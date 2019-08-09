Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 9, 2019

Cowards

by

The president was quick to label the latest mass shooters cowards. This seems like an oddly careless, even Orwellian, use of the word, because it implies that there is a courageous way, as opposed to a cowardly one, to act out hatred. The late cultural critic Susan Sontag rightfully got herself into hot water when she argued that the 9-11 hijackers were not cowards because they were willing to die for a cause. But killing innocent people randomly in churches, mosques, and malls or by smashing airplanes into buildings seems pretty far outside the uncertain territory between cowardice and courage that most of us occupy.

If we’re honest with ourselves, very few people have gotten through life without moments of cowardice. Even fewer know for certain how they might react in the future when extreme courage is called for. It is easy to pretend that we would rise to the occasion, but sometimes we just don’t. I was sitting in the low bleachers to the left of home plate at a Red Sox game when a foul ball came flying in the direction of myself and partner. Much as my fantasy might have been that I would gallantly interpose myself between her and the ball, I ducked.

As did the president in the aftermath of El Paso and Dayton. He was offered a ripe opportunity to stop kissing the butt of the self-important NRA and lead on the sensible gun safety reforms that more than 80 percent of the electorate favor. Given this perfect opportunity for a profile in courage, he punted. We got not just retreaded bromides but nauseating hypocrisy. Wasn’t the president who addressed the nation in his patently insincere teleprompter mode the same demagogue who laughed when someone in the audience at one of his rallies shouted that immigrants should be shot?

Courage can be as instinctive as cowardice, as in the case of the inhumanly heroic Kendric Castillo, who died rushing directly at the mass murderer in the Highlands Ranch school shooting. But raw courage for most of us means being as brave as we can in spite of fear, hesitation, and ambivalence. As the painter Georgia O’Keeffe said, “Sure I’m afraid. I’m afraid all the time. I just never let it stop me.”

Our public spaces have become fearful theaters of war. Supposed leaders prefer to divide the body politic to remain in power and carry on as if prosperity equaled peace. Meanwhile we tolerate the utter shame of spooked kids having to rehearse mass shooter drills in their classrooms.

The president has to know that there are too many assault rifles that are too accessible to too many angry people, and that he himself has stoked that anger—grounds by itself for impeachment and trial. As the columnist Nick Kristof has repeatedly argued, we could make huge inroads into mass shootings if we banned such weapons, adopted universal background checks, and licensed all guns as we license the privilege of owning and driving cars. So far, Mr. McConnell and his Senate colleagues remain in servile lock-step with our boorishly maladroit leader. Their inaction drips with too many layers of innocent blood. Cowards.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Winslow Myers

Winslow Myers is author of “Living Beyond War: A Citizen’s Guide.” He serves on the Advisory Board of the War Preventive Initiative.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 09, 2019
Friday - Sunday
David Price
Militarized Observers: Institutional Daydreams of Ethics End Runs to Weaponize Culture
Rob Urie
Democrats and the Politics of Change
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Small Stains on the Pavement
Paul Street
Nothing Less Than a Revolution Can Save Us
Timothy Braatz
Atomic Bombs Are Not Lifesavers
Richard Moser
Climate Crisis Means the Ruling Class has Failed. Can the Working Class Inherit the Earth?
Anthony DiMaggio
The “Trump Recovery”: Behind Right-Wing Populism’s Radical Transformation
Daniel Beaumont
Hate, Murder and Perversity: El Paso 2019, Mississippi 1964
Margot Patterson
U.S. Imperialism, Iran and the Context for War
Andrew Levine
Where Have All The Racists Gone?
Richard Rubenstein
Resolving the Democrats’ Dilemma
Michael Simmons
Paul Krassner: Nun Smooching In America
Gary Leupp
Mass-Shootings as Expressions of U.S. Racism
Thomas Knapp
Tweeting Publicly Available Information isn’t “Shameful and Dangerous”
Ralph Nader
Big Pharma: Gouges, Casualties, and the Congressional Remedy!
Charles McKelvey
Reframing the Issues and Taking Direction of the Nation
Ramzy Baroud
The War on Innocence: Palestinian Children in Israeli Military Court
John Steppling
Blood in Our Eyes
Mike Ferner
“Culture Of Violence?” You Betcha, Mr. Trump, But It’s Not The Video Games
Louis Proyect
How Real is the “Eco-Fascist” Threat?
Alvaro Huerta
The Mexican as Endangered Species
Gloria Oladipo
Trump’s New Coal Rules Will Bury Rural America
Ron Jacobs
The Global Lockdown
Jonah Raskin
David Horowitz’s Hate Group, Civil War and the White House   
John Kendall Hawkins
The Sixties: De-tripping, Yeah
Dave Lindorff
Remembering Ted Hall and Klaus Fuchs
Clark T. Scott
Obama Does Not Rhyme With Obama
Olivia Alperstein
The US Should Never Start a Nuclear War
Norman Solomon
Nancy Pelosi’s Bad Attitude Toward Progressives
Bobby Vogel
Can Quentin Tarantino Not Dance?
Kollibri terre Sonnenblume
We Should Stop Insulting Animals and Own Our Own Humanity
William Minter
The Green New Deal Must Go Global
Wim Laven
An Open Letter to Venango County Court
Evaggelos Vallianatos
What We Owe Homer
Yves Engler
Trudeau’s Nukes
Roddy Keenan
Wilfred Burchett, Truth-Teller
Winslow Myers
Cowards
Adolf Alzuphar
Diary: A People’s City
David Swanson
Long After Hiroshima
Christopher Brauchli
Trump, International Man of Action
Michael Donnelly
Consuming the “Planet of the Humans:” The Most Important Documentary of the Century
August 08, 2019
Daniel Warner
UNRWA Accusations: (Im)Perfect Timing
Alice Slater
Hiroshima Unlearned: Time to Tell the Truth About US Relations with Russia and Finally Ban the Bomb 
Nyla Ali Khan
A Wretched Day for Democracy: Revocation of the Special Status of Kashmir
Jonathan Power
Iran on the Precipice
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail