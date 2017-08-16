Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 16, 2017

Charlottesville: Outrage, Hypocrisy & Obama’s Betrayal

by

by

Photo by Maureen | CC BY 2.0

It is simply untrue to claim that the United States has a problem with white supremacy. It is untrue because the United States is synonymous with white supremacy; it is a nation founded and established by white supremacists, whose constitution was written by white supremacists, and in which white supremacy is wedded into the cultural and social fabric, not forgetting its very institutions.

While it may be tempting to dismiss 500 knuckle-dragging racists marching through Charlottesville waving Confederate flags as unrepresentative of a nation that takes pride in values of tolerance and racial equality, it would be wrong. Those who took part in those ugly scenes are the reality rather than the myth of America. They know that the American exceptionalism which Obama, while president, declared he believed in with every fiber of his being, is in truth white exceptionalism – ‘white’ in this context being not only a racial construct but also a political and geopolitical construct.

Indeed, Obama’s election as the nation’s first black president, rather than heralding the post racial society the country’s liberal establishment liked to believe, merely confirmed the extent to which the generations-long struggle for black liberation and emancipation did not end in victory but in defeat – a defeat reflected in Obama and his supporters’ embrace of the very institutions that have violated and crushed the humanity of black and brown people in the land of the free since time immemorial.

While the US Confederacy, which was the Islamic State of its time, was defeated on the battlefield, racial oppression remained the lived experience of the newly freed slaves and remains the lived experience of their descendants today. Consider for a moment the withering j’accuse delivered by Frederick Douglass, escaped slave and towering figure of the country’s abolitionist movement in the mid 19th century. In a speech he gave in 1852 to mark that year’s Fourth of July, the most sacred and revered anniversary in the US calendar, Douglass reminded his audience that your celebration is a sham; your boasted liberty, an unholy license; your national greatness, swelling vanity; your sounds of rejoicing are empty and heartless; your denunciation of tyrants brass-fronted impudence; your shouts of liberty and equality, hollow mockery.

While no longer held in bondage, the plight of African-Americans today – who make up a disproportionate number of victims of police violence, who make up a disproportionate number of the country’s burgeoning prison population, who are most likely to be unemployed and under-employed, most likely to be living in substandard and insecure housing conditions, and least likely to receive a college education – the harsh sentiment underpinning Douglass’s words is one his descendants would be justified in sharing with him 165 years later.

Yet even though Obama spent his two terms in the White House going out of his way to cloak the snarling beast of US exceptionalism and its white supremacist roots in the garb of democracy, he was not embraced by those who prefer their coffee white. Here it is impossible to avoid the fact that Trump’s election was in large part a reaction to Obama’s race as much as it was to his policies.

If you do not believe me then what, pray tell, is the so called alt-right, the ideological foot soldiers of Trump’s election campaign and his political base, if not a movement of unreconstructed reactionaries and racists for whom white is right and the likes of legendary Confederate army general, Nathan Bedford Forrest, is lauded as a heroic figure who epitomizes the valor and romanticism of the losing side in the US Civil War?

The veneration in which Forrest is held 150 years on is evidenced in the annual commemoration of his birthday in his home state of Tennessee, known as Nathan Bedford Forrest Day. It is also reflected in the statue of him which today sits pride of place in a park in downtown Memphis. And his is just one of the plethora of statues, monuments, and commemorations that celebrate and seek legitimize the US Confederacy across the South. These monuments and statues are, by the way, a relatively recent phenomenon, with many of them dating back to the 1960s, when they were erected as a reaction to the Black Civil Rights Movement, a movement which at the time was a threat to the racist culture that held sway, and still holds sway, in many of the former Confederate states.

In truth Nathan Bedford Forrest was a racist, murdering savage who after the war became the first Grand Wizard of the Klu Klux Klan. He fought for the ignoble cause of slavery and white supremacy, along with every other soldier of the Confederacy, and as such his statue is an insult to any conception of human decency. It is, indeed, comparable to a statue of Reinhard Heydrich or any other Nazi leader sitting pride of place in downtown Munich.

The ugly scenes that took place in Charlottesville, Virginia did so in response to a decision by the city’s authorities to remove a statue of that other famed confederate general, Robert E Lee, from a park there. Those scenes and the controversy surrounding the memorials, statues and monuments in tribute to the US Confederacy are proof that the Civil War never really ended – and certainly not in the victory for the forces of anti-slavery and racism that history would have us believe.

Ultimately, it will take more than the removal of a few statues and monuments to eradicate the cancer of white supremacy in America. It will take nothing less than the eradication of the very idea of America itself.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:John Wight

John Wight is the author of a politically incorrect and irreverent Hollywood memoir – Dreams That Die – published by Zero Books. He’s also written five novels, which are available as Kindle eBooks. You can follow him on Twitter at @JohnWight1

CounterPunch Magazine


bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 16, 2017
John Wight
Charlottesville: Outrage, Hypocrisy & Obama’s Betrayal
Michael Hudson
Putting an End to the Rent Economy
Ralph Nader
The 16 Year War in Afghanistan: Headlines Tell the Story
Mateo Pimentel
Our Fight Against Fascism 
Robert Fantina
Trump and Charlottesville
Ted Rall
If You Fire a Fascist, You’re a Fascist
Joe Ware
Does Game of Thrones Contain a Stark Warning About Climate Change?
Ezra Kronfeld
The Global Controversiality of Surrogacy
Jesse Jackson
After Charlottesville
Michael J. Sainato
The Racism at Charlottesville is a Symptom of a Nation Built on White Supremacy
Franklin Lamb
Israel’s 6th war on Lebanon: What Price will Hezbollah pay?
Ana Portnoy
The Tragedy of the Missing C: The (Colonial) Fiscal Control Board in Puerto Rico
August 15, 2017
Anthony DiMaggio
Fascism Here We Come: the Rise of the Reactionary Right and the Collapse of “The Left”
Paul Gottinger
Despite Media’s Claims, North Korea Can’t Strike Continental US
John Davis
Holocausts R Us
Rev. William Alberts
Religion: a Source of Solidarity or Division?
Ellen Isaacs
Racism and Capitalism: the Barriers to Decent Health Care
Bill Quigley
Social Justice Quiz 2017: Children – Ten Questions
David Swanson
Top 10 Misconceptions About Charlottesville
Michael J. Sainato
‘Bernie Bros’ and ‘Alt-Left’ Are Propaganda Terms Meant to Disempower
Jon Rawski
A Dangerous Nuclear Ignorance 
Priti Gulati Cox
India Celebrates Democracy, Kashmir Cries Hypocrisy
Sean Stinson
Fire and Fury: Six Places the US Could Invade That Aren’t North Korea
Nyla Ali Khan
Dispelling Nostalgic Nationalist Myths
August 14, 2017
Richard Moser
White Skin Privilege
Shamus Cooke
Trump Versus the Venezuelan Revolution
Abbe Mowshowitz
Gone Are the Ties That Bind: We All Live in a Cut-and-Paste World
Randy Blazak
Fascists Fall for Trump, Their Nazi Dream Date
Robert Hunziker
Bluefin Tuna at the Brink
Lawrence Davidson
Education and Ideology
Uri Avnery
Anyone But Bibi: the Corruption of Netanyahu
Robert Fisk
Why Israel and Saudi Arabia are United Against Al Jazeera
Howard Lisnoff
Bakke, Fisher, Sessions, and the Future of Affirmative Action
L. Michael Hager
Three Steps to Restore Our Democracy
William Gudal
Venezuela Agonisties
Camilo Gómez
The Practical Libertarian’s Case for Single Payer Healthcare
Colin Todhunter
Whether India or Elsewhere, to Give up Is to Give In: To Give in Would Be to Let Them Win
Fred Gardner
The Obvious Frame-up of Zach Randolph
Weekend Edition
August 11, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Rob Urie
The Clintons, Trump and White Backlash
Paul Street
Name the System: Some Semi-Random Summer Reflections
Luciana Bohne
The Terrorism of Moral Indignation
Jason Hirthler
The Tempest of American Power
William Hawes
Capitalism and Its Discontents: What Are We Living For?
Jeffrey St. Clair
Argument as Life: Notes on My Father
Andrew Levine
Minority Rule in Trump’s America
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU