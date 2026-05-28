The Ballad of Captain Max

[Verse 1]

Max was born in the Vatican hospital

As bombs dropped down on Rome

Life wasn’t always so logical

Max sailed away from home.

A child of old nobility

from Gaetano Filangieri

and Lobkowicz Bohemia

to Reader-Written Media.

Born into war,

Max lived in peace.

Max Art Core

for your Free Speech!

[Chorus]

Captain Max – He

Steered the ship

The goal’s the journey

Life’s a Trip!

With Dr. Suzy as his admiral

and his wife

They lived a bonobo

kind of life…

[Verse 2]

Max joined the U.S. army

at a fort outside of town

He always hit the bullseye

when he fired off his rounds.

But when he realized it meant killing,

he threw his rifle down.

Max would never commit violence

But he would not be silenced.

So Max set sail for media dreams

making Reader-Written Magazines

Love, Hate, God, Finger, LA Star

showed us humans for what we are.

What Max called “reader-written,”

we now call social media

Though Max did it 30 years

before Wikipedia.

But the local police

didn’t like what Max preached,

They locked Max in prison

for his vision,

They shut up his free speech

But just until he was released…

[Chorus]

[Verse 3]

Then once upon an afternoon

with Eros as his guide

Max met Suzy and quite soon

They were groom and bride.

Captain Max and Dr. Suzy

put on quite a show

from the sea to the jacuzzi

and in bed on HBO.

Doing it the Bonobo Way

So in love just having fun,

They got raided anyway

by L.A.P.D with big guns!

But Max and Dr. Suzy

sued their buns – and won.

[Bridge]

Have you ever fantasized about such scenes?

Could you realize the romance of your dreams?

Could you make your ideals real?

Could you help our feelings heal?

[Chorus]

[Verse 4]

Captain Max sailed over 80 years

Almost half with his Suzy’s Love

Their fantasies unbound by fears

Kissed by angels from above.

Captain Max was strong and brave

Sailing the seas for Freedom of Speech.

But one day, he was struck by a giant wave

And then The End for Max was reached.

Now Captain Max is gone

And Admiral Suzy sleeps alone.

Missing her Great Love every day

She continues on the Bonobo Way.

With the help of Bonoboville

She thinks of Max and feels him still

Captain Max steers from on high

He’s now her Angel in the sky

Showing her the stars to guide her

Max steers the ship

from deep inside her.

Born into war,

Max lived and died in peace.

Max Art Core

for Our Free Speech!

[Bridge]

[Chorus]

Captain Max!

Note: It’s been a little more than a year since my beloved Max passed away, and my sea of grief hasvsurged into song. The Ballad of Captain Max is my musical tribute to Pr. Maximillian R. Leblovic diLobkowicz di Filangieri (11/8/1943 – 5/13/2025), my husband of 33 years & collaborator, witness and friend of 40, visionary artist, pioneer “reader-written” magazine publisher, brave antiwar and Freedomvof Speech activist (arrested several times on the Free Speech front lines), bonobo conservationist,vBonoboville co-founder and advocate for the Make-Love-Not-War Bonobo Way. Now, with AI “tools,” anyone can make music, even me, with my lyrics and prompts (“Bella Ciao”-style verses with an anthem chorus) performed by the always-in-tune Artificial Intelligence Orchestra. Whether AI is *good* for society or ought to be “disarmed” is another question, but like my collages, creating the Ballad of Captain Max.