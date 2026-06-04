The Dowsing Rod of Race

How a Thoroughly Debunked Idea Refuses to Die, and Why 400 People Paid €150 to Eat Dinner With It in Porto

Hal had been dowsing for thirty-one years and he was not about to apologize for it.

The rod was aluminum, custom-bent, wrapped at the handle with electrical tape the color of old mustard, and he held it with the practiced looseness of a man who had achieved genuine expertise in something that does not actually exist. He claimed to have found water in seven states. He had located two septic tanks and what he maintained, against considerable skepticism from the relevant authorities, was a pre-Columbian burial site somewhere outside Flagstaff, Arizona. A ‘find’ that turned out, upon excavation, to contain a 1977 wood-paneled Chrysler Town & Country Wagon filled with approximately four hundred Budweiser cans. He remained convinced. The rod had spoken. Discrepancies between the rod and reality were, in his considered view, reality’s fault.

He had grudgingly upgraded from a pager to a blogspot website sometime in the first decade of the new millennium. He had testimonials. He had a yellowed certificate from the American Society of Dowsers, which is a real organization, real since 1961, which holds an annual convention in Vermont, which the state of Vermont has never once attempted to stop. He charges $200 for a residential consultation and $500 for commercial properties, and he had, over three decades, held this second job — a modest one, sustained by the durable human preference for a confident man with a stick over a hydrologist with a computer model and a three-week turnaround time.

He was, by his own reckoning, being systematically suppressed. Canceled by bookworms.

The scientific establishment didn’t want you to know what he knew. They had their instruments, their peer review, their gleaming academic consensus — and what had any of that ever found that a good man with a fervent belief and a properly calibrated rod couldn’t have located first, cheaper, on a Thursday afternoon? He had tried, God knows he had tried, to engage with their literature. He had read the studies. He had noted, with the serene confidence of a man immune to data, that the studies were wrong. He had done his own research.

The rod twitched. It always did. That was the thing about the rod, it confirmed what you already knew, with a physical sensation just ambiguous enough to require interpretation, and he was, it turned out, the vessel. He had been the interpreter for just over three decades. It was a good arrangement.

He did not understand why he kept being left out of things.

Hal’s story, more or less, parallels the situation of scientific racism in the twenty-first century. The theory has been out on the table since the nineteenth — custom-bent, wrapped in the electrical tape of selective citation and motivated methodology, held with the practiced looseness of people who have achieved genuine expertise in something that does not exist. It has found water in seven states. It has located things that turned out, upon excavation, to be something else entirely. It remains convinced. The rod spoke. What the rod said and what the genome contains are, in the view of its practitioners, a problem for the genome.

It has a website. It has testimonials. It has, as of the morning of May 30th, 2026, its second annual convention — held not in Vermont but in Porto, Portugal, with premium access tiers and a catered dinner, attended by several hundred people including sitting members of national parliaments. All of them gripping their rods with the practiced looseness of the initiated, all of them absolutely certain they can feel something the mainstream can’t detect, all of them constitutionally unable to explain why the feeling keeps pointing in the same direction.

Nobody thought to consult the rod. Bureaucracies and racial theories share a curious resilience: both can survive for decades after reality has withdrawn its support.

Race is the phrenology of political science. A spectacularly unsuccessful nineteenth-century prototype somehow still receiving software updates from certain elected officials, while every relevant field abandoned it decades ago and moved on to formats that actually work.

Anthropology abandoned it.

Genetics abandoned it.

Evolutionary biology abandoned it.

The dowser, informed of this consensus, nods slowly. He has heard this before. He reaches for his rod. The rod twitches. He spreads his hands: there it is. What more do you want? He has been doing this for thirty-one years. His grandfather did it before him. Are you calling his grandfather a liar?

This is the epistemology on offer in Porto. This is the peer review process. The rod twitches because the hands that hold it need it to do so, and the hands have been trained, over generations, to supply exactly that motion on demand, and to experience it as discovery rather than manufacture. The ideomotor effect — the body’s unconscious translation of expectation into movement — is not a metaphor here. It is the operating mechanism. The feeling is real. The thing it purports to detect is not.

Toni Morrison understood this mechanism long before the genome was sequenced. Racism, she told Charlie Rose in 1993, is fundamentally a distraction. “It keeps you from doing your work.” It creates an endless series of phantom questions demanding endless investigation. Are these people intelligent enough? Civilized enough? Compatible enough? Loyal enough? The answers never matter because the purpose is not discovery. The purpose is occupation. The rod must continue twitching.

Yet here it remains, rattling across Europe like a haunted photocopier nobody has the authority to unplug, and on the morning of 30 May 2026, several hundred people, some of them elected members of national parliaments, gathered in Porto to discuss the urgent political challenge of racial purity.

Race. Human race. The biological concept. The one that science buried somewhere around the time we sequenced the human genome and discovered, with all the drama of a bureaucratic memo, that a random Swede and a random Yoruba share approximately 99.9 percent of their DNA. The one that geneticists, anthropologists and evolutionary biologists have spent decades explaining no longer describes anything biologically meaningful. Or, as Juan Luis Arsuaga — the Spanish paleoanthropologist who spent much of his career excavating our ancestors at Atapuerca puts it: “No hay razas humanas, solo poblaciones.” There are no human races. Only populations.

Not a fringe view.

Not contested.

Not even, in scientific terms, interesting enough to argue about anymore. The consensus here is approximately as controversial as the consensus that the Earth orbits the Sun, that penicillin treats bacterial infections, or that water cannot be located by divination with a stick.

Let us be precise about what happened in Porto, because precision is the enemy of the foggy euphemisms on which the entire enterprise depends. The “Remigration Summit 2026” — note the branding, the ‘summit-ness’ of it all, the TED-talk aesthetics of men who keep Mein Kampf on their bedside tables but also apparently know how to use project management software — gathered illuminati including: a Belgian activist convicted of Holocaust denial whose judge noted he seeks to “replace democratic society with a model of white supremacy”; an Austrian identitarian who received a donation from the Christchurch massacre perpetrator and has been expelled from Switzerland and refused entry into the United States and United Kingdom; and a former US Border Patrol chief, removed from his post following the murder of civilians by agents under his command in Minneapolis.

Also present: a sitting AfD German lawmaker, and the president of the New York Young Republican Club, whose spokesperson clarified, with admirable transparency, that his group would “never apologize for standing alongside our European brothers and sisters” in what a researcher from the Global Project Against Hate and Extremism called, with equal clarity, “a racist plan of ethnic cleansing.”

They paid up to €350 a ticket. There was a VIP dinner because nothing says “grassroots uprising against global elites” quite like premium access tiers. Every movement needs its equipment. Some have microscopes. Some have telescopes. Some have peer review. Porto had a room full of people holding invisible dowsing rods.

This is not the fringe. This is the fringe that got a LinkedIn profile.

And the funniest part — the part that should, in any just and functioning universe, have reduced the entire proceedings to the level of workplace training video — is what they are actually proposing to classify.

Not species. Not genera. Not even subspecies, which at least has a technical meaning in zoology. They are proposing to build a political program, a legislative agenda, a transnational movement with international summits and catered networking dinners, around the following observable human characteristics: the concentration of melanin in the epidermis, the regional distribution of certain facial bone structures, the latitude from which your great-great-grandmother happened to emigrate.

One might, with precisely equal scientific rigor, propose an urgent political movement around straight hair. Or hairy chests. Or green eyes — which are, as it happens, a loss-of-function mutation so recessive that approximately two percent of humans carry it, making green-eyed people considerably rarer and more genetically distinctive than any of the so-called racial categories being debated over dinner and drinks in Porto. Where is the Straight-Hair Summit? The emergency task force examining the disproportionate influence of people who can digest cheese? The International Congress on the Civilizational Threat Posed by People Whose Knuckles Don’t Crinkle When They Extend Their Fingers? The emergency legislative session on lactase persistence — because if we’re classifying humans by heritable traits with genuine population-level clustering, the ability to digest milk into adulthood is far more genomically coherent as a category than anything the Porto delegates discussed, and yet, curiously, no one is proposing to remigrate the lactose-tolerant?

The answer, of course, is that none of these characteristics were ever successfully weaponized to justify slavery, colonialism, or genocide. Skin pigmentation had the catastrophic misfortune to be visible from a distance at precisely the historical moment when one group of humans decided to kidnap, transport, and exploit another, and the category got retrofitted with a pseudoscientific vocabulary it never deserved and has never, despite everyone’s best efforts, been able to shake.

What the genomic data actually shows — what Arsuaga has been explaining since before some of the Porto attendees were born, what every university genetics department on the planet will confirm before breakfast — is that “race” is simply not a term used in human biology because it does not describe anything real. Dark skin is an adaptation to ultraviolet radiation. It is, in the most precise biological language available, sunscreen. The man paying €150 for dinner with a Holocaust denier to discuss the civilizational threat of dark-skinned people shares approximately 99.99% of his genome with those he fears. They are, in the most literal scientific sense, the same person. The difference between them is the functional equivalent of a particularly aggressive tan. Four hundred adults had crossed borders, booked hotels, purchased dinner packages and assembled beneath conference lighting to discuss variations in epidermal sunscreen. The rod, naturally, twitched. The scientific equivalent would be convening a geopolitical summit on freckles.

This is not metaphor. This is the genome.

Now consider where the summit took place. Portugal. The Iberian Peninsula. Possibly the single most comprehensively, incontrovertibly, geologically unavoidably mixed piece of territory in the Western world, a place whose entire history is an extended argument against everything said inside that conference room.

Iberia is not a country. It is an accumulation. Our ancestors walked out of Africa along this very coastline, which is how anyone got here at all. The Phoenicians came. The Greeks came. The Carthaginians came. The Romans arrived and stayed for six centuries, long enough to replace the existing languages with a modified Latin still spoken there today. Then the Visigoths, themselves an ethnic mixtape of centuries of Gothic-Roman intermarriage, hardly the pure-blooded Aryans their contemporary admirers prefer to imagine. Then, for nearly eight hundred years, the Moors: Berbers, Arabs, sub-Saharan Africans, Syrians, who gave this peninsula its mathematics, its architecture, much of its vocabulary, and the irrigation systems that still water parts of Andalucía today. Then the Jews, whose intellectual culture saturated medieval Iberia so thoroughly that Toledo was called the city of three cultures, before the Catholic Monarchs, themselves products of this same genetic blender, expelled them in 1492. The same year they dispatched Columbus to colonize a continent he believed was somewhere else entirely. And then came the return waves: indigenous American DNA, West African DNA transported in chains, South American generations, and the continuous passage of North Africans across the Strait of Gibraltar, who on a clear day can see this coastline from their kitchen windows.

The 430,000-year-old bones at Atapuerca, Spain — the fossils that grounded a career’s worth of work proving that our deep past is one of movement, mixture, and survival — are the remains of people who were already the product of migrations we can barely trace. There was no pure origin. There was only the road, and whoever was already walking it.

The idea that this specific peninsula — one of the routes through which humanity itself migrated out of Africa and into everywhere else, the one whose DNA is a palimpsest of every culture that ever moved through the Mediterranean world — is the appropriate venue to discuss restoring ethnic homogeneity is not merely wrong. It is wrong in multiple dimensions simultaneously, wrong in a way that achieves a kind of fractal quality, generating fresh wrongness at every level of magnification.

In the United States, influential figures around the current administration have begun using the language of ‘remigration’ and have dispatched agents to conduct mass deportations of the kind that the Porto speakers came to celebrate and theorize about. In Russia, a regime styling itself the defender of white Christian civilization prosecutes a war of extermination against a Slavic people it simultaneously insists are not a real people, the racial logic devouring its own premises, ouroboros-fashion, without anyone in the Kremlin apparently noticing the contradiction. In Israel, a government that exists precisely because the world once watched what happens when racial ideology acquires state power has members openly advocating the ethnic cleansing of another population. In Portugal and Spain, the far-right, having recently discovered that la raza blanca focus-groups rather well, holds parliamentary seats and helps determine the boundaries of acceptable political speech. They too were front and center in Porto.

Somewhere in America, Hal is loading the rod into his truck. There is a residential consultation at two, a couple in a new development who want to know where to sink a well, who found him through the website, who liked the testimonials, who are, in the way of people facing an unfamiliar problem, grateful for the confidence of a man who seems to have encountered this before. He will hold the rod over their land and the rod will twitch — it will always twitch, that is what rods do in the hands of men who have spent thirty-one years learning to move them — and he will mark the spot with a little orange flag, and he will take his two hundred dollars, and he will drive home.

Whether they find water is, at this point, a problem for the water.

He is not a bad man.

That is the thing that makes him useful to people who are. He genuinely believes the rod works. He has staked his identity, his livelihood, his grandfather’s memory on the proposition that the rod works. No amount of evidence will reach him now — not because he is thick, but because the belief has long since stopped being about water. It is about being the kind of man who can feel things others can’t. Who has access to a layer of reality the credentialed and the institutional have trained themselves not to perceive. Who is, in the most precise sense available to him, special.

The Porto delegates know this feeling intimately. It is, in fact, the only thing they went to Porto for.

Morrison understood something else about racism: it distorts the person who requires it. The tragedy is not merely that it misdescribes its targets. It misdescribes its believers. The dowser has spent thirty-one years learning to trust the rod over the ground. The racial ideologue has spent their lives learning to trust the category over the individual.

The question is whether racial ideology will be granted even the dignity of the dowser’s retirement — whether it will eventually be demoted to folkloric curiosity, a thing you must understand to comprehend the catastrophes it produced, but which no one with a functioning mind and a basic grasp of molecular genetics would hire to find their water.

Or whether we are going to keep funding the convention, platforming the practitioners, and treating as serious political science something that the bones under Atapuerca, the genomes in every university database on earth, and the accumulated tide-marks of every migration that made the Iberian Peninsula what it is, refute simply by existing.

The dowser wastes decades searching for water that isn’t there. Racial ideology wastes societies searching for differences that aren’t there. One ruins the odd backyard. The other ruins civilizations. Both leave the real work undone.

The dowsing rod at least has the grace to only waste your money.

Race has historically aimed higher.

Unlike a rod, it requires no aluminum, no electrical tape, no thirty years of practice, no laminated certificate from a real organization that meets in Vermont.

It runs entirely on nostalgia, grievance, and men who have learned to twitch on command — and to call it discovery.

Racism, it seems, has better PR.