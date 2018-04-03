Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
April 3, 2018

The Misanthropy of Wild Wild Country

by

Still from “Wild, Wild Country” (Netflix).

Sometimes a great work comes along to confirm total hatred of the human race, purest misanthropy, a vision that realizes the finest thing at last is to toss aside the humans and go to the forest, hug the trees, make love to the earth, listen to the pollinators buzz – what remains of them (as Robert Hunziker has been reporting here) – and forget the ambitious lunatic called the wise ape.

Such a work – I’m loathe to say it – is on Netflix, and it’s called Wild Wild Country.  It’s about diverse shithead Homo sapiens in conflict over religion, one mass of imbeciles packed against another mass.   Diversity indeed.  There are no heroes – which makes it beautiful and true; not one person who is likable in the entire documentary.   I rooted throughout for the death of all parties.  But alas, they still live, as does the civilization that produced them.  As portrayed by the directors, humanity is a lost cause, an aggressive deluded raging narcissistic tribalist creepathon.

But this is good, the testament in favor of misanthropy.   We need more of it in the age when Man thinks himself tops and planetary manager, when the pollinators buzz out and disappear, when the diversity of life forms will soon only be a vague memory and all we will have are stories of our pitiful human selves reflected in digital mirrors.   Modern technological humans, vain, wanton, grasping, gimmicky, deserve only contempt.

I’ll tell you in briefest terms the plot of Wild Wild Country: a two-bit sex-guru from India who commands a following of thousands of rich bourgeois dupes and who fetishizes diamond watches, Rolls-Royces, and weird shiny clothing buys a ranch in eastern Oregon and comes into conflict with the sub-cretin rancher bigot culture there.  Eastern capitalist Buddha-fake meets repressed dickless cowboys in the Western outback.  The local Oregonians, neighbors to the sex guru’s commune, freak out when people within a hundred miles have multiple orgasms, while the climaxing invaders at the commune dress all in red and do whatever the guru says.   One groupthink against the other’s.

Like I said, no heroes.  Kudos to the directors of the film, Chaplain and Maclain Way, brothers, for leaving viewers with the feeling that humans are prejudiced conformist sheep.  I love films like this.  There’s no mandatory hope tacked onto the ending.

On the other hand, it brings me back to the fundamental ideal of human relations: only the one-on-one counts for anything.  Mass movements are the enemy of truth.  There is no group meaning.  There are no groups.  There is only the aloneness and togetherness when you face the Other as an individual in the meeting in the forest where hopefully the pollinators fly still.

 

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Christopher Ketcham

Christopher Ketcham is a freelance writer.  You can write him at cketcham99@mindspring.com or see more of his work at christopherketcham.com.

April 03, 2018
Gary Leupp
“Let Other People Take Care of It”
Vijay Prashad
Trump and His Tariffs
Michael Welton
Pedological Advice for Perilous Times
George Wuerthner
Foresters vs. Ecologists
Steve Early
Purple Bullying, Ten Years Later: SEIU Trustees Trample Member Rights On Eve of Janus Decision
Serge Halimi
License to Kill
Martin Billheimer
The Devil in the Plow, Clock & Book
Christopher Ketcham
The Misanthropy of Wild Wild Country
Kim C. Domenico
Fight White Bourgeois Supremacy: Join the Invisibles
Dean Baker
Roger Lowenstein: F**k Your Stock Portfolio
Robert J. Burrowes
Nonviolence or Nonexistence? The Legacy of Martin Luther King Jr.
Andrés Castro
A Modest Neoliberal Proposal
April 02, 2018
Noam Chomsky, Chris Hedges, John PIlger, et al
The Isolation of Julian Assange Must Stop
Rob Urie
Facebook and the Rise of Anti-Social Media
Jim Kavanagh
The Warm War: Russiamania at the Boiling Point
Patrick Cockburn
The Ignorant and the Arrogant: How Pompeo and Bolton Bring Us Closer to War in the Middle East
William Hartung
Weapons for Anyone: Donald Trump and the Art of the Arms Deal
Robert Hunziker
Fukushima Jitters
John Laforge
“Uncontroversial” Mass Destruction
Cesar Chelala
The Iraq War Fueled the Destruction of the Middle East
Marjorie Cohn
Trump Finds Fellow Bully in Bolton
Cathy Breen
Who Calls Anyone Civilized?
Binoy Kampmark
Scandi Noir, Kim Wall and Murder
Susan Block
Stormy & the Students
Weekend Edition
March 30, 2018
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Big American Money, Not Russia, Put Trump in the White House: Reflections on a Recent Report
Kenneth Surin
Smearing Jeremy Corbyn
Jeffrey St. Clair
The Parable of the Stone and the Slap
Andrew Levine
All the President’s Women
Nick Pemberton
Is the War on Guns the Next War on Terror?
Basem Naim
Palestinians Will Not Cease to Demand their Rights
Binoy Kampmark
Precarious Communications: Julian Assange, Internet Access and Ecuador
David Rosen
Disciplining the Body: The Deepening Ecological Crisis
Joseph Natoli
The Hope and Reality of Change
Brian Cloughley
Getting Ready for Nuclear War
Joseph Tompkins
Woke Hollywood? The Marketing of Black Panther
Ron Jacobs
Sous Le Pave, La Plage: May 68
Seth Sandronsky
“I Won’t Keep Calm I Have a Black Son”
Peter Certo
Bringing Back the Bush Era
Christopher Ketcham
Goodbye Facebook, and Screw You Too
Binoy Kampmark
Diplomatic Madness: the Expulsion of Russian Diplomats
John McMurtry
Is a New War Against Russia in Ukraine Unfolding Before Our Eyes?
Antonio Perra
How the Islamophobia Industry Silences Voices of Dissent
Rebecca Gordon
Recycling War Criminals
L. Michael Hager
Guns, Corruption and PACs: Three Terrible Supreme Court Decisions
Sobantu Mzwakali
Land, Factions and Capital in South Africa
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU