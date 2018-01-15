Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 15, 2018

Hong Kong Politics: a Never-Ending Farce

by

by

Photo by aotaro | CC BY 2.0

Hong Kong used to be the can-do capital of the world. Few economic achievements seemed beyond the reach of its plucky people and savvy entrepreneurs. Its public infrastructure was a marvel. The place exuded unbounded vitality and irrepressible self-confidence. Everything worked. Facilitating their feats were the British, who ran a superficially benign and reasonably efficient colonial dictatorship.

Came time in 1997 to return the prime booty of the Opium Wars to China, the Brits left behind a quasi-democracy designed to be dysfunctional. Against Beijing-friendly forces were entrenched a formidable coalition of Beijing-haters and mentally colonized West-is-besters. Naturally, the latter have been discreetly supported by the Anglo-American Empire — a fact Hong Kongers are too “polite” to point out forcefully even today.

The latest reminder of the territory’s predicament came this week, when carelessness on the part of the new Justice Minister over illegal structures at her home gave anti-Beijing forces an opening to fan a public scandal. Incredibly, the incident was a bizarre rerun of the controversy that crippled C.Y. Leung politically as he took office as HK’s Chief Executive five years ago. Coming after a series of battles typically manufactured by the opposition coalition, the new tempest prompted Michael Chugani, a prominent local newspaper columnist, to write:

“North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has a nuclear button. US President Donald Trump says he has a bigger one. We in Hong Kong have a self-destruct button. Kim and Trump haven’t used theirs yet but we use ours regularly. We press it first thing in the morning to blow ourselves up.

“When I wake up every morning, I put on the news. I see and hear people talk about co-location, political persecution, politicised judges, police fury over the jailing of comrades, Beijing’s heavy hand, and lately even illegal structures – a long-buried phrase that has returned to haunt us. It’s always the same people repeating the same points, which pass for news.”

Billing themselves as “pro-democracy,” this anti-Communist alliance has paralyzed governance in Hong Kong for two decades with its relentlessly obstructionist behavior. Such sustained, slow-motion suicide has dropped HK substantially down the global rankings of human accomplishment, sparked deep social divisions, and revived among the middle class a desire to emigrate. Above all, the internecine conflict has disenchanted many young HKers, turning them into rebels without a cause. Politically, their loss of direction and hope has been channeled by the pan anti-Communists into mindless, know-nothing opposition to both the local government and the central authorities in Beijing, worsening the tensions. Meanwhile, during the same 20 years, China achieved historically unprecedented progress and prosperity — which bypassed HK almost completely, thanks to the faux- democrats’ bone-deep Sinophobia and tireless efforts to segregate the two.

The anti-Communists’ control of the key sectors of education, the legal system and mainstream media, plus the protections of One Country Two Systems, ensured they would continue their depredations without let or hindrance. The intensification of their antics recently has turned political life in HK into a never-ending farce.

Summed up commentator Chugani:

“Our first post-colonial Chief Executive was forced out. Our second was jailed. Our third was so loathed he couldn’t seek a second term. And now we have Carrie Lam, who expected the political honeymoon her predecessors never got but is instead getting her teeth knocked out. Some are already saying she is the second coming of C.Y. Leung.”

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Hon Wing Polin
January 15, 2018
Rob Urie
Democrats and the End(s) of Politics
Paul Tritschler
Killing Floor: the Business of Animal Slaughter
Mike Garrity
In Targeting the Lynx, the Trump Administration Defies Facts, Law, and Science Once Again
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
Hong Kong Politics: a Never-Ending Farce
Uri Avnery
Bibi’s Son (Or Three Men in a Car)
Dave Lindorff
Yesterday’s ‘Shithole Countries’ Can Become Classy Places Donald, and Vice Versa
Jeff Mackler
Lesser Evil Politics in Alabama
Jonah Raskin
Typewriters Still Smoking? An Interview with Underground Press Maven John Campbell McMillan
Jose-Antonio Orosco
Trump’s Comments Recall a Racist Past in Immigration Policy
David Macaray
Everything Seems to Be Going South
Kathy Kelly
41 Hearts Beating in Guantanamo
Weekend Edition
January 12, 2018
Friday - Sunday
George Burchett
Wormwood and a Shocking Secret of War: How Errol Morris Vindicated My Father, Wilfred Burchett
Roberto J. González
Starting Them Young: Is Facebook Hooking Children on Social Media?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Between the Null and the Void
Andrew Levine
Trump After Bannon: What Next?
John Davis
Mud-Slide
Ajamu Baraka
The Responsibility to Protect the World … from the United States
Robert Hunziker
Global Warming Stirs the Methane Monster
Paul Street
Lazy Liberals and “the Trump Effect”
Carmen Rodriguez
Trump’s Attack on Salvadoran Migrants
Mike Whitney
Oprah for President, Really?
Francisco Cabanillas
The Hurricane After Maria
Luciana Bohne
World War I: Crime and Punishment
Steve Martinot
The Ideology of Pepper Spray: Force and Violence in a Can
Martin Billheimer
Beyond the 120 Days of the Silicon Valley Dolls
Patrick T. Hiller
An Olympic Glimmer on the Horizon – North Korea and South Korea Stepping Down the Escalation Ladder
Ron Jacobs
The Vietnamese War: a Different Take
Binoy Kampmark
Fuming in the White House: the Bannon-Trump Implosion
Joseph Natoli
What to Worry About and What Not to Worry About
Colin Todhunter
Monsanto, Bayer and Neoliberalism: A Case of Hobson’s Choice
Brian Cloughley
Trump’s Bullying of Cuba
Kenneth Surin
Bigger in Texas
Arturo Desimone
The Untouchable Leader Who Stood Up to Gandhi
Peter Crowley
To Cheerleaders of Iran Protests: Iran is Not Our Enemy, a Sponsor of Terror or a Tyranny
Michael McKinley
Australia and the Wars of the Alliance: History and Politics
Jim Goodman
Free Trade Should Benefit the People Not Corporations
David Mattson
The Sad Case of Grizzly Bear Recovery and Distinct Population Segments
Clark T. Scott
Confidentially and Corporately Conning
Amir Khafagy
How Liberals Depoliticized White Supremacy
John V. Walsh
Why Progressives Should Support the Trump-Putin Efforts at Rapprochement
Missy Comley Beattie
Election 2020 Foresight
Rev. John Dear
The Year of “Nonviolence or Non-Existence”
Graham Peebles
A Moment of Significance and Opportunity for Ethiopia
Matthew Stevenson
Into Africa: Shadows of War Over Mafeking and the Making of Winston Churchill
Pauline Murphy
The Irish At Teruel
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU