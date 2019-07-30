Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
July 30, 2019

A Dark Corner of Hell

by

Photograph Source: Los Angeles Times – Public Domain

Thou shalt not kill. Right! That admonition is one of the few things that organized religion got right over the past few thousand years. Their spokespersons on Earth soon began to give that advice from above lots of shades of gray and began to make it okay to kill in wartime, but only under some circumstances that few remember, or care to remember today.

The religious right, the largest organized group of hypocrites in the U.S., makes murder by the state one of their principles. They love the unborn, but for most intents and purposes are ready to cast away the born once they see the light of day and cast off those who have gone astray in twisted ways, such as those who murder.

State murder is bad business and the hallmark of rightwing, authoritarian societies. It allows the state to premeditate the murder of its members, especially those who are poor, mentally ill, and castoffs who are of no practical use. Executions also make for a good show in a society trained to watch screens without any critical analysis.

There are heinous crimes and victims of crimes and heinous people. One such person sits in the Oval Office today. He’s responsible for the deaths of immigrant children at the U.S. border with Mexico, but I don’t hear any uproar of those moral leaders of the right calling for the full legal weight of the government to be brought against him. The law loves the foreseeable and it’s foreseeable that caging immigrants and especially immigrant children will lead to some kids dying.

His Justice Department, in the person of William Barr, is now going to put the machinery of death at the federal level into full swing (“US justice department resumes use of death penalty and schedules five executions,” Guardian, July 25, 2019) and murder five of those heinous actors who will serve as symbols of the government’s right to kill. They’ll throw in a white supremacist or two to prove that they, the federal government, are equal opportunity murderers. And their base will love the death chamber scenes with some inmates strapped to a gurney not very different from themselves in terms of social and economic class, except for mental illness in some cases and some very bad luck. But this so-called twist of justice will be served.

Revenge is the key emotion that Trump hopes to tap into with the resurrection of the death penalty at the federal level while the death penalty is losing adherents in states. Revenge is a very powerful human emotion, but soon exhausts itself, leaving the victims of heinous crimes revictimized and possibly more at risk for emotional turmoil.

There are those who have committed heinous crimes and need to be separated from society, but the death penalty goes much further than that separation.

Over 50 years ago, I taught at the junior high school level and had a class of eighth graders, one of whom liked to express his outrageous sentiments (about gruesome methods of execution) in class during a unit of study about the death penalty. I think that the student was trying to draw attention to himself, rather than taking part in intelligent discussions about the topic.

Looking back at his behavior in class, I think of today’s circus-like atmosphere of the application of the death penalty in places like Saudi Arabia and the Philippines. Now, the US will once again join this parade of the uncivilized and shove what remains of civil society into a dark corner of hell.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Howard Lisnoff

Howard Lisnoff is a freelance writer. He is the author of Against the Wall: Memoir of a Vietnam-Era War Resister (2017).

New from
CounterPunch

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550
July 30, 2019
Patrick Cockburn
Britain’s National Breakdown Over Brexit
Susan Babbitt
Cuba’s Revolution in Thinking: To Live and Not Lie
John Feffer
Boris Johnson and the New Battle of Britain
Lance Olsen
BOOM! Fossil Fuel Combustion and the Mother of All Economic Busts
Doug Johnson Hatlem
Can Biden or Any Democrat Avoid a Brokered Convention?
Howard Lisnoff
A Dark Corner of Hell
Danny Sjursen
Could Trump End the Afghanistan War?
Thomas Knapp
American Politicians Use Jews as Pawns to Excuse Their Meddling  in Israeli Elections
Nyla Ali Khan
Why is Education Being Corporatized and Human Life Being Devalued?
Ramzy Baroud
Bassam Shakaa: The Making of a Palestinian ‘Organic Intellectual’
Colin Todhunter
Poisoned for Profit: We Are Not the Agrochemical Industry’s Guinea Pigs
Binoy Kampmark
Contractual Disputes: Replacing Monster Chefs on MasterChef
Mel Gurtov
The US-China Trade War: A Cease-Fire, Nothing More
Elliot Sperber
It Isn’t Rocket Science
July 29, 2019
Michael Hudson
The Coming Savings Writedowns
George Burchett
For a Peaceful and United Korea
Robert Hunziker
Alaska Governor Demolishes Climate Research
Robert Fisk
From Nazi Germany to Ottoman Turkey, Genocides Begin in the Wilderness, Far From Prying Eyes
Dean Baker
The Dangerously Irresponsible Arguments of the “Responsible” Budget Gang
Chelli Stanley
Mueller and Trump: Blah Blah Blah
Binoy Kampmark
The Tiwi Islands, the Catholic Church and King Joe of Melville Island
Ronnie Cummins
The 9% Lie: Industrial Food and Climate Change
Kani Xulam
An Open Letter to Paulo Coelho
Andrew Moss
Asylum as a Human Right
Dan Bacher
Newsom Tours Kern County Oil Spill as Locals Call for Immediate Health and Safety Protections
Jonah Raskin
Why I Write Murder Mysteries
Wim Laven
Blame a Snowflake
Weekend Edition
July 26, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
How NAFTA Killed the Green New Deal
T.J. Coles
The Tragic Inevitability of Boris Johnson PM
Chris Floyd
Witness for the Non-Prosecution: Mueller, Pelosi and Trump’s Likely Triumph
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: And Then There Were Three
Eric Draitser
Records Show Palantir Made $60 Million Contracting with ICE for Mobile App
Paul Street
How the People Change History
Jason Hirthler
Vote Blue for Better Wage Slavery
Andrew Levine
Trump: the GOP’s Exterminating Angel
Ralph Nader
Only Civic Driven Voter Turnout Can Defeat Tweeter Trump
Ramzy Baroud
Killing Tariq: Why We Must Rethink the Roots of Jewish Settlers Violence
Patrick Cockburn
Brexit, Britain and the Permanent Crisis in the Gulf
David Rosen
ERA Back From the Grave?
Patrick Howlett-Martin
Germany and France: Old Demons
John G. Russell
By Any Other Name: American “Frustrationism”
Louis Proyect
Ecological Limits and the Working Class
Binoy Kampmark
Boris Johnson as British PM: Olive Reincarnations and Elvis on Mars
Dave Lindorff
Corporate Media’s Trashing of Bernie Sanders Starts Anew
Thomas Knapp
No Bail is Excessive Bail, Even for Jeffrey Epstein
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail