Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
August 2, 2017

US Foreign Military Bases Aren’t for “Defense”

by

by

Photo by DVIDSHUB | CC BY 2.0

“U.S. foreign military bases are the principal instruments of imperial global domination and environmental damage through wars of aggression and occupation.” That’s the unifying claim of the Coalition Against US Foreign Military Bases (noforeignbases.org), and it’s true as far as it goes.  But as a signer of the Coalition’s endorsement form, I think it’s worth taking the argument a bit further. The maintenance of nearly 1,000 US military bases on foreign soil isn’t just a nightmare for peaceniks. It’s also also an objective threat to US national security

A reasonable definition of “national defense,” it seems to me, is the maintenance of sufficient weaponry and trained military personnel to protect a country from, and effectively retaliate against, foreign attacks.  The existence of US bases abroad runs counter to the defensive element of that mission and only very poorly supports the retaliatory part.

Defensively, scattering US military might piecemeal around the world — especially in countries where the populace resents that military presence — multiplies the number of vulnerable American targets. Each base must have its own separate security apparatus for immediate defense, and must maintain (or at least hope for) an ability to reinforce and resupply from elsewhere in the event of sustained attack. That makes the scattered US  forces more, not less, vulnerable.

When it comes to retaliation and ongoing operations, US foreign bases are stationary rather than mobile, and in the event of war all of them, not just the ones engaged in offensive missions, have to waste resources on their own security that could otherwise be put into those missions.

They’re also redundant. The US already possesses  permanent, and mobile, forces far better suited to projecting force over the horizon to every corner of the planet on demand: Its Carrier Strike Groups, of which there are 11 and each of which allegedly disposes of more firepower than that expended by all sides over the entire course of World War Two. The US keeps these mighty naval forces constantly on the move or on station in various parts of the world and can put one or more such groups off any coastline in a matter of days.

The purposes of foreign US military bases are partly aggressive. Our politicians like the idea that everything happening everywhere is their business.

They’re also partly financial. The main purpose of the US “defense” establishment since World War Two has been to move as much money as possible from your pockets to the bank accounts of politically connected “defense” contractors. Foreign bases are an easy way to blow large amounts of money in precisely that way.

Shutting down those foreign bases and bringing the troops home are essential first steps in creating an actual national defense.

Join the debate on Facebook
More articles by:Thomas Knapp

Thomas L. Knapp is director and senior news analyst at the William Lloyd Garrison Center for Libertarian Advocacy Journalism (thegarrisoncenter.org). He lives and works in north central Florida.

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

August 02, 2017
Thomas Knapp
US Foreign Military Bases Aren’t for “Defense”
Robert Fisk
When Syrian War Ends, Woe to the Kurds
Ezra Kronfeld
Symbolic Monarchy is a Stain Upon Any Nation That Respects It
Jesse Jackson
Trump’s Dangerous Delusions on Police Brutality
Fred Gardner
Vietnam Encore
N.D. Jayaprakash
An Exercise in Futility: Fantasizing About Nuclear Disarmament
M. Reza Behnam
The Israelization of the Middle East Quagmire in the US Media
Anica Niepraschk
My Coal Childhood: Lessons From Germany’s Mine Pit Lakes
Dean Baker
Trump’s Plot to Kill Obamacare
Binoy Kampmark
Reviving the Cult of Princess Diana
Jonathan Fenton-Harvey
Tunisia’s Incomplete Revolution
August 01, 2017
Eric Cheyfitz
A “Better Deal” for American Workers?
George Barbarie
What Resistance?
W. T. Whitney
How U.S. Capitalism Opened the Door to Racial Oppression
George Wuerthner
The Wolf Killers Wore Green
Richard Hardigan
Brutality of Israeli Regime on Full Display in Video
Mike Whitney
Did Hillary Scapegoat Russia to Save Her Campaign?
David Mattson
The Late Great Whitebark Pine
Martin Halpern
A Unity Program for a Majority Coalition
Medea Benjamin
Urgent Warning: Time to Hit the Reset Button on U.S.-Korean Policy
Binoy Kampmark
Fanciful Terrors: Bomb Plots and Australian Airport Security
Oscar Gonzalez
Race, Class and Privilege at Columbia University
Pauline Murphy
1937: Two Weeks in Spain, Two Irish Casualties
Manuel E. Yepe
Venezuela on the Cuban Road
July 31, 2017
Paul Cantor
To Deport or Not to Deport
Jaime Dixon
Consumerism and Equality
Susan Babbitt
Authoritarianism Already Smothers Freedom: It is Not the Issue in Venezuela
Ron Jacobs
We Want the World and We Want it Now!
Russell Mokhiber
Going Soft on Corporate Crime a Bipartisan Affair
John Davis
The Vision Thing
Colin Todhunter
Indian Independence: Forged in Washington?
Malú Huacuja del Toro
“Please, Let’s Not Do It Again:” On NAFTA and Why Mexico’s Poor are Not to Blame
Binoy Kampmark
Hydropolitics Down Under: The Failure of the Murray Darling Basin Plan
Nyla Ali Khan
Discourse of Nationalisms in South Asia
Kevin Zeese - Margaret Flowers
Close All US Military Bases On Foreign Soil
Stephen Cooper
King Yellowman Defends Gay Rights at Reggae on the Mountain
Thomas Knapp
Privacy: J. Edgar’s Not the Hoover You Need to Worry About Any More
Fred Gardner
In the Flailing New York Times: Recipe or Confession?
Weekend Edition
July 28, 2017
Friday - Sunday
Diana Johnstone
Collateral Damage: U.S. Sanctions Aimed at Russia Strike Western European Allies
Jim Kavanagh
Donald the Destroyer: Assessing the Trump Effect
Carl Boggs
The Other Side of War: Fury and Repression in St. Louis
Jeffrey St. Clair
Scout’s Honor
Eva Golinger
There is Still Time to Prevent Civil War in Venezuela
Anthony DiMaggio
“A Better Deal”? Dissecting the Democrats’ “Populist” Turn in Rhetoric and Reality
Alan Jones
“Finland Station” and the Struggle for Socialism Today
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU