Ontological shlock and awe:

My son, 13, and his friends, in episodes of post adolescence flippancy, refer to robotic technology in sci-fi appropriated, derisive terms such as “clankers” and “oil backs”, withal, a hint of angst about their future, albeit veiled in mockery.

Take note, tech utopian fantasists: In Atlanta, in an all too biblical on-the-nose augury, robot driven, Uber Waymo cars– i.e., bereft of the requisite programming to apprehend and react to natural disasters — proceeded into flash flood-engendered water pooled streets and stalled out. Atlanta witnessed a preview of the tech-authoritarians so-called “post-human” world careening towards the reality of Nature’s elemental titans.

Increasingly, in the news cycle, we hear rumors that things “alien” will soon be “disclosed.” Let’s hope so. Notions and concepts of a novel kind will be required for us, self-caged homicidal primates, to remain a viable presence on this breathing earth.

On a personal basis, given the choice, I would rather choose to be buffeted by the unimaginable than to be surrounded by people so small of mind that I suffocate from the tedium of having to humor them to be allowed to have a (cramped, airless) place in the world. Capitalist/consumer man — you have constructed a shoddy architecture of belief that has proven catastrophic for the life-sustaining processes of the earth and ruinous to ourselves.Donald Trump is both an emblem and an accelerant not the cause. Trump’s hubris embodies his own counter-argument against Trumpism — he could just be the coup de grâce blow to final stage capitalism. As a man, he is shambling reductio ad absurdum in (rotting before-our-eyes) flesh.

The alien – the alienating – has become quotidian. The Thwaites Glacier, referred to as the Doomsday Glacier, is melting at an exponential rate. Wildfires rage, rendering generational endeavors to monuments of blown ashes. Men — whose minds are empathy bereft wastelands — are erecting data centers where hubs of the heart should stand. Of course, energy is being depleted — when simulacrums of libido conquer and occupy the green mind of Creation.

In ancient tales, the land languished under famine when a rapacious giant was afoot in the countryside. The cupidity of tech titans are starving the soul of the world by usurpation of the thoughts of the heart.

True, Peter Thiel– there exists an (metaphoric) aspect of the so-called Anti-Christ in regard to our predicament. It is manifesting as your scheme to create a collective mindscape of ever-proliferating mirages, monitored and ruled by panopticonic feudalism, a cosmology of deep fakes, unfolding as an autocracy of endless mirages. Mr. Theil – your mirror should weep from shame.

Question from the news cycle: Are we being visited by alien lifeforms? This is certain: Serving the public good is alien to the agendas of the ruling capitalist elite who have abducted the US government and who subject the power-bereft citizenry to repeated (economic) rectal probing.A crucial aspect in regard to what has been termed “UFO disclosure,” regardless of one’s viewpoint regarding the reality and/or modern mythos of extraterrestrial visitation to our earthly realm, is: Is it even possible for the professional liars and fear-driven, career-motivated apparatchik within the High Dollar-captured US national security state to be inclined to disclose anything in a forthright, honest, and detailed manner?

No need to wipe the convulsive laughter-expectorated spittle from your screen and answer. The chorus of the failed republic chants, “is your earthly mailing address, insofar as your permanent residence: Up Your Ass?”

The massive extent of your delusion should have its own zip-code, if you answer in the affirmative. The US government mission involves the persistence of capitalism engendered oligarchic rule at home and (fading) militarism maintained hegemony abroad. Does that sound like the work structure of a candor-ruled government?

If non-human entities possessed the intelligence to create the tech capable of interstellar/inter-dimensional travel, as well as possess the evolved sense of ethics not to destroy themselves with militarized versions of said tech, then what would motivate them to reveal themselves to us — a zoo of self-caged, aggression-prone, fecal matter-flinging primates?

Of course, I would welcome a case of ontological shock that would serve to collapse the cage of the present order by the revelation that we are not alone in the cosmos.

But that possibility is antithetical to the design and raison d’être of the present government.

Ontological shlock and awe:

“The rain falls down on last year’s man…” [and a UFO above his head].

Donald Trump, by way of his ill-thought through war — and subsequent defeat —against Iran, is delivering ontological shock by his crippling of US global hegemony.

Trump’s rise and accumulation of vast amounts of wealth reveals last stage US capitalism to be a reverse meritocracy.

Trump is terrified that if he was denied ever increasing sums of money and adulation, he would collapse into his hollow core. His cosmology is a construct by means of a calculus of (below the surface of his awareness) shame. Hence, his mania to initiate larger and larger monuments erected in his image. Take away the contrived image of himself — and the mania expended to preserve it – and scant little remains of him.

The US American empire, like Trump, is a hollowed out husk. Its financial markets cupidity has reached the level of mania, thus in the manner of bipolar dynamics, is careening towards depression. As the price of gas, groceries, rent, mortgage rates — all necessities, not to mention consumer indulgences — rise and rise — the US citizenry image of the US and who we are — to wit, unique, indispensable, the apex people on the global stage — is also veering towards full-spectrum collapse. The compensatory swagger of MAGA, from the get-go, in 2015, masked true believers’ angst and ennui, as manifested as an agitated, psychical sea of red ball caps and crass MAGA merch.

As we wait/long for the collapse of Trump, US capitalism’s kitsch Ozymandias to collapse, we should be compelled to ask what kind of people are we and how do we view the world amid the detritus and debris of our collapsed empire? Trump, on a personal level, is incapable of the self-revealing query: The Chief Executive of the US is suffering from a degradation of the executive function of his frontal cortex.

Signs auger: The shattering of our belief system constructed of ossified convictions:

“America is a shining city on the hill”…a hill in a reeking landfill of rotting ideals and toxic beliefs.

Signs warn: watch out for falling certitudes.

“America is the land of liberty and endless opportunity.” – only if you consider your economic shackles the very wings of liberty.

The road ahead…a long day’s journey to empire’s end. The weather forecast:

The rain falls down on last year’s man

An hour has gone by and he has not moved his hand

But everything will happen if he only gives the word

The lovers will rise up and the mountains touch the ground

But the skylight is like skin for a drum I’ll never mend

And all the rain falls down, amen, on the works of last year’s man – Leonard Cohen, Last Year’s Man