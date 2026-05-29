Iran in Vain: Rooting for the “Bad Guy” is No Vice When Your Guy is Worse

If you have no earthly idea what in the hot fuck is going on with the Iran War right now, then you are probably paying attention because the Trump Administration and the mainstream news appear to be equally clueless. In fact, their behavior seems downright bipolar from a proper distance. For weeks now, since Trump and the Mullahs kind-of-sort-of-not-really put their hostilities on hold with a temporary ceasefire, everything has been stuck in an endless loop of negotiation, escalation, negotiation, escalation…

Every Monday, Donald Trump announces an impending genocide of biblical proportions, and every Tuesday, he backs down at the last minute while reminding us that doomsday could still come at any given second, but a big, beautiful peace deal is also really, really fucking close.

The mainstream news mostly just seems to take all this diplomatic madness at face value while reminding us how impossibly complicated diplomacy is and that only their Washington-trained experts can lead us through it. The only problem with that explanation is that all their think tank wonks seem to be chasing Donald from one flip-flop to the next like small-town weathermen covering big-town storms.

So, just what in the fuck is really going on here? My speculative populist analysis is that Donald Trump got blackmailed into a war that he was also fooled into believing he could just pull out of at the last minute, like his last few war crimes, and it was likely his cherished allies in Israel who set him up.

Even if we are to simply ignore the recently aired Epstein Files confirming that the feds believed Trump to be “compromised by Israel” as early as 2016 and that Epstein himself was a Mossad agent, the Zionist sock puppets within Trump’s own regime have essentially confirmed that Netanyahu put them up to this.

Both Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Speaker of the House Mike Johnson confirmed before retracting that Israel had brazenly informed the Trump Administration that they were attacking Iran with or without us, which can only be seen as an act of geopolitical extortion when you consider the thousands of US troops stationed between the Persian Gulf and the Red Sea like human shields.

America’s last couple of drive-by military interventions probably served largely to convince an incompetent egomaniac like Donald Trump that he could pull another atrocity out of his orange ass at the drop of a hat without facing any major repercussions, but that is precisely what those interventions were designed to do: give the impression that not every act of American imperial aggression has to lead to a forever war.

This was particularly true in regard to the kidnapping of President Nicholas Maduro of Venezuela, which wasn’t even really an intervention as much as it was a carefully choreographed strongman-swap made between the Trump junta and corrupt elements within the Maduro regime for the latter to hand over their fearless leader in exchange for being allowed to keep earning so long as they gave Trump a taste of the cut.

I had initially interpreted this weird regime change ballet as being designed to break America’s Iraq War Syndrome just before the real onslaught in the Persian Gulf, the same way George H.W. Bush had done when he swiftly flipped the dictatorship Reagan bought in Panama to break America’s Vietnam War Syndrome, leading up to the original Gulf War. However, I am now beginning to suspect that the Donald himself may have been the real target of this grift.

Trump has never been the isolationist he plays on TV every four years to turn the Rust Belt, but he isn’t a complete and total imbecile either, at least not until his ego gets revved up, and maybe that’s just what a few good Zionist neocons in his administration did. They gave him an easy win in a fixed fight before helping their allies in Tel Aviv to lure him into an unwinnable Persian dumpster fire that only they could prosper from, and even Bush Jr. was smart enough to avoid.

Either way, Trump’s already faulty reputation as anything but an abject failure has been decimated by a war that is clearly totally outside of his control. The Mullahs have no interest in making a peace deal with some asshole who blew them up the last two times they came to the table. They quite literally have nothing of value left to lose but their pride. We killed half of their leaders, including most of the moderates, and their economy has been in the shitter since 1979 when we began sanctioning them for removing one of our favorite dictators in the region.

These people survived a solid decade of mustard gas and trench warfare during the 80s with their downright apocalyptic war with another Reagan rent-a-thug named Saddam Hussein. This shit is nothing to them and our own intelligence has confirmed that with reports that the Mullahs still maintain around 70% of their pre-war mobile missile stockpile.

Meanwhile, both gas prices and Trump’s approval ratings are following Iran straight into a hell that the Mullahs spent half a century booby-trapping like the ninth circle of Straw Dogs.

The truth is that Trump’s flip-flopping peace negotiations are largely a solo act. While Iran maintains their vengeful hardline and stays the course, the Donald desperately attempts to jumpstart the flailing economy with phony breakthroughs at an empty peace table and then threatens genocide when his dick starts shriveling before the cameras again.

All the while, Israel goes out of their way to dig him in even deeper with strategically planned atrocities in Lebanon and public declarations of their commitment to drop bombs on Tehran forever, regardless of diplomacy.

Those psychopaths don’t give a flying fuck about American supremacy anymore. Not when they have every side of the fence to play in an increasingly multipolar game of thrones. Russia, China, India, and Turkey are all doing serious business with a hyper-Zionist regime that can play America’s Caligula like a fiddle caught in bed with a fourteen-year-old girl. They’ll just switch over to the Yuan while the Dollar burns and keep expanding their borders with no functioning UN bureaucracy left to slow them down.

At some point, Trump will either have to pull out or keep bombing, but either way, he’s fucked and so is America’s influence in the Middle East as anything but a Kosher busboy. Our reputation as a superpower will likely never recover from such a devastating humiliation, and this is probably the one silver lining still visible from the other side of the mushroom clouds. That and this couldn’t have happened to a nicer pedophile.

As much as it sickens me to admit it, this chapter in Donald Trump’s meandering, tragic comedy really fucking turns me on. After having my own childhood mulched by the white-collared sex fiends of the Catholic Church, I can’t tell you how good it feels to see the most powerful rapist on earth pose like Tony Montana with fear in his eyes and shit in his pants.

Right-wing battle fetishists will point at me and scoff over the spectacle of a Queer anarchist rooting for the “bad guy”, but why the fuck shouldn’t I when America is so much worse? This is typically how empires end, and thank God they do, because the only other option is likely to end in a nuclear holocaust. Iran isn’t going to conquer America. The Mullahs aren’t coming to a liberal arts school near you. They are simply ensuring that America can’t pretend that they won anything but high gas prices for attempting to unilaterally decapitate another sovereign nation’s government.

God help me, but that feels like a fairly worthy cause to pay for at the pump. I’ve paid higher taxes for far worse. I just wish that Israel would pay the same price, but if they keep throwing their weight around like a rogue British colony, they will. I seriously recommend that every Zionist usurper pay very close attention while Donald Trump begs for peace and screams for war. He is their future. Sooner or later, every empire ends like this. Sooner or later, every reign of terror ends in humiliation.