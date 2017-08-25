Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
August 25, 2017

Trump’s About-Face on Afghanistan

by

Photo by The U.S. Army | CC BY 2.0

“So I studied Afghanistan in great detail and from every conceivable angle.” -Trump, Aug. 21

Somehow I find it hard to imagine Trump studying anything other than the real estate market in great detail. But now the president has been briefed by his generals on the need to sustain the war in Afghanistan (that’s been so good to them all these years). They have turned him around, so easily; he loves his generals and would like to leave details to them.

He has helpfully explained that while his natural instinct was to withdraw from the Afghan battlefield, things look different when you’re president. Gosh.

Specifically, he said (Monday at Ft. Myer, Virginia): “My original instinct was to pull out. And historically, I like following my instincts. [This probably means: All my life I’ve liked following my instincts, acting spontaneously rather than reading books and studying things.] But all my life I’ve heard that decisions are much different when you sit behind the desk in the Oval Office, in other words, when you’re president of the United States. So I studied Afghanistan in great detail and from every conceivable angle.”

Oh. He’s heard all his life—but presumably, recently more than ever—that people who become president are supposed to change once in office. So it’s okay to drop a key campaign promise (to pull back from unwinnable wars) due to a sudden maturation process and the wisdom that comes from detailed study in generals’ briefing rooms. Maybe some in his base will be fine with that. USA! USA! USA! after all.

And surely many who despise Trump will be relieved to see more hawkish military influence in the administration. For them, Trump is despicable not so much due to his racism and bigotry as to his supposed isolationism and withdrawal from U.S. global commitments.

So even as Trump continues to astonish two-thirds of the people with his outlandishness, he is becoming increasingly normalized as a leader on foreign and military policy. What did CNN’s Fareed Zakaria say after Trump dropped the MOAB on Afghanistan last April? “He just became the president of the United States.” What did MSNBC’s Brian Williams say about the pointless strike on a Syrian military base that same month? “We see these beautiful pictures at night from the decks of these two U.S. Navy vessels in the eastern Mediterranean. I am tempted to quote the great Leonard Cohen: ‘I am guided by the beauty of our weapons.'” Jesus. What is wrong with these mainstream press people?

Military action brings good press, as a rule. What’s amazing is the shallowness of public memory. And—given the determination of cable news directors and anchors steeped in State Department talking points and assumptions to depict the creeping military coup as a return to responsibility—the likely acceptance of a wider war in Afghanistan, as something that just can’t be helped, once you study it in detail from every angle, except for those of the Afghan people.

Gary Leupp is Professor of History at Tufts University, and holds a secondary appointment in the Department of Religion. He is the author of Servants, Shophands and Laborers in in the Cities of Tokugawa JapanMale Colors: The Construction of Homosexuality in Tokugawa Japan; and Interracial Intimacy in Japan: Western Men and Japanese Women, 1543-1900. He is a contributor to Hopeless: Barack Obama and the Politics of Illusion, (AK Press). He can be reached at: gleupp@tufts.edu

August 24, 2017
Pepe Escobar
Korea, Afghanistan and the Never Ending War Trap
Ramzy Baroud
Nuclear Apocalypse: Trump and Kim Should Not Hold the World Hostage
Dan Willett
Alinsky’s Last Passion
Lawrence Davidson
Trump’s Defining Moments
Ron Jacobs
Bicoastal Beauty, Bicoastal Disgust
John W. Whitehead
Freedom for the Speech We Hate: a Legal Guide to Your Protest Rights
Gary Leupp
Trump: Pakistan Must Change Immediately to Become Civilized
John Feffer
Trump and the Geopolitics of Crazy
Erik Mears
My Public School Students Read Pro-Charter Propaganda
Marc Norton
1967 was Not the Summer of Love in Detroit
David Swanson
Trump’s Articles of Impeachment: A Greatest Hits Collection
David Macaray
Nicola Sacco, Bartolomeo Vanzetti, and Mary Dyer
Joel S. Hirschhorn
Media Bias Just as Threatening as President Trump
Tae Hoon Kim
How to Win the Climate Wars: Talk About Pollution Not Global Warming
Mel Gurtov
Farewell, Steve Bannon
August 23, 2017
Richard Moser
Reclaim the Discourse on White Privilege
