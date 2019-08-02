Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 2, 2019

Trump’s Effective Intimidation of the Powerful Federal Reserve

by

The Federal Reserve (the Fed) – the United States’ version of a Central Bank – is a strange duck. It is the U.S. government’s most powerful regulatory agency. It, after all, regulates money and interest rates. Yet, its budget comes entirely from the banking industry and relationships with the financial industry. So Congress, which appropriates money for all other federal agencies, has little leverage over the Fed’s operations.

This independence – except from the big banks – is by design, when the Fed was devised by President Woodrow Wilson over one hundred years ago. The Fed, a secretive, private government inside a public government presents problems for a democratic society. The alternative was deemed worse by its boosters, allowing “politics” to determine the Fed’s Board of Governors decisions.

It is as if the Federal Reserve/banking complex does not deal with political power by its own definition. The Fed entrenches the power of the banks without accountability inside Washington. Ask Republicans in Congress whether they generally oppose government regulation of a business and most will say “yes.” Ask whether they want to deregulate the Federal Reserve and they will say “Of course not.” Somebody has to assure monetary stability.

But the Fed’s announced quarter of a percent cut in interest rates, which were already low by historical standards at 2.25 to 2.50 levels, will affect people, beyond abstract monetary theories. Tens of millions of Americans who rely on income from their savings accounts and money market accounts will receive less money. Some will jump into the high flying stock market, presumably to get more income and introduce real risk to their principal.

The $2.9 trillion Social Security trust fund will receive less income from lower yielding Treasury Bonds. That’s not good for seniors. It is also really bad for pension funds, not to mention the returns on certain life insurance policies.

The Fed mumbled something about the trade war and a recent small decline in manufacturing indices as reasons to head off trouble.

But companies are piling up idle capital without knowing what to do with it other than to spend trillions of dollars on unproductive stock buybacks. There is no shortage of capital. Lowering the interest rate will just encourage more unnecessary corporate debt, with its deductible interest payments, instead of corporations using their available equity.

Venerable business columnist Allan Sloan does not think that a quarter-point cut by the Fed “will generate job-creating investments in the United States by companies that are uncertain about the future because of trade wars, threatened trade wars, interrupted supply chains and other actual and potential instabilities”(See Allan Sloan’s article here).

Sloan gave other cogent reasons against a Fed interest rate cut, while conceding that it might help borrowers. That assumes gouging lenders (pay day loans, auto loans, credit card charges) pass the savings along.

Conventional critics of the Fed’s cut this week point to already low interest rates and what they call a hefty economy, modest inflation, and a low unemployment rate.

Some former Fed governors called out the Fed for not clearly and specifically explaining its decision to cut rates. As former Fed Governor and Deputy Secretary of the Treasury, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said: “The Fed has really had a bit of a communications blunder… If Americans don’t understand exactly what is happening and why, they may think that Chairman Jerome Powell is caving into presidential bullying.”

No kidding. Trump has been pounding the Fed and threatening to take away Chairman Powell’s Chair for months. He is demanding sharp reductions in interest rates. He renewed his denunciation after the Fed’s quarter of a percent cut this week, tweeting that it was nowhere near enough!

Presidents almost never do this publicly to the Fed. But Trump, the failed gambling czar knows better. Intimidation through the mass media again and again works for Trump.

Although the Fed wanted to resist his pressure, hey, why take greater chances with crazy Donald? Instead, they threw him a bone.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Ralph Nader

Ralph Nader is a consumer advocate, lawyer and author of Only the Super-Rich Can Save Us! 

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Marshall Sahlins
The Opioid and Trump Addictions: Symptoms of the Same Malaise
Andrew Levine
Democrats, How Do I Hate Thee?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Measure for Half-Measure
Paul Street
CNN’s Attempted Hit Job on Sanders and Warren
Ajamu Baraka
Trump and Black Misleadership Class: Collaborators in the Defense of White Power
T.J. Coles
Ship of Fools: Britain, America and the Iranian Oil Tanker Incidents
Doug Johnson Hatlem
The Big Lie Democratic Centrists Are Telling About 2018
Melvin Goodman
The Last of the Adults on Trump’s National Security Team
Medea Benjamin
Guardianship System Eased, but Saudi Arabia Still Oppresses Women
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Environmental Crimes of the Trump Administration
Jeff Cooper
An American Jew Looks at the Palestine Question
Joseph Natoli
Something Wrong
Paul Tritschler
One Day in August
W. T. Whitney
Sidelined US Embassy and Mystery Illnesses Spell Trouble for Cuba
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Just Let Trump Spend the Whole War Department Budget on Building Walls
Mohsen Abdelmoumen
Dr. Raouf Halaby: “All the Gulf Arabs Are Sleeping in The Same Bed with Israel”
Victor Lasa
This is How Spanish Social-Democracy Ends
George Wuerthner
Trump’s Plan to Cut the Public Out of Public Lands Decisions
Robert Fantina
The MEK: Illusion vs. Reality
Peter Bolton
What Bernie Sanders Gets Wrong About Healthcare
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Save Money By Forcing People to Go Hungry
Mark Ashwill
Coming to Terms with the Past by Honoring Historical Truth: The Case of Fulbright University Vietnam
Jeffrey Sommers
State Legislature in the ‘Koch Belt’ Denies Wisconsin Healthcare and Return of Taxpayer Dollars from DC
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Fires in Arctic Ice, Exposed on Mountains of the Heart
Jonah Raskin
Melville Our Contemporary
John Kendall Hawkins
All You Need is Hate
Thomas Knapp
Human Sacrifice: A Grand Old American Political Tradition
Nino Pagliccia
Sao Paulo Forum: Defending Venezuela is Defending Our America
David Swanson
Poor Wittle CNN
Ron Jacobs
Israel-The Largest US Aircraft Carrier in the World
J.P. Linstroth
Borders On Insanity?
Lawrence Wittner
Dear Moderators of the Presidential Debates: How About Raising the Issue of How to Avert Nuclear War?
Harvey Wasserman
40 Ways Ohio Now Proposes Nuclear Suicide
Ralph Nader
Trump’s Effective Intimidation of the Powerful Federal Reserve
Meena Miriam Yust - Arshad Khan
Can Recycling Really Solve the Plastic Problem?
Robert Koehler
The Inner Nixon
Rachel Hodes
What “Abolish ICE” Really Means
Barbara Gottlieb
The Research is In: Stop Fracking ASAP!
Cesar Chelala
The U.S. is in Debt to Central America
Chelli Stanley
Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories
Jesse Jackson
The Threats Facing American Democracy
Joseph Grosso
To Be or Not To Be Woke: The Follies of Political Correctness
Mel Gurtov
Our Racist President
Christopher Ketcham
Instagram Apotheosis!
Louis Proyect
Tales of the Camorra
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail