Click amount to donate direct to CounterPunch
  • $25
  • $50
  • $100
  • $500
  • $other
  • use PayPal
DOUBLE YOUR DONATION!
We don’t run corporate ads. We don’t shake our readers down for money every month or every quarter like some other sites out there. We provide our site for free to all, but the bandwidth we pay to do so doesn’t come cheap. A generous donor is matching all donations of $100 or more! So please donate now to double your punch!

Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
October 26, 2018

This is Serious, Help Keep CounterPunch a Corporate-Free Zone

by

Dear CounterPunchers,

We are just 1/4 away from reaching our modest fund drive goal. For those of you that already have donated, we thank you greatly. Without your support and generosity, CounterPunch would cease to exist. We know for many more of you, you rely on CounterPunch but don’t have the means to support us financially. We understand and appreciate your continued readership. But for those that have not yet donated, but read CounterPunch often, we hope you will consider donating. Our operational expenses are growing faster than we can keep up with.

No amount is too small. Your donations allow us to run the site free of sponsors, ads or clickbait. We believe this enhances your experience on our site. CounterPunch is truly independent media. Let’s keep it that way.

During the fund drive, we get loads of feedback from our readers and our haters (who still peruse our pages). Some of you tell us about your reading habits; others offer congratulations and thanks. Some send us wishlists – both editorial and operational. CounterPunchers are a diverse bunch and we appreciate the feedback. Still, we get as many complaints that our fund drive is “annoying”– we’re called all sorts of nasty shit (we can take it) and told that the fund drive is off-putting and worse, while some tell us they’ll never read CounterPunch again because we’re trying to “force” them to donate. The fund drive can seem interminable – we think so, too! We do apologize for this, but we have no other choice.

You take refuge in CounterPunch for a reason. We are unlike any publication on the left, anywhere. We aim to piss you off and make you laugh, all the while informing you about the issues few others are covering. We a have created a home that fosters debate, whether it’s on Syria, Donnie Trump or Bernie Sanders. Our writers (and editors!) don’t always agree with one another, but that’s what makes us a special forum. We aren’t predictable like so many of our friendly competitors.

We do not enjoy putting out our begging bowl. We wish we would have won that big lotto pot and could put together CounterPunch simply because of our dedication to the cause. The reality is, it costs us a lot of money to keep the ship afloat. Bandwidth isn’t free and with 2 million readers a month, the cost of running the site keeps growing exponentially. Like all of you, we have bills to pay. We’re not getting rich off of this, we’re getting by and times are still very tough. This is an even greater reason to tell you how much we appreciate your contributions and support. And thank you to those who’ve who graciously tolerated our ongoing pleas. We promise to put a stop to them once we reach our goal.

For those of you who donated early and had to endure the remainder of the fund drive while waiting for your comrades to pitch in, we apologize for any inconvenience. But it’s better than dealing with annoying pop-up ads every time you come to our site, isn’t it? We think so, anyway.

Once we wrap this thing up and return to normal, we promise to keep doing what we do best at CounterPunch: publishing in-depth reporting and commentary in our magazine, books (speaking of which, have you picked up our new one, Big Heat: Earth on the Brink?) and on our website to help our readers make an informed assessment of the vital issues of the day.

Right now you can have any donation of $100 or more matched by a generous CounterPunch donor. It’s a great way to double up. What are you waiting for? Let’s end this thing.

Thanks again for your patience and support.

Onwards,

Joshua Frank

CounterPunch Managing Editor

Donate online, call us at 1(707) 629-3683 or mail us a check to:
CounterPunch PO Box 228 Petrolia, CA 95558

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Joshua Frank

Support CounterPunch’s Annual Fund Drive,
Every Dollar Counts!

JOSHUA FRANK is managing editor of CounterPunch. His most recent book, co-authored with Jeffrey St. Clair, is Big Heat: Earth on the Brink, to be published by AK Press next month. He can be reached at joshua@counterpunch.org. You can troll him on Twitter @joshua__frank

Weekend Edition
October 26, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Joshua Frank
This is Serious, Help Keep CounterPunch a Corporate-Free Zone
Paul Street
When America Was Great, Savage White Un-Settlers Raped a Continent and Assaulted a Planet
Marco Armiero, Ashley Dawson, and Ethemcan Turhan
The Poor, the Rich and the Immigrant
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: Drone the Outside World
Brian Cloughley
The Anti-Russia Cold War in the Arctic is Heating Up
Kenn Orphan
The Legacy of Emmett Till
Nick Pemberton
A Less Long And Rambling Response To Lesser Evil Voting
Evaggelos Vallianatos
The Spectre of Genetic Catastrophe
John Laforge
Presidential Nuclear Nonsense
Kristine Mattis
Eco Crises: Doom & Gloom, Truth & Consequences
REZA FIYOUZAT
American Racial Politics: Increased Barbarity Ahead
Kani Xulam
Two Other Khashoggis in the Middle East
Robert Hunziker
The Great Drought
Ron Jacobs
Refugees, A Hog Wallow, and the Midterms
Robert Fantina
Trump, Saudi Arabia and the Khashoggi Murder
Dean Baker
Containing CEO Pay
Ramzy Baroud
‘A Cruel Choice’: Why Israel Targets Palestinian Schools
Francisco Domínguez
The Future of Brazil is at Stake: a Refugee From Pinochet’s Chile on the Threat Posed by Bolsonaro
David Rosen
Trump’s HHS and the Renewed Culture Wars
Dave Lindorff
When It Comes to Having Leaders Who Murder the US is a Pace Setter
Jill Richardson
Trump’s Gender “Science” is Reductive, Mean and Wrong
Jason Holland
The Least Important Election in History
Binoy Kampmark
Ditching Nuclear Treaties: Trump Withdraws from the INF
Manuel E. Yepe
Could Trump Bring Down the American Empire?
Ralph Nader
Cong. Jamie Raskin – “Vote For a Raise, Expose the GOP, Win the Elections”
James Bovard
35th Anniversary of Biggest Pre-9/11 U.S. Antiterrorism Debacle
Johnny Gaunt
EU or Socialism?
Paul Cox
An Inside Look at Veterans’ Health Care Now Under Attack
Matthew Johnson
Truth and Reconciliation for Gender-based Offenses
Sarah Anderson
Any Senior Who Needs Home Care Should Get It
Patrick Walker
How the Rats Revolt: “Ratting Out” Democrats’ Electoral Extortion
Mike Garrity
Why the Writer Rick Bass is Dead Wrong About the Threats to the Grizzlies of the Cabinet-Yaak Ecosystem
Domenica Ghanem
Trump’s Caravan: a Case of Journalistic Malpractice
Ted Rall
The Left Will Never Thrive Without a Well-Funded Left Media Organization
Louis Proyect
The Mafia and the Class Struggle
Cesar Chelala
Violence in the Schools has no Borders
Camilo Gómez
Steve King and the Tipping Point for the Republican Party?
Dan Corjescu
A Dialectic of Hope?
James Munson
Robert P. Alvarez
As Voter Registration Soars, So Does Voter Suppression
John Feffer
Sanders’ “Progressive International” Isn’t Very…International
Robin Carver
Being Trans in America Was Already Scary. Now It’s Downright Terrifying!
Dan Plesch
Progressives Need a New Internationalist Foreign Policy
Dana E. Abizaid
Living With the Red Sox in Istanbul
Rob Seimetz
Modernity Has Failed Us, And I’d Love It If We Made It
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail