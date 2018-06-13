Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
June 13, 2018

Who Benefits from the “Booming Economy”?

by

Although the U.S. mass media are awash with stories about America’s “booming economy,” the benefits are distributed very unequally, when they are distributed at all.

Buoyed by soaring corporate profits and stock prices, the richest Americans have reached new and dazzling heights of prosperity. As of May 2018, the growing crop of billionaires included corporate owners with unprecedented levels of wealth like Jeff Bezos ($112 billion), Bill Gates ($90 billion), and Warren Buffet ($84 billion). Some families have also grown fantastically rich, including the rightwing Koch brothers ($120 billion) and the Walton family, owners of Walmart (nearly $175 billion). Together with the rest of America’s richest 1 percent, they possess nearly 40 percent of the nation’s wealth.

But a great many Americans are not doing nearly as well as the nation’s super-wealthy. That 40 percent of the wealth, in fact, constitutes twice the total wealth held by the bottom 90 percent of the American public (about 294,000,000 people). On May 17, 2018, the United Way released a study indicating that nearly half of American households could not afford basics like food, housing, and healthcare. Many of the wage earners in these households were child care workers, home health aides, office assistants, and store clerks―people who had low-paying jobs and minuscule (if any) savings.

Furthermore, according to U.S. government statistics, some 41 million Americans live in poverty. Of these, over 5 million reportedly live on $4 a day or less―at least as long as they continue living. Life expectancy in some parts of the United States, for instance in Appalachia and the Mississippi Delta, is lower than in Bangladesh.

Employment income in the United States serves as another example of extreme economic inequality. Drawing on information provided to the federal government by 225 Fortune 500 companies with total annual revenues of $6.3 trillion, a Congressional study released this May reported that the CEO-to-worker pay ratio―which stood at 25 to 1 in the 1965―has now reached 339 to 1.

In some well-known firms, the ratio is much larger. Consequently, their employees would have to work considerably more than a thousand years to catch up with their bosses’ income for one year. These companies include Mattel (with a CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 4,987 to 1), McDonald’s (3,101 to 1), Gap (2,900 to 1), Manpower (2,483 to 1), Hanes Brands (1,830 to 1), and Kohl’s (1,264 to 1). Walmart, owned by the nation’s richest family and with 2.3 million employees, has a CEO-to-worker ratio of 1,188 to 1.

Somewhat later this May, the AFL-CIO came out with its own report, revealing even greater economic inequality. According to the labor federation, government figures revealed that CEOs of S&P 500 Index companies received, on average, $13.9 million in compensation during 2017―a 6.4 percent increase over the preceding year. By contrast, the average production and nonsupervisory worker received only $38,613, producing CEO-to-worker pay ratio of 361 to 1.

As might be expected, corporations vigorously resisted providing this kind of information and reacted angrily to suggestions that there was anything wrong with the extreme disparities it disclosed. “People have decisions to make as to whether they want to improve themselves and get higher paying jobs,” observed a CEO of a multibillion dollar company. “Some people decide to do that and others don’t.”

This pull-yourself-up-by-your-own-bootstraps philosophy has long served as a top rationalization of privilege by the privileged. And, indeed, corporate executives are very numerous in the ranks of today’s wealthiest Americans, now heading up about two-thirds of the households of America’s richest 1 percent. But this philosophy should provide little comfort to American workers, whose share of the national income has been shrinking for decades.

American workers are not only extremely unlikely to ever amass riches comparable to those of the wealthiest 1 percent, but even to see their incomes improve significantly through wage increases. Median real wages rose only one-fifth of 1 percent in the United States during 2017. Furthermore, despite nearly full employment and the “booming economy,” the same pattern has persisted right up to the present.

The failure to share equitably in rapid economic growth has been a common feature of American history. In “the roaring twenties,” a surging economy, characterized by economic expansion and a dizzying rise in stock prices, was accompanied by significant income and wealth disparity. Although the rich got much richer, average workers experienced no more than a slow rise in income. Indeed, workers in some industries suffered from falling wage rates.

Thus, soaring wealth and incomes for the few do not automatically translate into better lives for the many. Centuries ago, American slaves understood this as they labored under the lash in booming economies―economies that included their full employment, but served only the interests of their ever-richer masters. We should understand it as well.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Lawrence Wittner

Dr. Lawrence Wittner is Professor of History emeritus at SUNY/Albany and the author of Confronting the Bomb (Stanford University Press.)

June 13, 2018
Jeffrey Sommers – Peter Paik
A Blow to Interventionists, as US and North Korea Move Toward Peace
Jonathan Cook
Knesset Foils Efforts to End Israeli Apartheid
Kenneth Surin
The Official Inquiry Into London’s Grenfell Tower Fire
George Ochenski
Crackdown in Yellowstone
Arshad Khan
The Plight of Birds and the Hand of Man in the Sixth Great Extinction
Thomas Knapp
North Korea: Pelosi Versus Peace
Gary Leupp
The “Ugh!” Heard Round the World: Mika Brzezinski on the Kim-Trump Summit
Anthony Tarrant
Gaza and the Psychopaths
Kweli Nzito
A Tale of Two Bigotries: World Football and American Football
Russell Mokhiber
Predatory Gambling in the USA
George Wuerthner
How Fuel Breaks Actually Fuel Wildfires (and Spread Invasive Weeds)
Dean Baker
Robert Samuelson Tells Us About the Cowardice of the Pundit Class
Thomas Knapp
Let’s Call the Farm Bill What it is: Corporate Welfare
Lawrence Wittner
Who Benefits from the “Booming Economy”?
June 12, 2018
Ajamu Baraka
The Democrats Out-Right the Right on North Korean Summit
Ron Jacobs
Petulance as Statecraft: Trump Does Canada
William Hawes
American Rage
Peter Sloan
This is Not a Border Wall
Gary Leupp
“They Threw Russia Out”: On Trump’s Understanding of Recent History
Binoy Kampmark
Elite Atrocities: Australia’s Special Forces in Afghanistan
Vijay Prashad
The War of Hunger That Afflicts the World’s Poor
John Hutchison
Bobby in Repose
Kathy Kelly
A Mile in Their Shoes
Don Qaswa
How is This Legal?
Dean Baker
More Crisis Mongering By People Who Insist on Not Learning the Lessons of the Housing Bubble
Dana Sinopoli
Stop Border Separation of Children from Parents!
Kevin Zeese
Foundation of Anti-Imperialism
June 11, 2018
Julia Kassem
The Arab World and the Struggle Against Austerity
Gary Leupp
Why Do Democrats Want to Sabotage North Korea Talks?
Patrick Cockburn
All Facts Are Not Equal: Inside Claud Cockburn’s MI5 File
Mike Garrity
Unlogged Forests are the Healthiest Forests
Uri Avnery
Have You Been Brainwashed About Gaza?
Robert Fisk
Lebanon’s Mountains Are Being Destroyed
ADRIAN KUZMINSKI
The Politics of Virtue
Jeff Mackler
Reprieve for Death-Row Prisoner Kevin Cooper?
Geoffrey O’Neill
The American Exceptionalism Myth and the Selling of U.S. Domination
Ted Rall
Why Blended Primaries are an Assault on Democracy
Binoy Kampmark
Anthony Bourdain’s Universal Eater
Shamus Cooke
Fighting Capitalism With Revolutionary Strategy
Robert Koehler
The Great Waking Up
Fred Gardner
Kate Spade’s Suicide Used for Sales Pitch
Christopher Ketcham
Cooking Show Suicides and Other Inanities
Weekend Edition
June 08, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Rotten to the Heart: Authoritarian Chickens Roosting at Home
Andrew Levine
Trump’s Saving Grace
Pete Dolack
Hiding the Real Number of Unemployed
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU