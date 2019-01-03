Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 3, 2019

Mumia Abu-Jamal Wins Major Court Victory

by

On December 27, Philadelphia Superior Court Judge Leon Tucker ruled in favor of Mumia Abu-Jamal, holding that the actions of former Pennsylvania Supreme Court Judge Ronald Castille demonstrated a “lack of impartiality” and “the appearance of bias.”

Tucker’s decision represents a major victory for Abu-Jamal that opens the door to a new trial–or dismissal of the murder charges against him–after an appeal to the Pennsylvania courts.

Incarcerated in 1981 in a racist frame-up murder trial of police officer Daniel Faulkner and on death row for most of the past 37 years, Mumia was a prize-winning journalist and today the author of 10 books on various aspects of the freedom struggle. His latest book, Murder Incorporated: Empire, Genocide, Manifest Destiny, 2017, co-authored by filmmaker Stephen Victoria (Long Distance Revolutionary, 2014) with a forward by Chris Hedges, is invaluable reading for revolutionary activists who seek the truth about capitalist imperialism’s centuries of horrors and the historic resistance against them.

Mumia’s freedom struggle has been supported by scores of trade unions across the U.S. and in Europe as well as by Amnesty International, the NAACP and numerous city council resolutions from San Francisco to Detroit.

Tucker’s 27-page ruling was in two parts. He held in Part Two that with regard to all of Mumia’s numerous denied Post Conviction Relief Act (PCRA) appeals between 1998 and 2014, Supreme Court Judge Ronald Castille’s actions in campaigning for the Pennsylvania governor to sign death penalty warrants for all “convicted cop killers” and other biased acts, violated Mumia’s fundamental constitutional rights.

Castille had participated in PA Supreme Court decisions that denied all of Mumia’s appeals, including a request from Mumia’s attorneys that he recuse himself from deciding the case he had helped to prosecute and another decision where the same Castille court refused to consider documented evidence submitted by court stenographer Terri Maurer Carter that Mumia’s trial judge Albert “the hanging judge” Sabo had stated in his antechambers before entering the courtroom to adjudicate Mumia’s case, “Yeah, I’m going to help ‘em fry the nigger.” Mumia’s decades long sojourn through the racist U.S. “criminal justice system” is replete with what has become infamously known as “the Mumia exception,” that is, contorted applications of the “law” aimed at denying its applicability to the facts in Mumia’s case. These include systematic exclusion of eyewitness testimony proving his innocence, intimidation of witnesses, falsification of exonerating ballistics findings, fabrication of testimony that Mumia admitted to the killing of police officer Daniel Faulkner and Mumia’s physical exclusion from a majority of his trial proceedings – to name a few of the legal atrocities attendant to his trial and subsequent proceedings.

Judge Tucker’s ruling opens the door for Mumia to appeal all of Castille’s decisions over a 17-years period. Tucker denied Part One of Mumia’s appeal that pertained to whether or not Castille had been significantly or personally involved in Mumia’s prosecution in order to qualify under the provisions of the 2016 Supreme Court William’s case. Mumia’s attorneys may appeal this decision in order to fight on both legal fronts.

While the present Philadelphia District Attorney, Larry Krasner may well appeal Tucker’s amazing and unexpected decision, the door is nevertheless wide open to a lengthy legal battle along with renewed national and international campaigns to win massive and united support in the streets to demand Mumia’s freedom.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jeff Mackler

Jeff Mackler is a staffwriter for Socialist Action. He can be reached at jmackler@lmi.net  socialist action.org

New from
CounterPunch

January 03, 2019
Jeff Mackler
Mumia Abu-Jamal Wins Major Court Victory
Blake Alcott
What Kind of Single Democratic State in Israel/Palestine Do We Want?
Tim Ross
The Danish Dilemma
Patrick Walker
Russiagate vs. Climate Genocide: How Democrats Cover Up Trump’s Worst Crime
January 02, 2019
Roger Harris
The New Congress and the Rolling Catastrophe of the US Body Politic
David Rosen
Nixon and Trump: Bookends to the Culture Wars
Kenneth Surin
A Road Trip Across the American South With Politics in Mind
Louisa Willcox
Do Sleeping Bears Hold Secrets for Human Health?
Lawrence Davidson
Doing Business with Tyrants
John Steppling
Communism, Fascism and Green Shaming
Robert Hunziker
Greta “Joan of Arc” Thunberg Shames Leaders at COP24
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
Understanding Populism
John Perry
The True Nature of US Interventions
January 01, 2019
Richard Falk – Daniel Falcone
On Trump’s Syrian Pullout
Jeffrey St. Clair
2018: Year of the Rats and the Sinking Ships
Patrick Cockburn
From Bizarre Rage Against James Joyce to MI5 Phone-Bugging: Why I Collect Snippets of Strangers’ Conversations
Dan Corjescu
Thinking about American Totalitarianism
Paul Tritschler
A Break in Mumbai
Lawrence Wittner
The United States is First in War, But Trailing in Crucial Aspects of Modern Civilization
Guy Rotella
On the Ghazals of Ghalib
Susan Block
GoBonobos in 2019!
December 31, 2018
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Syrian Withdrawal: an Act of Political Realism
John Laforge
Worse than Obsolete: NATO Creates Enemies
Peter Certo
Paul Ryan Was a Villain and No One Will Miss Him
Dean Baker
Media Panic Over the Stock Market Plunge
Serge Halimi
Prisoner for Free Speech: the Relentless Pursuit of Julian Assange
George Wuerthner
Wolf Killing is an Unfair and Destructive Subsidy
Howard Lisnoff
Not My Revolution
Lawrence Wittner
The United States is First in War, But Trailing in Crucial Aspects of Modern Civilization
Jordan Flaherty
The Conscious Filmgoers Guide to the Best Films of 2018
Binoy Kampmark
The Hand that Won’t Sign the Paper: Adani’s Stalling Project
Weekend Edition
December 28, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Jason Hirthler
American Amnesia: What’s Missing From Our Collective Memory?
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Totem Thieves
Andrew Levine
Who Cares Which Democrat Comes Out on Top?
Ariel Gold
Elections Don’t Make Israel a Democracy
Louis Proyect
Putin and Russia’s Turn to Capitalism
Brian Cloughley
Japan Wants to Jettison Its Vow to “Forever Renounce War”
Jonah Raskin
Fuck You, Dying American Empire: Reflections of an Aging Anti-Imperialist
Ramzy Baroud
A Question Every American Must Confront: Apartheid Israel or US Democracy?
Robert Fisk
Trump vs. Mattis: Beware When Men of War Come to the Rescue
Kenn Orphan
Bearing Witness to Extinction
Joseph Natoli
What is It About the American Character?
Katie Fite
The Terrible Destruction of Pinyon-Juniper Forests
Philip Doe
Fracking Future Shock in Colorado   
John W. Whitehead
Government Shutdown or Not, the Police State Will Continue to Flourish
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail