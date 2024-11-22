Some days feel longer than others. Thursday, November 7, was one of those days. For more than a year, I have struggled with persistent fatigue and other issues that seem to linger because of long COVID. The cognitive challenges, in particular, have made me feel imprisoned in my own body. Physically and mentally, I am not the person I used to be.

I drove to Ohio State University that day to participate in a study on Amantadine Therapy for Cognitive Impairment Related to Post-COVID Condition. The Principal Investigator, Dr. Andrew Schamess, whom I had yet to meet, is highly regarded for his work with underserved populations and his efforts to make healthcare more accessible. His values resonate with me, reminding me of my father, a pediatrician, and my mother, a nurse, who met while treating the poor in Haiti.

During the three-hour drive to campus, I had time to reflect on accountability, responsibility, and trust. It was not lost on me that the country had just elected a President who once dismissed the COVID pandemic I am suffering from as a hoax. I feel anger toward the ongoing suffering caused by his administration’s mishandling of the epidemic.

I am also aware of the medical oath to “first, do no harm.” It’s not a light burden, but the sacredness of life demands a deep commitment to caring for one another.

I have learned that the term “Day Zero” has different meanings depending on the context. In the military, it refers to a decisive action. In terms of resource crises, Day Zero marks the point when a city’s water supply is depleted, and communities are in crisis.

In the medical context, Day Zero is the day before treatment starts—or in my case, the day the study begins. On that day, blood was drawn, cognitive performance was assessed, and I underwent smell and taste tests. These were all part of establishing a baseline to measure any potential improvements.

There’s a chance I may not even receive the treatment. Some participants will be given a placebo. But based on anecdotal evidence, there is reason to hope that the medication might provide some relief. The study has undergone rigorous review to ensure that the benefits outweigh the risks, including the possibility of side effects.

Healthcare is personal, yet it’s hard not to see the political forces at play, especially when, for example, Republicans voted for the 57th time to repeal Obamacare as my brother died at the age of 33. I can’t help but wonder whether those 57 votes, had they been spent improving healthcare, might have kept him alive.

Many Americans have tragic healthcare stories. In the U.S., two-thirds of bankruptcies are for medical reasons. With the overturn of Roe v Wade, preventable deaths of women due to the erosion of reproductive rights are becoming glaringly obvious. Many other factors—like basic access to healthcare—are just as critical to health outcomes.

Both healthcare and science are under attack. It’s disheartening to see NASA political appointees censor climate scientists, cherry-pick data to support drilling, or the EPA downplay safety concerns about drinking water. Public trust in science can only be rebuilt when institutions can trust their own work—and are allowed to do so without interference from politics. Good science is about truth, not serving the self-interest of the powerful. With the coming Trump appointees, we are likely to lose four incredibly important years of reputable science just when we need it most.

If only COVID had disappeared, as promised by the previous President. Then, perhaps, I wouldn’t be struggling to pass the cognitive tests he bragged about acing.

Day Zero was about preparation. I received a 40-day supply of medication, along with information, FAQs, and clear instructions. It’s a system of trust, tempered with healthy skepticism and defense against the dangerous spread of misinformation.

All my concerns were addressed. Yes, there are strong potential reactions to the medication. I need to be careful not to accidentally overdose, especially with my brain fog, but the instructions make it easier to manage. It’s far less stressful when political lies and concerns over treatment costs are out of the equation.

Every day can be a Day Zero. We can choose to trust the experts who are doing the hard work and be trustworthy ourselves in supporting others. People can come to me for advice on strategic decision-making, and I will offer my expertise in helping them navigate conflicts in their lives and communities. We can make plans, and with cautious optimism, trust the treatment pathways we embark on.

Of course, some have proven themselves untrustworthy. But we can make Day Zero the moment we commit to strategic nonviolence in resisting mass deportation, the restriction of reproductive rights, or the denial of healthcare access. I believe democracy is worth fighting for and that, collectively, we can recommit to the foundational importance of truth.