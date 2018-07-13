Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 13, 2018

Helsinki: How About a Fresh START?

by

As US President Donald Trump heads to Helsinki for a summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump’s critics continue to inveigh against what they consider an illicitly close relationship between the two, a perspective stemming from the “Russiagate” scandal drummed up by supporters of Hillary Clinton to explain her defeat in the 2016 presidential election.

Russiagate or not, this summit may represent the two countries’ last, best opportunity to halt or even reverse a decade of backsliding toward frigid Cold War relations. And Trump has a ready template at his disposal for pursuing warmer relations with a formidable, but hopefully former, foe.

In 1986, President Ronald Reagan met with his Soviet counterpart, Mikhail Gorbachev, in Reykjavik. As the non-profit Reagan Vision for a Nuclear-Weapons-Free World describes the summit, “[a] proposal to eliminate all new strategic missiles grew into a discussion, for the first time in history, of the real possibility of eliminating nuclear weapons forever. … Reagan even described to Gorbachev how both men might return to Reykjavik in ten years, aged and retired leaders, to personally witness the dismantling of the world’s last remaining nuclear warhead.”

While the full vision didn’t pan out, a year later the US and the Soviets signed the Intermediate Range Nuclear Forces Treaty. Five years later came the Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty. “New START” arrived in 2010, shortly before relations between the two governments began to deteriorate in a big way.

At this point, the US is working on “modernizing” its existing nuclear arsenal, while Russia touts an advancing hypersonic missile program. We’re moving back toward the days of American schoolchildren practicing “duck and cover” drills under constant threat of nuclear war.

The best possible outcome of the Trump-Putin summit would be a new treaty that I’ll call “Fresh START.” Under such a treaty, the two governments would commit to getting back on the track laid down by Reagan and Gorbachev, actively working to meet their existing obligations under Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (NPT):

“Each of the Parties to the Treaty undertakes to pursue negotiations in good faith on effective measures relating to cessation of the nuclear arms race at an early date and to nuclear disarmament …”

Nuclear weapons are weapons of terror and of Mutual Assured Destruction. They’re not militarily useful outside those two ways of thinking. It’s time for the two countries with the largest stockpiles of such weapons to move together toward decommissioning and destroying those stockpiles. We may never again live in a world without nuclear weapons, but we can aspire to a world with as few of them as possible.

If Trump and Putin can deliver a Fresh START toward that goal, their summit will have been a resounding success.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

Weekend Edition
July 13, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Thomas Knapp
Helsinki: How About a Fresh START?
Seth Sandronsky
A Fraught Century
Graham Peebles
Education and the Mental Health Epidemic
Bob Lord
How to Level the Playing Field for Workers in a Time of Waning Union Power
Winslow Myers
President Trump’s Useful Idiocy
Kim C. Domenico
Outing the Dark Beast Hiding Behind Liberal Hope
Louis Proyect
Survival of the Fittest in the London Underground
July 12, 2018
David Mattson
The Sinister Underbelly of Climate Change Denial
Jeffrey St. Clair - James Ridgeway
The Hammonds and the Violent Origins of the Rancher Uprising in Burns, Oregon
David Schultz
You Don’t Have to Overrule Roe to Overrule Roe
Anthony Pahnke
AMLO Should Threaten to Leave NAFTA
Will Parrish
Living on Ohlone Land
George Ochenski
Here Comes Trump’s Trade War
Ariel Dorfman
Human Zoos in the Age of Trump
Ann Garrison
Nuclear Power in Africa?
John W. Whitehead
A New World Order: Brought to You by the Global-Industrial Deep State
Daniel Warner
Swiss Soccer Stars Shaqiri and Xhaka as Quantum Phenomenon
Dean Baker
When It Comes to Higher Wages, the Wall Street Journal Doesn’t Believe in Capitalism
Steve Carlson
What Would Garvey Do? An Open Letter to Bernie Sanders
Task Force on the Americas
What’s Happening in Nicaragua?
Tom Clark
Chequer’d Swan
July 11, 2018
John Steppling
The Wisdom of Serpents
Kenneth Surin
The UK’s Brexit Shambles
Joshua Frank
Why the Democrats Are Also to Blame for Brett Kavanaugh
Gary Leupp
Bolton, MEK and Trump Iran Strategy
Lawrence Davidson
Reality Remake
Jan Oberg
NATO’s Crisis and the Trans-Atlantic Conflict
Vijay Prashad
A Glimpse of Japanese Communism
Thomas Knapp
Our Evil Gift to a Generation Which Didn’t Deserve it
Tom Crofton
Of Trade and Tariffs
Michael Barker
Building for a Socialist Brexit
Nick Licata
How Lead Poisoning Was Discovered in Flint’s Water
Paul Hillier
King Trump
Basma Ismail
Arming Teachers
Mel Gurtov
“Gangsterism” or “Progress”? Examining North Korea’s Latest Statement on Denuclearization
Victor Grossman
Chicken Games and Rotten Eggs in Germany
Cesar Chelala
Trump’s Policies on Immigrant Children Violate the Convention on the Rights of the Child
Tom H. Hastings
Coarse Culture Resurgent Racism
July 10, 2018
Nick Alexandrov
The Discovery of Central American Suffering
Jonathan Cook
By Razing Khan al-Ahmar, Israel will Bulldoze Illusions of Peace Process
Sheldon Richman
The Trump-Kushner Delusion on Palestine
Joyce McCracken
Barricades, Businesses and Storylines in Nicaragua
Patrick Cockburn
When ISIS is Gone, Iraq Will Remain a Deeply Corrupt Country
Ted Rall
“Thin Grey Line” — How the Media Stifles Coverage of Libel Cases
CJ Hopkins
Hardcore Hitler on Hitler in Helsinki
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU