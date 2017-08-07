Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 7, 2017

Are We Egypt?

by

by

When the world watched Egyptians bravely gather en masse in Tahrir Square in Cairo in January 2011 to Arab Spring Hosni Mubarak out of office, we were mightily impressed and most of us cheered the nonviolent resistance.

The western press lionized the Egyptian military as it seemed to support the uprising and the generals kindly offered to run the country on an interim basis. Sure enough, there was an election eventually, Mohammed Morsi won, and the military handed over power.

For a minute.

Then we saw the military not-so-kindly grab power, ousting the elected Morsi and General Sisi ordered mass arrests and torture of dissident pro-democracy Egyptian activists.

Now, a few short years since the US calmly watched democracy betrayed badly by the Egyptian military, the US press is valorizing the military officers who are starting to snap some discipline into the most chaotic, dysfunctional, investigated White House this senior citizen has ever observed, at least since the months leading up to Richard ‘I am not a crook’ Nixon’s resignation.

Be careful.

Falling all over ourselves in gratitude because a Marine general imposes some order in the executive branch may benefit the racially biased, anti-immigrant, pro-military agenda of the range of rightwing members of Congress, but that new efficiency is not going to result in the policy changes most Americans want nor those which protect the healthy water and air we all need.

From H.R. McMaster (National Security Adviser), to John Kelly (Chief of Staff) to James Mattis (Secretary of Defense) to Joseph Dunford—all generals—Trump is ceding power to those who know how to seize it. Generals now head his staff in the White House.

In short, handing over the keys to the democratic system to the military might seem like a safe path toward stability, but it failed miserably for the Egyptians and even in our disrupted state we should not seek to hitch our lines to the ones who do not practice democracy, who have a mission to control by threat of destruction, and who practice a dominating form of rule, not a democratic form of governance.

None of these generals is a Dwight Eisenhower, all are dedicated to the Trump agenda—ramping up global climate chaos, sowing race hate and violence, targeting refugees and immigrants fleeing from wars we supply arms to wage, rolling back civil rights, being cozy with the likes of autocrats Putin, Duterte, and yes, General al-Sisi, while scorning democratic humane clean energy leaders like Merkel. Be ye advised.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Tom H. Hastings

Tom H. Hastings is core faculty in the Conflict Resolution Department at Portland State University and founding director of PeaceVoice

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 07, 2017
Patrick Cockburn
The Instability of Britain and the US: How Do We Come Back From This?
Danny Haiphong
Kept in the Fog:  Gender Scapegoating in the Era of US Decline
Anthony DiMaggio
Journalism Under Assault: Trump’s Crackdown on the News, and Where We Go From Here
Michael Hudson
Trumponomics and the Stock Market
Michael J. Sainato
Interview: Dennis Kucinich On Why Single-Payer is Inevitable
Stephen Cooper
Safeguarding Bob Marley With “So Much Things to Say”
Steven Goldsmith, MD
Does the Goldwater Rule Apply to Governments?
Uri Avnery
Wistful Eyes: Israel and the Death Penalty
Harvey Wasserman
Goodbye Nuclear Power: Construction of Two of Four Remaining Planned U.S. Plants Canceled
Reverend Billy Talen
The Forest That Overwhelms Trump Tower
Robert Dodge
Hope This Hiroshima Day
Victor Grossman
Diesels and Honorable Men
John Grant
Writing in No Man’s Land: Me and the New York Times
Binoy Kampmark
Apple’s China Surrender
Tom H. Hastings
Are We Egypt?
Dan Bacher
Big Oil Spent $10.8 Million to Pass Jerry Brown’s Cap-and-Trade Bill
Weekend Edition
August 04, 2017
Friday - Sunday
John Pilger
On the Beach 2017
Paul Street
Unity With the Right? A Deplorable Idea
Rob Urie
Dawn of the Dead: Why American Politics Can’t be Reformed
Andrew Levine
Trump is Guilty, of Something
Vijay Prashad
Appetite for War: the US, Israel and Saudi Arabia v. Iran
Jeffrey St. Clair
Dark Mesas Under an Ancient Light: Southwest Under Siege
John Wight
Venezuela Crisis: the US Wants “Its” Country Back
Joshua Frank
The Inconvenient Truth About Al Gore
Brian Cloughley
Forget Principles, Impose Sanctions!
Pete Dolack
No Country on Earth Fully Safeguards Labor Rights
Steve Early
Big Oil’s Bi-Partisan Helpers: a Refiner’s Fire 5 Years Later
Julia Stein
Los Angeles (and the Nation) Needs a New Deal to Solve Its Lack of Affordable Housing
Alvaro Huerta
The War on Immigrants: Racist Policies in the Trump Era
Robert Fantina
Trump and Police Brutality
Nicholas Levis
America’s New War: Part 2017
Kim Scipes
The Epic Failure of Labor Leadership in the United States, 1980-2017 and Continuing
James Carbaugh
Teaching . . . Learning . . . Retiring
Louai Rahal
The Decline of Human Intimacy in the Age of Mass Surveillance
Ralph Nader
Will a Mega-Billionaire Rescue America from GOP’s Insurance Mayhem?
Matthew Stevenson
What’s Wrong With Trump’s America? Across Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kansas
Dave Lindorff
Whoa! It’s Really Crazy Here in America!
Lawrence Davidson
BDS, Human Rights and Jewish Morality
George Wuerthner
Zinke and the Welfare Ranchers: Subsidies for Us But Not for Thee
Howard Lisnoff
The Endless Trench Warfare Endgame
Josh Hoxie
Don’t Lie to Poor Kids About Why They’re Poor
Lewis Evans
The Racist, Colonial Dynamic at the Heart of African Conservation Polic
Ramzy Baroud
Power to the People: Why Palestinian Victory in Jerusalem is a Pivotal Moment
Jeff Sher
What the New York Times Doesn’t Understand About Health Care
Serge Halimi
We’re the 99% and We’re Not So United
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU