Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail
March 11, 2019

Dying to Make a Living: the Shame of Industrial Mortality

by

Kudos to Montana’s Democratic Senator Jon Tester who introduced a new bill to ban the use of asbestos in the United States last week. Tester joins eight other senators on the measure, which was simultaneously introduced in the House and co-sponsored by 21 representatives. Montana’s tragic history with asbestos-caused death and injury in the Libby and Troy area from the W.R. Grace vermiculite mine is a shameful blot on Montana’s past. But in truth, dying to make a living in the U.S. goes far beyond asbestos and continues to kill and maim innocent citizens every day.

The grim story of the W.R. Grace caused deaths and illnesses began when the company took over the Zonolite mining operations in 1963 to produce an estimated 80 percent of the world’s vermiculite from the Libby mine. Enormous amounts of asbestos-laden dust blanketed the workers, homes, yards, forests and general environment in the area while the vermiculite was used on everything from gardens to the local schools’ running tracks.

The problem, which was well-known before Grace shuttered the operations in 1990, is that the vermiculite ore contained high concentrations of deadly tremolite asbestos fibers that penetrate the lungs to sicken and eventually kill those unfortunate enough to have inhaled them. Even worse, it wasn’t just the employees at the mine and mill, it was their families to whom they brought home their asbestos-coated work clothes.

The true shame of Libby’s deadly disaster is that the state was being sued by those suffering asbestosis in the late 80s, which coincides with the time Marc Racicot, who was raised in Libby, was the state’s attorney general. As the state’s top law enforcement official, Racicot had to know about the sickness and deaths detailed in the lawsuits. But the mine continued to operate until 1990 and wasn’t a focus of Racicot’s attention when he became governor in 1993.

Nope, it wasn’t until 1999, after a blistering series of articles in the Seattle Post-Intelligencer revealed the enormity of Grace’s crimes that the EPA listed the area as a Superfund site — and continues to work on “clean up” 20 years later. As reported by Montana Standard editor David McCumber, health screenings have found “more than a thousand residents with signs of asbestos-related lung disorders, and more area residents are being diagnosed with the deadly disease every week.”

The latest estimates are that a stunning “39,000 Americans die from asbestos-related disease each and every year” according to Dr. Richard Lemen, the deputy director of the National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health.

In the meantime, Montana’s Republican Senator Steve Daines’ claims “his No. 1 priority is the safety of all Montanans, preventing tragedies like Libby and Troy from happening in the first place.” So dedicated is Daines that his office reports he is still reading the bill’s text and considering his next steps. Duh!

The more truthful explanation is that Daines is afraid of angering President Trump, who proudly lauds his deadly and despicable record of deregulating toxic-emitting industries and claims asbestos is “perfectly safe when properly applied.”

Tens of thousands of Americans continue to die from industrial poisons annually. Golden Sunlight’s mine poisoned groundwater with cyanide. Colstrip polluted domestic wells with arsenic. Anaconda’s smelter workers breathed toxins from the stack daily. The list goes on and on.

Dying to make a living is, simply put, a crime against humanity. It’s time for Daines to represent his constituents and move aggressively to protect the health of workers and their families — not the profit margins of deadly polluting industries.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:George Ochenski

George Ochenski is a columnist for the Missoulian, where this essay originally appeared.

New from
CounterPunch

March 12, 2019
Eduardo Gudynas
Military Moves into Environmental Management in South America
Robert Fisk
Trump is Trying to Pay His Way to an Annihilation of Palestinian Statehood, and an Erasure of Israel’s Crimes
Patrick Cockburn
The Political Class’s Disregard for Irish Life
Kathy Kelly
Can We Divest from Weapons Dealers?
Medea Benjamin
How US Sanctions are Hurting Iran: A Firsthand Report
Roger S. Gottlieb
American Greatness?
Dean Baker
Can Journalism Be Saved? A Tax Credit System for Creative Work
Binoy Kampmark
China, Australia and Coal Mania
Cesar Chelala
Improving Health in Africa
Mike Garrity
Undisturbed Sagebrush-Juniper Habitat is Vital for the Wildlife   of the West
Joseph Lombardo
Live From Venezuela
Randall A. Shields
It’s Time.
Martin Billheimer
Night Life of the Odd: Jean Ray’s Whisky Tales
March 11, 2019
Kathy Kelly
Judging U.S. War Crimes
Nick Pemberton
Killing a Mockingbird
M. G. Piety
On Biblical Inerrancy: Some Reflections for United Methodists and Other “Christians”
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Robots in the Vast Memory Palace of Myth
George Ochenski
Dying to Make a Living: the Shame of Industrial Mortality
Louisa Willcox
Action Jackson: Of Poachers, Grizzlies and Coexistence
David Schwartzman – Quincy Saul
The Path to Climate Justice Passes Through Caracas
Norman Solomon
Biden on the Relaunch Pad: He’s Worse Than You Thought
Martha Rosenberg
The Downside of the World’s Love Affair with Shrimp
Dean Baker
What’s Behind the Weak February Jobs Report
Ralph Nader
Who will Displace the Omniciders?
Laura Flanders
Making American Journalism Great and Different
Thomas Knapp
Don’t Panic: The Retail Apocalypse Isn’t Disaster, It’s Progress
Elliot Sperber
Dragonfly or Drone
Weekend Edition
March 08, 2019
Friday - Sunday
Andrew Levine
Border Security: What and Who is it Good For?
Paul Street
As the World Burns: Hurtling Towards an Unlivable Planet
Rob Urie
Gender, Class and Capitalism
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Flag Humpers
Charles Pierson
Saudi Arabia, Pakistan, and the Bomb
Sudip Bhattacharya
Capitalism and the Reactionary Power of White Identity Politics
David Rosen
“Deaths of Despair”: Trump and the White Working Class
Joseph Natoli
No Strategies to Erase Damage Already Done
Nicolas J S Davies
The Conflict of Our Time: U.S. Imperialism vs the Rule of Law
Kenn Orphan
The Blindness of Empire
Jeff Mackler
U.S. Gears Up for War on Venezuela
Sarah Gertler
Criticizing Israel isn’t Anti-Semitic, Here’s What Is
Nino Pagliccia
Washington’s Escalation for Venezuela’s Oil
John Feffer
The Trump/Kim Bromance: It’s Gross, But Let’s Hope It Leads to a Third Date
Brian Cloughley
Trump Moves the World Closer to Wars
Rev. William Alberts
Biblically-Legitimized Imperialism
Ron Jacobs
Hijack the Starship, Major Tom
Sam Husseini
Ilhan Omar’s Choice
FacebookTwitterRedditEmail