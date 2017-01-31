Fearless Muckraking
Since 1993
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
January 31, 2017

Trump’s Muslim Ban Will Only Spark More Terrorist Attacks

by

by

Donald Trump’s travel ban on refugees and visitors from seven Muslim countries entering the US makes a terrorist attack on Americans at home or abroad more rather than less likely. It does so because one of the main purposes of al-Qaeda and Isis in carrying out atrocities is to provoke an over-reaction directed against Muslim communities and states. Such communal punishments vastly increase sympathy for Salafi-jihadi movements among the 1.6 billion Muslims who make up a quarter of the world’s population.

The Trump administration justifies its action by claiming that it is only following lessons learned from 9/11 and the destruction of the Twin Towers. But it has learned exactly the wrong lesson: the great success of Mohammed Atta and his eighteen hijackers was not on the day that they and 3,000 others died, but when President George W Bush responded by leading the US into wars in Afghanistan and Iraq that are still going on.

Al-Qaeda and its clones had been a small organisation with perhaps as few as a thousand militants in south east Afghanistan and north west Pakistan. But thanks to Bush’s calamitous decisions after 9/11, it now has tens of thousands of fighters, billions of dollars in funds and cells in dozens of countries. Few wars have failed so demonstrably or so badly as “the war on terror”. Isis and al-Qaeda activists are often supposed to be inspired simply by a demonic variant of Islam – and this is certainly how Trump has described their motivation – but in practice it was the excesses of the counter-terrorism apparatus such as torture and rendition, Guantanamo and Abu Ghraib which acted as the recruiting sergeant for the Salafi-jihadi movements.

The Trump administration is now sending a message to al-Qaeda and Isis that Washington is easily provoked into mindless and counter-productive repression targeting Muslims in general. Those affected so far are limited in number and about the last people likely to be engaged in terrorist plots. But the political impact is already immense. Salafi-jihadi leaders may be monsters of cruelty and bigotry, but they are not stupid. They will see that if Trump, unprovoked by any terrorist outrage, will act with such self-defeating vigour, then a few bombs or shootings directed at American targets will lead to more scatter-gun persecution of Muslims.

Like leaders everywhere Isis commanders will wonder how unhinged Trump really is. The banning order may in part be a high profile way of assuring Trump voters that his pledges on the campaign trail will be fulfilled. But demagogues tend to become the creatures of their own rhetoric and certainly Trump’s words and actions will be presented as a sectarian declaration of war by many Muslims around the world. Isis will also see that by pressing their attacks they will deepen divisions within American society.

Bush targeted Saddam Hussein and Iraq in response to 9/11, though it was self-evident that the Iraqi leader and his regime had no connection with it. It was notorious that 15 out of 19 of the hijackers were Saudis, Osama bin Laden was a Saudi and the money for the operation came from private Saudi donors, but Saudi Arabia was given a free pass regardless of strong evidence of its complicity.

Much the same bizarre mistargeting of Muslim countries least likely to be sending terrorists to the US is happening in 2017 as happened in 2001. Though 9/11 is cited as an explanation for Trump’s executive order, none of the countries whose citizens were involved (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and Lebanon) are facing any restrictions. The people who are being refused entry come from Iran, Iraq, Syria, Libya, Sudan, Yemen and Somalia. Since the main targets of al-Qaeda and Isis are Shia Muslims primarily in Iraq but also in other parts of the word, Iran is the last place which is likely to be their base.

Since Isis’s great victories in 2014 when it captured Mosul and conquered a vast area in in Iraq and Syria, it has been beaten back by a myriad of enemies. Though it is fighting back hard, its eventual defeat has seemed inevitable, but with Trump fuelling the sectarian war between Muslims and non-Muslims which Isis and al-Qaeda always wanted to wage, their prospects look brighter today than they have for a long time past.

Join the debate on Facebook

Patrick Cockburn is the author of  The Rise of Islamic State: ISIS and the New Sunni Revolution.

More articles by:Patrick Cockburn

CounterPunch Magazine

minimag-edit

bernie-the-sandernistas-cover-344x550

zen economics

February 02, 2017
Brian Foley
The Ethics Suit Against Trump: a Waste of Star Legal Power?
Ken Levy
A Psychological Divide: Irrationality, Psychopathy and Trump’s Cult
Mike Whitney
How We the People Were Screwed by Obama’s Bogus “Recovery”
Judith Deutsch
Unspoken Words: Nuclear War Provocations and Plans
Kenneth Surin
The Republican Destruction of Public Universities
Conn Hallinan
Blundering Into a War With China
Charles Pierson
Bernie Sanders and Rand Paul in a Steel Cage Death Match
Sam Pizzigati
America’s Construction Carnage
Binoy Kampmark
God Save Our Queen? Elizabeth II and Trump Traumatic Disorder
Kim Codella
The Trump Show
Dean Baker
End the Patent and Copyright Requirements in NAFTA
Jill Richardson
Ruling by Chaos
February 01, 2017
Bruce E. Levine
Killing “Schizophrenics”: Contemporary U.S. Psychiatry Versus Nazi Psychiatry
Vincent Emanuele
Rebel Cities, Urban Resistance and Capitalism: a Conversation with David Harvey
Dan Glazebrook
Britain and the ‘Yemeni Threat’
Michael J. Sainato
Was Trump’s Muslim Ban his “Shock Event” Diversion?
Louay Safi
Making Sense of Trump’s Immigration Policy Through the Lens of Bannon’s Populist Conservatism
Paul Atwood
Still on the Same Path to Armageddon?
Eric Sommer
Obama, Hillary, Schumer, and Trump:  Will the Real Enemies of the Moslem World Please Stand Up
Julian Vigo
The “Women’s” Marches and Neo-Liberal Outrage Politics
David Macaray
How Afraid Are We?
Binoy Kampmark
Fake News Inquiry: Old Wine in New Bottles
Anita Oğurlu – Ahmet Öncü
How to Read Trump’s War Against the Media: Reflections from the Media Wars in Turkey
Katie Fite
Thrill Kill at the EPA
Norman Pollack
Curtain Descending: Fascistization of America
Omar Kassem
Grinding Towards Peace in the Middle East as America Looks Inward
Jeff Ballinger
The Wages of Cotton
Lawrence Wittner
Should We Keep Wasting Money on Missile Defense―or Invest in Something Useful?
Erin H. Leach-Ogden
A Veteran’s Open Letter to President Trump
Russell Mokhiber
Nader, Pelosi and Single Payer
Mel Gurtov
Bannon’s Coup
Robin Philpot
The New World Order Hits Quebec City
January 31, 2017
Henry Giroux
Democracy in Exile and the Curse of Totalitarianism
John Wight
Muslim Bans, White Supremacy and Fascism in Our Time
Melvin Goodman
“Mad Dog” Mattis Just Another Pussycat
Stanley L. Cohen
Move the Embassy: End the Charade
Susanna Hecht
On Oil States and Ethics: Bring on the Clowns! Bring on the Kleptocrats!
Ben Burgis
Please Stop Chanting That “We” Won the Popular Vote!
Elliot Sperber
Beyond Resistance – Defeating Trump’s Burgeoning Dictatorship
Norman Solomon
Is Rachel Maddow Becoming a Liberal Glenn Beck?
Patrick Cockburn
Trump’s Muslim Ban Will Only Spark More Terrorist Attacks
Kathy Kelly
Divest from War, Invest in People
Norman Pollack
Reichstag 1938 / Washington 2017
Chandra Muzaffar
Trump’s Muslim Ban: a New Neo-Con Agenda?
Jeremy Harding
Political Field Surgery in France’s Post-Socialist Era
FacebookTwitterGoogle+RedditEmail
MENU