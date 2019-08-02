Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
August 2, 2019

Instagram Apotheosis!

by

[The following is a recorded statement from an early 21st century Instagram influencer, who we know were wiped out in a genocidal assault after the influencers refused to stop marketing; it is a cogent document from a dark time, and one which has served as further proof of the peculiar idiocy of techno-industrial Homo sapiens at the exact moment before the species’ collapse.]

One of the great accomplishments of our time is that everyone fancies themselves a master of the still and moving image.  This is of course the result of the democratization of the technology.   Every creature with a smartphone, including most notably myself, now can shoot pictures and video, which in my case are entirely of me.

It’s a beautiful thing to be me – that is, to express myself, to honor myself, to care about myself and my identity, and to repeat this expression over and over in images.

For example, the recent video of my anus opening and closing just prior to and after the act of defecation.   A masterpiece of selfhood but too often misunderstood.  Also, the recent pictures of me hiking in the woods later that day with a lit candle.  Incredible.

Additionally, the series of photos of myself this past winter snowshoeing in the Catskill Mountains to the soundtrack of a three-year-old immigrant child wailing in a cell for her mother. I designed it as a lament for those who suffer as I do for feeling so deeply, especially when such things affect my ability to influence.

I have many such photos where I’m expressing my artistic relationship with the world as it relates primarily to who I am, what I am, my name, my logo, my business, my current sales, my potential sales, what I can do for your business, what you can do for mine, and how we can mutually profit.

The place where I feel most at home, of course, is Instagram, where I find myself posting pictures of everything that I am, all my days’ journeys, all that matters to me and me and sometimes you but only when you means me.

So for example: I was climbing this incredible mountain when I found myself being more than me, which was something extraordinary and not easily captured on film.  But I did it!  It was me, standing in front of the camera, not saying a word, except when I said, “I AM.”

Like Jehovah, yes.  Exactly.  I am.  I am I!  Am I I?   Could an MRI tell if I am I?

Come to think of it – who knows?!?  There is a GREAT facility near you that provides MRIs, as here depicted in my latest post at Instagram, where it just happens that I’ve been getting tons of MRIs, and I just love it…

[here the recorded document fades and the voice of the Instagram influencer degenerates into a weird hysterical whining, one which researchers today, in 2134, have identified as something called “the advertising spot”….]

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Christopher Ketcham

Christopher Ketcham is the author of  “This Land: How Cowboys, Capitalism and Corruption are Ruining the American West” (Viking-Penguin).  He can be reached at cketcham99@mindspring.com.

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
Weekend Edition
August 02, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Marshall Sahlins
The Opioid and Trump Addictions: Symptoms of the Same Malaise
Andrew Levine
Democrats, How Do I Hate Thee?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Measure for Half-Measure
Paul Street
CNN’s Attempted Hit Job on Sanders and Warren
Ajamu Baraka
Trump and Black Misleadership Class: Collaborators in the Defense of White Power
T.J. Coles
Ship of Fools: Britain, America and the Iranian Oil Tanker Incidents
Doug Johnson Hatlem
The Big Lie Democratic Centrists Are Telling About 2018
Melvin Goodman
The Last of the Adults on Trump’s National Security Team
Medea Benjamin
Guardianship System Eased, but Saudi Arabia Still Oppresses Women
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Environmental Crimes of the Trump Administration
Jeff Cooper
An American Jew Looks at the Palestine Question
Joseph Natoli
Something Wrong
Paul Tritschler
One Day in August
W. T. Whitney
Sidelined US Embassy and Mystery Illnesses Spell Trouble for Cuba
Dave Lindorff
Let’s Just Let Trump Spend the Whole War Department Budget on Building Walls
Mohsen Abdelmoumen
Dr. Raouf Halaby: “All the Gulf Arabs Are Sleeping in The Same Bed with Israel”
Victor Lasa
This is How Spanish Social-Democracy Ends
George Wuerthner
Trump’s Plan to Cut the Public Out of Public Lands Decisions
Robert Fantina
The MEK: Illusion vs. Reality
Peter Bolton
What Bernie Sanders Gets Wrong About Healthcare
Jill Richardson
You Don’t Save Money By Forcing People to Go Hungry
Mark Ashwill
Coming to Terms with the Past by Honoring Historical Truth: The Case of Fulbright University Vietnam
Jeffrey Sommers
State Legislature in the ‘Koch Belt’ Denies Wisconsin Healthcare and Return of Taxpayer Dollars from DC
Kenn Orphan – Phil Rockstroh
Fires in Arctic Ice, Exposed on Mountains of the Heart
Jonah Raskin
Melville Our Contemporary
John Kendall Hawkins
All You Need is Hate
Thomas Knapp
Human Sacrifice: A Grand Old American Political Tradition
Nino Pagliccia
Sao Paulo Forum: Defending Venezuela is Defending Our America
David Swanson
Poor Wittle CNN
Ron Jacobs
Israel-The Largest US Aircraft Carrier in the World
J.P. Linstroth
Borders On Insanity?
Lawrence Wittner
Dear Moderators of the Presidential Debates: How About Raising the Issue of How to Avert Nuclear War?
Harvey Wasserman
40 Ways Ohio Now Proposes Nuclear Suicide
Meena Miriam Yust - Arshad Khan
Can Recycling Really Solve the Plastic Problem?
Robert Koehler
The Inner Nixon
Rachel Hodes
What “Abolish ICE” Really Means
Barbara Gottlieb
The Research is In: Stop Fracking ASAP!
Cesar Chelala
The U.S. is in Debt to Central America
Chelli Stanley
Corporate Media: Let’s Remember Who Writes Those Stories
Jesse Jackson
The Threats Facing American Democracy
Joseph Grosso
To Be or Not To Be Woke: The Follies of Political Correctness
Mel Gurtov
Our Racist President
Christopher Ketcham
Instagram Apotheosis!
Louis Proyect
Tales of the Camorra
August 01, 2019
Linn Washington Jr.
Presidential Racism: Shining Example of America’s Somber Status Quo
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail