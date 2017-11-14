Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
November 14, 2017

Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light

by

by

Photo by Justin LaBerge | CC BY 2.0

The scandal surrounding Priti Patel, who was forced to resign as Britain’s international aid minister last week after secret meetings with Israeli officials during a “family holiday”, offers a small, opaque window on the UK’s powerful Israel lobby.

Patel’s off-the-books meetings with 12 Israelis, including prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, were organised by a British lobbyist in violation of government rules requiring careful documentation of official meetings. That is to prevent conflicts of interest and illicit lobbying by foreign powers.

Government protocol was flouted again when Patel headed to the Golan Heights, occupied Syrian territory, escorted by the Israeli army. There she was shown an Israeli military field hospital that patches up Syrians, including Al Qaeda-affiliated fighters, wounded in Syria’s civil war.

Afterwards, Patel pressed for the Israeli army, one of the most powerful in the world, to receive a chunk of Britain’s overseas aid. Meanwhile, she has sought to cut aid to the Palestinians, including to vital projects in Gaza. A clue as to how she reached such absurd “humanitarian” priorities is provided in the figure of Stuart Polak, mentor on her Israel “holiday”.

The honorary president of Conservative Friends of Israel, Lord Polak has recruited four-fifths of Conservative MPs, and almost every government minister, to a group whose explicit goal is to advance Israeli interests in Britain. The prime minister, Theresa May, is regarded as one of Israel’s most fervent supporters in Europe.

That should be a cause for public indignation – no other foreign state enjoys such unabashed, high-level political support.

Another window on Israel’s meddling opened briefly last week. The BBC’s political editor, Laura Kuenssberg, took to Twitter to relay a damning comment from an unnamed “senior” member of Patel’s party. In a clear reference to Israel, the source observed: “The entire apparatus has turned a blind eye to a corrupt relationship that allows a country to buy access”.

A short time later, presumably under pressure, Kuenssberg deleted the tweet. The BBC has not reported the comment elsewhere and the senior Conservative has not dared go public. Such, it seems, is the intimidating and corrupting influence of the lobby.

More than a decade ago, two leading American academics wrote a study of the Israel lobby’s role in the United States, Israel’s chief patron for half a century. It was a sign of the lobby’s influence that John Mearsheimer and Stephen Walt could not find a publisher at home. They had to turn to a British journal instead.

The Israel lobby’s strength in western capitals has depended precisely on its ability to remain out of view. Simply to talk about the lobby risks being accused of perpetuating anti-Semitic tropes of Jewish cabals.

But Mearsheimer and Walt described a type of pressure group familiar in the US – and increasingly in European capitals. Everyone from Cuba to health insurers and arms manufacturers operate aggressive lobbyists in Washington to secure their interests.

What is special about the Israel lobby in the US – an amalgam of hawkish Jewish leadership organisations and messianic Christian evangelicals – is the fear it exploits to silence critics. No one wants to be labelled an anti-Semite.

Rarely identified or held to account, the lobby has entrenched its power.

That is what Britain’s heir to the throne, Prince Charles, was talking about three decades ago – even if he misidentified it as a “Jewish” rather Israel lobby – in a forgotten letter found in the public archives and publicised at the weekend.

“Surely some US president has to have the courage to stand up and take on the Jewish lobby in the US? I must be naive, I suppose!” he wrote to a family friend in 1986.

Today, as recent events illustrate, the lobby is struggling to stay in the shadows. Social media and Palestinians with camera phones have exposed a global audience to systematic abuses by the Israeli army the western media largely ignored. For the first time, Israel supporters sound evasive and dissembling.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu’s strident efforts in the US Congress through 2014 and 2015 to prevent a nuclear accord with Iran dragged the lobby even farther into the light.

The Israel lobby’s dirty tricks in the UK were exposed earlier this year too. An Al Jazeera TV documentary showed Conservative party officials colluding with the Israeli embassy to “take down” Alan Duncan, a foreign office minister who supports the Palestinian cause.

It is noteworthy that Ms Patel’s downfall came about because of social media. Israeli officials like police minister Gilad Erdan were so unused to scrutiny or accountability themselves that they happily tweeted photos with Patel. Erdan is a key player in the lobby, running a “smear unit” to target overseas critics of Israel.

We may never know why Patel so grossly flouted ministerial rules or what she quietly promised in those meetings in Israel. Colleagues have hinted that, in a pattern familiar from US politics, she hoped to win over the lobby and its wealthy donors for a future leadership bid.

There is no way to know, given the lobby’s penchant for secrecy, whether Patel simply proved less adept at treading a path marked out by former Conservative and Labour party leadership hopefuls. But it is also possible that the lobby is discovering changes to the political and cultural environment are making its work much harder.

There is growing hysteria about foreign interference in US and European politics. Is it not time for western states to show as much concern about the malign influence of Israel’s lobbyists as they do about Russian hackers?

A version of this article first appeared in the National, Abu Dhabi.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Jonathan Cook

Jonathan Cook won the Martha Gellhorn Special Prize for Journalism. His latest books are “Israel and the Clash of Civilisations: Iraq, Iran and the Plan to Remake the Middle East” (Pluto Press) and “Disappearing Palestine: Israel’s Experiments in Human Despair” (Zed Books). His website is www.jkcook.net.

November 14, 2017
Jonathan Cook
Israel Lobby is Slowly Being Dragged Into the Light
Thomas S. Harrington
Catalonia and the Art of Differential Diagnosis
Thomas Hon Wing Polin
China’s Overture to Wall Street
Karl Grossman
The Nuclearization of Space
Susan Babbitt
Leonardo da Vinci: We Get His Life, But Not His Vision
Patrick Cockburn
Why the Anti-Corruption Drive in Saudi Arabia is Doomed to Fail
Dan Corjescu
The Age of Ego
Richard Hardigan
“His Bone Turned to Sand”: Murad Shteiwi Describes IDF Shootings at Nonviolent Protests in Kufr Qaddum
Rob Seimetz
Pure Imagination: Why It’s Getting Harder to Talk to White People About Politics
Peter LaVenia
The State and Permanent Revolution
Ike Nahem
Political Legacies of the Cuban Missile Crisis
Jeremy Lent
Resisting Trump? Five Tips from the Hunter-Gatherer Playbook
Marc Norton
San Francisco’s Hidden Monument to World War I Veterans
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
People Act Where US Fails On Climate
Binoy Kampmark
War Commemoration Porn: Remembrance Day Celebrations
November 13, 2017
Rob Urie
The Left Gets Rolled Again
Pepe Escobar
Tikrit and Najaf: Agony and Ecstasy in Iraq
Ron Jacobs
New York’s Black Panthers, a Legacy
Jeff Ballinger
Nike’s Sexual Harassment Record in Asia: Think Roy Moore Times 100s Per Year for 35 Years!
John Summers
Everything Goes Together in the Same Wrong Direction: Interviews with Slovenians Not Named Melania Trump or Slavoj Zizek
Uri Avnery
Two Meetings: Arafat and Rabin
John Chuckman
What’s Really Going On in Saudi Arabia
Robert Fisk
How the Saudi Plot to Topple the Lebanese Government Backfired
Ruairí McKiernan
Ciaron O’Reilly: the Catholic Anarchist Martin Sheen Calls His Hero
Jamal Kanj
Arafat, the Leader I Knew
Jack Rasmus
The Trump-US House $4.6 TrillionTax Cut–Who Pays?
David Welsh
How Did Berkeley Come to be Spying for the FBI?
Sheldon Richman
False Sense of Security: Real Common Sense on Gun Control
Binoy Kampmark
Fixations of Propriety: The Manus Closure Scandal
David Swanson
War Stories
Robert Koehler
The Illusion of Armed Salvation
Mel Gurtov
The Trump-Xi Meeting in Beijing, Very Briefly
Weekend Edition
November 10, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Paul Street
Giving the Game Away
Aidan O'Brien
Ever Hear of a Place Called Azawad? How About Timbuktu?
Jeffrey St. Clair - Alexander Cockburn
The CIA’s House of Horrors: Frank Olson’s Fatal Trip
Joshua Frank
In Search of Los Angeles’ Lost Socialist Colony, Llano del Rio
Andrew Levine
Democrats Win, Yippee
Robert Fantina
Democrats, Republicans and Business as Usual
Vijay Prashad
Big Pharma’s Pushers: the Corporate Roots of the Opioid Crisis
John Wight
Fear of Corbyn: How Theresa May Clings to Power
Ben Debney
The Perpetual Victimhood of Privilege
Robert Hunziker
Hidden Dangers Lurking Behind the Scenes at Congressional Hearings on Cloud Seeding
Paul Atwood
Stop the Insanity and Negotiate Peace in Korea Before It is Too Late!
Elizabeth Nelson – Eddie Pepitone
Venting Spleen, Casting Aspersions: Music and Comedy at the End of the American Empire
Farzana Versey
Reductionism and the Sexual Abuse Debate
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU