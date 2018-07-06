Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
July 6, 2018

Is Roger Federer Being Unfaithful?

by

No, we don’t mean to question whether he is being unfaithful to Mirka or their four children. We have enough of those rumors with the current occupant of 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue and some of his predecessors. What we are questioning is Roger Federer’s sartorial choices. For those who haven’t noticed – being too busy watching the World Cup and basking in Swiss football’s moments of glory – Roger Federer is no longer being outfitted by Nike.

This change of haberdasher, while not front-page news competing with President Trump’s upcoming visit to England and NATO, summit with President Putin in Helsinki or the battle to name the Supreme Court replacement for Justice Anthony Kennedy, warrants some comment about loyalty and the current state of the world. (It is, after all, summer vacation.)

For the first time since the beginning of his professional career in 1994, Roger Federer will no longer be playing in Nike clothing. The 20-time Grand Slam winner appeared for his first-round match at Wimbledon on July 2 with Uniqlo (stands for unique clothing) labels instead of his traditional Nike swoosh. The Japanese designer, manufacturer and retailer of casual clothing outbid Nike to the rumored compensation of 300 million dollars over ten years. Federer, according to Nike, was not worth a lifetime investment since the thirty-six-year-old is approaching the twilight of his career. The Nike deal expired on March 1, and the new arrangement easily surpasses Federer’s career prize money of $116 million earned over 20 years.

For truly loyal Swiss fans, rest assured that Roger’s Rolex contract is still valid. And we expect that if he wins his ninth Wimbledon crown and twenty-first Grand Slam on July 15, he will quickly head to his bag to put on his Rolex for the photographers. (A favorite sportswriter on mine used to time the United States national anthem during the Super Bowl and take bets. I prefer the time between the tournament’s winner’s handshake with the umpire and the putting on the sponsor’s watch. Any bets?) Federer’s special RF logo is still owned by Nike and we assume that the Japanese company will find some way to acquire this as well.

While one should not quibble about athletes’ choices of sponsors, nor be jealous at the fabulous sums of money the top ones are making, it is fair to question notions of loyalty in the current era. Players change teams all the time. Lebron James, the current premier basketball player, has just left the Cleveland Cavaliers – his hometown team – for the Beverly Hills of Los Angeles. He could have made $207 million over five years with Cleveland while he signed for $137 million over four years with the Los Angeles Lakers. (Not easy to call that a salary cut.) But then again, James has left Cleveland once before to head to South Beach and the Miami Heat.

In a transactional world where interest trumps values, it should not be surprising that Roger has shifted logos. The Japanese offered him a deal that should go well beyond his playing days. Nike was obviously not interested in signing him to a lifetime contract. Federer, a tennis star, was deemed limited in time in appeal, just as a perfume company would not sign a lifetime contract with an aging Hollywood star to be its symbol. Business deals, like glory, can be very fleeting.

Roger Federer represents a special niche for the Swiss. He is in many ways their best ambassador. Elegant, polite, cosmopolitan, multilingual, articulate, devoted husband and family man, he is the best-known Swiss around the world. He stands for those values Switzerland tries to project.

How will his change of sponsors affect that image? The change represents a rupture from what we have become accustomed to in seeing Federer as a fashion leader. As a perceptive journalist noted about Federer’s previous outfits; “Nike…has created memorable looks, especially at Wimbledon, that have cemented his status as a fashion plate. There was the gold-accented blazer in 2007, the cardigan in 2008, and the vest and military jacket in 2009. There were the tuxedo shorts at the United States Open…”  If Novak Djokovic changes from Uniqlo to Lacoste, we are not surprised. He does not have Roger’s fashion reputation.

If and when Federer stops winning, it will be a shock for Switzerland and his fans throughout the world. If the Swiss watch leader Rolex decides to stop his contract, like Nike, we will know that transactional values have taken over even in Switzerland. And we will know that Rolex, like the American giant Nike, is just a business. And if Roger changes watch contracts (Rolex to Swatch?), we will know that he, like other players, is up for sale.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Daniel Warner
Weekend Edition
July 06, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Ron Jacobs
City of Angels, Fallen and Otherwise
Daniel Warner
Is Roger Federer Being Unfaithful?
Dave Lindorff
Ready for a New ‘Missile Gap’ and Arms Race?
Edward Hunt
NED Pursues Regime Change by Playing the Long Game
Peter Crowley
The Forgotten 1971 Genocide in Pakistan
Laura Finley
The Most Anti-Woman President Ever?
Pete Tucker
Vince Gray is Eyeing a Run for Mayor of DC, Here’s How the Washington Post Took Him Down Last Time.
Christopher Brauchli
How the NRA Can Improve Its Image
Pauline Murphy
The Irish at the Battle of Ebro
Dan Bacher
Nestlé Scores Permit to Siphon Water From SoCal Creek
Colin Todhunter
GMO Agriculture and the Narrative of Choice
Steve Brown
Why Do Democrats Whine About Neil Gorsuch and Bemoan the Loss of Merrick Garland?
Mario Murcia
A Secret Political Genocide in Colombia
Binoy Kampmark
The Lures of Kleptocracy: Malaysia’s Najib Condition
Cesar Chelala
The Increasing Danger of Addiction to Video Games in Children
Louis Proyect
Hungary, Where Hell is For Immigrants
July 05, 2018
Chris Wright
Glimmers of Hope: the Death of the Old and Arrival of the Young
Sheldon Richman
Why Does Palestine Matter?
Kathy Deacon
Teething Pains
Robert Feuer
A Tale of Two Protests
Ramzy Baroud
‘Deal of the Century’ is Not New and the PA Leadership is Not a Victim
Daniel Drennan
Families Belong Together: Child Separation as a Function of Capital
John Carroll Md
Haiti Dispatch: Mika’s Story
Lance Olsen
A Once and Future Conservation: Business as Usual, Interrupted
Chris Gilbert
Venezuela’s Embarrassment of Riches? Socialism is Not in a Race Against Capitalism
Martha Rosenberg
Please Eat Our Cheese the Dairy Lobby Pleads
Camilo Gómez
The Complex Relationship Between Socialists and Immigration
Binoy Kampmark
Send in the Troops! Deploying the ADF against Rioters
July 04, 2018
Tony McKenna
Trump, Obama and the Nature of Fascism
Kenneth Surin
Return to Houston
David Schultz
Justice Kennedy and the Myth of the Legal Neutrality
Hossein Nazari
When America Downed an Iranian Airliner and Celebrated It!
William Hartung
Trump’s “Infrastructure” Plan: Pump Up the Pentagon
Patrick Cockburn
Iraq is Threatened by Catastrophic Drought
Marc Estrin
Burning Tires
George Ochenski
Trump on the Stump
Adolf Alzuphar
LA, Angazi But I’m Sure
Linn Washington Jr.
Trump Effect Oozes Again
Ted Rall
The Big Winners from Mass Deportations? The $5 Billion Private Prison Industry
Catherine April Watters
The Gaza Flotilla in Gijon: a Visual Essay
Dean Baker
NYT Gets Hysterical About Non-Existent Debt Crisis
Douglas Valentine
A Thought for Independence Day
July 03, 2018
William Hawes
Ecology: The Keystone Science
Robert Fisk
Kushner’s “Ultimate Deal” Would Strip Palestinians of Their Human Dignity
Elizabeth Murray
The Next Boat to Gaza
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU