response to this ’93 study, the Dickey amendment was added to a ’96 bill that largely stopped research on gun violence. I thought the bill was an attempt to not fund any studies that tried to prove correlation between dick size and gun ownership, well—maybe it was—the name, right? But my point is that rather than learn more and reflect, the US took the path of rabid individualism and willful ignorance instead of looking at facts. Sorry, about the cheap dick size/gun thing mention. I know that’s been done to death, but at least I try not to be a stereotype. I am a 50 year old woman and I try really hard to keep the “can I talk to the manager” shit to a minimum. Except that one time with the rental car. I also try to never interfere with people of color having picnics. I’m just saying that your gun fetish is not a good look if you’re trying for manliness.

Anyway– we won’t last 80,000 years with this type of cooperation; that’s a certainty. The gun issue is just one facet of this. Strength will have to be reevaluated as having the ability to bring people together and protect them through making sure they have healthcare, that they don’t have so much pressure from our culture that they lose their minds, etc…….we can’t continue being stand-alone caricatures, modeling a pathetic pseudo-strength. Thoreau in his tree-house, the dude (or dudette) packing heat, the industry CEOs with no notion of broad-based decent society, only plunder—it will be the death of us all. And incrementalism is not the answer. A guy like Biden, pandering and looking like Cotton Hill if he still had his shins saying things that would work as ointment in 1991–that won’t cut it either. More radical change in action and belief systems will be required. Most people deep down want to help the person next to them. Conservatives seem to have difficulty extending concern and care beyond their immediate family and their needs, and sometimes leftists like myself don’t do a good enough job caring about the pressing needs of those nearby, our heads can be in the stratosphere grasping at the big fixes when we don’t notice someone close-by—something we can actually help with. I put an Aspen tree tattoo on my leg to remind me when I forget these things. We are all connected. Try not to harm. Take care of others—we just need to work to align these needs and realize that it will be a form of collective well being that we need to strive for. There is no individual solution to any of this; we are social creatures that need each other. It’s unlikely it will work, of course, but at least we will go down trying– and perhaps we can take better care of each other on the way down—the trip will be worthwhile if it is filled with more love and less lonely individualism.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Kathleen Wallace

Kathleen Wallace writes out of the US Midwest and can be reached at klwallace@riseup.net

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
September 06, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Ted Steinberg
Let Them Eat Cake: a Journey into Edward Said’s Humanism
Rob Urie
Racism is About Power, Not Unpleasant Sentiments
Paul Street
No Joe: On Character, Quality and Authenticity
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Blood in the Eye of the Storm
Richard Moser
A Different​ War Story: the Soldier and Veteran Resistance Against the War in Vietnam
James Bovard
9/11 and the American Orwellian Nightmare
Nick Pemberton
Killing Ideology: A Defense of Postmodernism
Robert Hunziker
Extinction Rebellion: What is it?
Steve Early - Suzanne Gordon
The VA as Workers’ Comp: Why Socialized Medicine for Veterans is Worth Defending
David Rosen
Koch’s America: the Rule of the New Robber Barons
Andrew Levine
Trump Year Three: Three Random Late Summer Thoughts
Sarang Narasimhaiah
“Everywhere is Kashmir”: Unraveling Weaponized, Corporatized Hindustan in India’s Northeast
Ramzy Baroud
The War Ahead: Netanyahu’s Elections Gamble Will be Costly for Israel
Chuck Collins
Tax the Rich Before the Rest
Kathleen Wallace
Extinction Via Rugged Individualism
Sam Pizzigati
The Political Economy of the Opioid Epidemic
John Feffer
Burning Down the House
Ron Jacobs
A Battle for Existence
Yoav Litvin
The Case Against the Zionist “left”
Paul Edwards
The Axis of Atrocity
Ralph Nader
Chuck Todd, Labor Day, and Getting Serious
Ted Rall
Billionaires Who Promise to Save Journalism
Walter Clemens
Why Hong Kong Should Have Self-Rule
Chandra Muzaffar
Concealing the Truth
Jim Hightower
Predator of Our Public Lands
Thomas Knapp
War in All But Name as US State Department Offers Bribes to Pirates of Iranian Ships
Nicky Reid
Any War on Terror is Bullshit
Binoy Kampmark
Inevitable Withdrawal: The US-Taliban Deal
Jill Richardson
Get Ready for Unnatural Disasters This Hurricane Season
George Wuerthner
Juniper Removal is a Red Herring
Chris Wright
Capitalism, Socialism, and Existential Despair
Dean Baker
Jerome Powell, Labor Day Hero?
Robert Koehler
Defying the Nuclear Sword
Laurence H. Shoup
Kamala Harris, Another Establishment Candidate
Nino Pagliccia
Ottawa Goes to Havana to Talk Venezuela, Returns Empty-Handed.
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
Democrats: To Beat Trump, You Need to Buck Your Leadership
Adolf Alzuphar
Migrants Should Automatically be Offered Care, Education, Housing, Food, and the Right to Vote
Christopher Brauchli
The High Price of Fake Degrees
Rick Baum
Biden’s Unappealing Fundraising Appeal Letter to My Mother
John Kendall Hawkins
Changing Light Bulbs in the Cosmos with Charles Simic
Eve Ottenberg
Race Riots
Louis Proyect
The Crimes of the Criminal Justice System
Charles R. Larson
Review: Lucy Ellmann’s “Ducks, Newburyport”
September 05, 2019
Bruce E. Levine
Curious “Anti-Authoritarian” Definitions and Divides
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Targeting the Tongass National Forest for Amazon-like Destruction
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail