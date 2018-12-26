Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
December 26, 2018

Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy

by

Like many I don’t know much about Jared Kushner, who remains somewhat of a mystery.  A quiet, behind-the-scenes guy who has been called extremely loyal to his family, the thing I can say about Kushner as a woman and fellow American is that his decisions display an immaturity, dependency, and complete lack of wisdom.

Kushner proved his family ‘loyalty’ during the much-discussed criminal prosecution of his father, Charles, who pleaded guilty to 18 charges, including retaliating against family members who testified against him by setting up his sister’s husband in a sex scandal, having it secretly filmed, and then sending the tape to his sister.  Kushner defended him publicly and visited every weekend while he was in prison.

Kushner has experience in defending what is not defendable, and doing it within quite a dysfunctional family.  He now exhibits this behavior with his father-in-law, as it seems there is nothing President Trump could do to earn the disapproval of Kushner.  Like a good-ol’-boys-club, Kushner’s supposed loyalty to the terrible decisions of his father and father-in-law is a microcosm of loyalty to the destructive patriarchal values that are leading us to the brink of a collapse.

Part of patriarchal values is the inability to take responsibility for oneself and one’s action, and thus, the inability to make transformational changes.  Once considered the attributes of a “real man,” this behavior is now seen by increasing numbers of people as extreme weakness and cowardice, and as a sickness that can barely be described.

Propping someone up in a state of sickness and misery is not true loyalty.  I practice Nichiren Buddhism, which teaches that true loyalty involves reprimanding parents, rulers, etc, who are acting in destructive ways out compassion for their well-being.  It also teaches that all can change and transform themselves.

Trump’s choices speak of bottomless loss in his own spirit.  The “most powerful man in the world” stands as a stark example of failure, of not understanding his role or what is life is about.  He has a responsibility to more than he understands.

It is not compassionate to applaud and support such profound loss.  It is not loyalty.  It’s not wise.

Women who do not support patriarchal values find ourselves living outside of them in a large way – though often surrounded at present – within the deeper part of our lives.  We see the world in the ways it can be, like a double vision to every scene, and we seek to grow because we know it will liberate us.  Men who oppose patriarchal values in many of its forms have a similar experience in this life, as we all watch a destructive force that cannot see its own misery and does not seem to believe in its ability to really live.

Kushner may have all the trappings of success – wealth, power, “a beautiful wife” – but he has truly not learned how to stand on his own.  He follows others’ astoundingly poor decisions seemingly without thinking.  As such, he walks a path of deep failure.  His ‘loyalty’ is actually a betrayal of those closest to him.  He betrays them by not even seeking to help them live a life of maturity, wisdom, courage, compassion, or self-responsibility.  His betrayal likely stems from the fact that he also does not understand his own life or its possibility, simply following a path that leads to absolute ruin in the deepest sense.

What does it mean to be wise?  What does it mean to actually succeed in this great thing called life?  In the recent past, Kushner and Trump’s material success and acquisition of power were something that many aspired to.  Now, it’s like a great mirror is shining on what it means to live one’s life for such things alone.  In these patriarchal measurements of success, something profound has been left out of the calculations.  You can be a material success and fail at life.  You can be powerful and completely ignorant, destructive and lost.  You can mistake betrayal for loyalty.  You can be an enemy of life itself.

Kushner is not wise, but he can be.  In a non-patriarchal view, of course he can be.  It would involve him thinking for himself and living in a way that is truly loyal to life: the life in himself, his family, and the world.  He may decide that money and power – these things he can’t take with him when he dies alone as we all do – are worth more than growth.  He may decide to follow the path of his father and father-in-law, who are old yet have not learned a fundamental lesson of maturity and wisdom: self-reflection.  Or he may choose to remember something deeper about life and strive to actualize that.  As with everyone, the opportunity for growth lies in his hands.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Chelli Stanley

New from
CounterPunch

December 26, 2018
Arshad Khan
Could India Have Remained an Undivided Country?
Howard Lisnoff
The Big-Box Store Confrontation: Issues of War and Peace Among the Jeans
Wouter Hoenderdaal
Bolsonaro’s Brazil: Chicago Boy-style Neoliberalism
Dean Baker
Tom Friedman: Columnist Without a Clue
Nyla Ali Khan
The Revival of Democratization is Not a Natural Corollary, But Requires Deliberate Efforts
Chelli Stanley
Jared Kushner’s Loyalty to the Patriarchy
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
We Can End the US War on Syria
Colin Todhunter
The GMO Issue Reaches Boiling Point in India: Interview with Aruna Rodrigues
Yves Engler
The Raptors and Paul Kagame
December 25, 2018
Henry Giroux – Mitja Sardoč
The Language of Neoliberal Education
Carolyn Coe
Where Can the Anger Go?
Medea Benjamin - Nicolas J. S. Davies
Bring the Troops Home, But Also Stop the Bombing
Binoy Kampmark
The Misuses of History: The Christmas 1914 Truce
Patrick Bobilin
The Case Against Political Ambition
Paul Edwards
Let Nothing You Dismay
Steve Klinger
The Meaner Trump Gets…
George Ochenski
A Merry Montana Christmas
Stephen Martin
Understanding ‘Brexit’ as Portmanteau
Thomas Tucker
Thrown Through the Windshield
December 24, 2018
Michael D. Yates
Exploitation and Expropriation, or Why Capitalism Must be Attacked with Equal Force on Every Front
Conn Hallinan
Lessons for the Left From the Spanish Elections
George Wuerthner
In Praise of Dead Trees
Nick Pemberton
Alexandria The Millennial
Lawrence Davidson
Zionism and Anti-Semitism: Argument / Counter-Argument
Mark Weisbrot
“Fort Trump” in Poland is a Another Dumb and Dangerous Idea
Binoy Kampmark
Orbán’s Latest Dance
LH Sartori
Imperial Interventions, Withdrawal from Syria and Self-Determination
Steven Colatrella
Capitalism in the United States and in Europe
Elizabeth Keyes
‘It Must Have Been the Wind …’
Arn Menconi
Yemen and the War Powers Act
Raouf Halaby
The Pernicious Walls in Bethlehem, Palestine, and Around the World
Kary Love
A Christmas Miracle? USA Stopping a War?
Wim Laven
Should We Rethink Presidential Powers?
Weekend Edition
December 21, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Two Populisms, Not One
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Real Resistance: 20 Grassroots Groups That Are Fighting the Good Fight
Rob Urie
Ecocide as Creative Destruction
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Balazs
Viktor Orban and Scott Walker: “Reconsider It!”
Julia Kassem
The Administration isn’t Ending the Wars in the Middle East — It’s Shifting Strategy
Terry Gibbs
Dumb Ways to Die: Welcome to Our Mass Suicide
Pete Dolack
World’s Governments Indulge in Symbolism, Not Action, at COP24
Louisa Willcox
Bear Dreaming: Of Wonder in Winter
Ramzy Baroud
Is There a Plot to Depopulate Palestinian Refugee Camps in Lebanon?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Abrupt Withdrawal From Syria Might Provide Exactly the Anarchic Conditions in Which ISIS has Always Flourished
Richard Moser
Is the Green New Deal a Revolutionary Reform?
Jim Kavanagh
For What It’s Worth: The Yellow Vests and the Left
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail