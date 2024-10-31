The BRICS Summit in Kazan: A Manifesto for a Rational World Order

The Kazan Declaration of 23 October 2024, adopted at the 16th BRICS Summit[1] hosted by Russia in the city of Kazan on the Volga river from 22 to 24 October and attended by 36 countries[2], constitutes a pivotal moment for humanity. There is hope in the air, a certain optimism that we can gradually change the paradigm, marshal the world disorder, move away from bloc-mentality, abandon confrontational politics, phase out dependence on the US-dollar, and craft a coherent policy to enhance trade, social and cultural exchange in tandem with the Purposes and Principles of the UN Charter and in the spirit of the UNESCO Constitution[3].

True enough, US and NATO provocations and war-mongering are not likely to disappear anytime soon. In fact, judging by what we read in the mainstream media, there is a surge in bellicose rhetoric in the West and a real danger that continued escalation will drive humanity to Apocalypse — in which case the UN Charter and the Kazan Declaration will not matter, because we will no longer inhabit planet Earth. Civilizations are not eternal. The Assyrian, Persian, Etruscan, Maya[4] civilizations all went under. We could wake up dead tomorrow – if we do not prevent a nuclear confrontation. As John Lennon sang, “War is over – if you want it”.[5]

While tensions will persist for years, the very existence of BRICS and the future-oriented Kazan Summit offer an alternative to Western nihilism. BRICS has just added 13 new members, and there are dozens more who want to join. This is eloquent proof that the world is changing and will continue to evolve away from US hegemonic fantasies. Indeed, BRICS is far more representative of global realities than the EU or the G-7. The thirteen new members are Algeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Indonesia, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Turkey, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam – a panorama that encompasses all continents.

Unlike the UN Summit of the Future and Pact for the Future[6] of 20-22 September 2024, the Kazan Declaration with its 134 paragraphs constitutes a major step in the development of a multipolar world order and a reaffirmation of the will of the Global Majority to strengthen international peace and security through multilateralism. A return to the principles and purposes of the UN is possible when enough states commit to resolve all differences through diplomacy and exercise good faith instead of continuing to practice a “culture of cheating”[7]. International cooperation depends on mutual trust and mutual respect, on good faith, the implementation of treaties, pacta sunt servanda[8], and the sincere desire to foster international friendship in all fields through cultural exchange, sports and trade in the spirit of UNESCO.

It is worth highlighting some of the concrete achievements and proposals of the Kazan Summit, which evidence a new willingness to go forward in solidarity and abandon the confrontational approach of the US and European states.

The Kazan Declaration underlines the common commitment to sovereign equality, inclusiveness, consensus and democracy. In this context we recall UN General Assembly Resolution 60/1 of 24 October 2005, paragraph 135 of which stipulated: “We reaffirm that democracy is a universal value based on the freely expressed will of people to determine their own political, economic, social and cultural systems and their full participation in all aspects of their lives. We also reaffirm that while democracies share common features, there is no single model of democracy, that it does not belong to any country or region, and reaffirm the necessity of due respect for sovereignty and the right of self-determination. We stress that democracy, development and respect for all human rights and fundamental freedoms are interdependent and mutually reinforcing. “[9] This is the live and let live approach of the Global Majority, who reject the arrogance of some Western counties that pretend that only the “Western” model of democracy is valid.

The comprehensive agenda of the Kazan Declaration covers a broad range of activities in the areas of peace making and peace maintenance, climate change and the environment, global health and pandemics, fighting international drugs and terrorism, supporting women’s participation, people-to-people exchanges, energy security, digitalization, financial cooperation and the need for de-dollarization. Proposals were tabled and discussed for new multilateral cross-border mechanisms for trade and finance, the modalities of creating a new currency, which, of course are long-term and complex in their implementation. Particularly important are paragraphs 62-69 of the Declaration.

Meanwhile BRICS has established a commission to study these proposals and is looking at alternatives to the U.S.-run SWIFT international banking communications and wire payment system, as well as for insurance for international commerce, which has been hijacked by the weaponization of the dollar. But, even without operational non-dollar and non-SWIFT alternatives, bilateral trade in other national currencies is growing fast. SWIFT reports that the use of the U.S. dollar in international trade is down to 49%, Russia and China conducting most of their trade in Rubles and Yuan.

Strengthening multilateralism

Paragraph 6 of the declaration stipulates, inter alia, “We note the emergence of new centres of power, policy decision-making and economic growth, which can pave the way for a more equitable, just, democratic and balanced multipolar world order. Multipolarity can expand opportunities for [developing countries] to unlock their constructive potential and enjoy universally beneficial, inclusive and equitable economic globalization and cooperation. Bearing in mind the need to adapt the current architecture of international relations to better reflect the contemporary realities, we reaffirm our commitment to multilateralism and upholding international law, including the Purposes and Principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations as its indispensable cornerstone, and the central role of the UN in the international system, in which sovereign states cooperate to maintain international peace and security, advance sustainable development, ensure the promotion and protection of democracy, human rights and fundamental freedoms for all as well as cooperation based on solidarity, mutual respect, justice and equality.”

Paragraph 7 notes “… As a positive step in this direction, we acknowledge the G20 Call to Action on Global Governance Reform launched by Brazil during its G20 presidency. We also acknowledge dialogues and partnerships which strengthen cooperation with the African continent like Summit of the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation, India-Africa Forum Summit, Russia-Africa Summit and Ministerial Conference.”

Paragraph 8 recognizes the 2023 Johannesburg II Declaration and reaffirms “…support for a comprehensive reform of the United Nations, including its Security Council, with a view to making it more democratic, representative, effective and efficient, and to increase the representation of developing countries in the Council’s memberships so that it can adequately respond to prevailing global challenges….”

Rejection of Unilateralism in particular unilateral coercive measures[10]

Paragraph 10 stipulates: “We are deeply concerned about the disruptive effect of unlawful unilateral coercive measures, including illegal sanctions, on the world economy, international trade, and the achievement of the sustainable development goals. Such measures undermine the UN Charter, the multilateral trading system, the sustainable development and environmental agreements. They also negatively impact economic growth, energy, health and food security exacerbating poverty and environmental challenges.”

Paragraph 13 stresses “… the universal and inclusive nature of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its Sustainable Development Goals, and that implementation should take into account different national circumstances, capacities and levels of development, whilst respecting national policies and priorities and in conformity with national legislation… We condemn the attempts to subject development to discriminatory politically motivated practices, including but not limited to unilateral coercive measures that are incompatible with the principles of the UN Charter, explicit or implied political conditionality of development assistance, activities, aiming at compromising the multiplicity of international development assistance providers.”

Paragraph 22 reiterates that “… unilateral coercive measures, inter-alia in the form of unilateral economic sanctions and secondary sanctions that are contrary to international law, have far-reaching implications for human rights, including the right to development, of the general population of targeted states, disproportionally affecting the poor and people in vulnerable situations. Therefore, we call for their elimination.”

Paragraph 34 stresses that “… Syria’s sovereignty and territorial integrity must be strictly observed. We condemn illegal foreign military presence that lead to increasing risks of a large-scale conflict in the region. We emphasize that illegal unilateral sanctions seriously exacerbate the suffering of the Syrian people.”

Paragraph 83 rejects “…unilateral, punitive and discriminatory protectionist measures, that are not in line with international law, under the pretext of environmental concerns, such as unilateral and discriminatory carbon border adjustment mechanisms (CBAMs), due diligence requirements, taxes and other measures and reconfirm our full support for the call in COP28 related to avoidance of unilateral trade measures based on climate or environment. We also oppose unilateral protectionist measures, which deliberately disrupt the global supply and production chains and distort competition.”

International Peace and Security

Paragraph 25 expresses concern over “… the rise of violence and continuing armed conflicts in different parts of the world including those that have significant impact at 8 both regional and international levels. We reiterate our commitment to the peaceful resolution of disputes through diplomacy, mediation, inclusive dialogue and consultations in a coordinated and cooperative manner and support all efforts conducive to the peaceful settlement of crises. We stress the need to engage in conflict prevention efforts, including through addressing their root causes. We acknowledge the legitimate and reasonable security concerns of all countries.”

Paragraph 30 reiterates “…grave concern at the deterioration of the situation and humanitarian crisis in the Occupied Palestinian Territory, in particular the unprecedented escalation of violence in the Gaza Strip and in West Bank as a result of the Israeli military offensive, which led to mass killing and injury of civilians, forced displacement and widespread destruction of civilian infrastructure. We stress the urgent need for an immediate, comprehensive and permanent ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, the immediate and unconditional release of all hostages and detainees from both sides who are being illegally held captive and the unhindered sustainable and at scale supply of humanitarian aid to the Gaza Strip, and cessation of all aggressive actions. We denounce the Israeli attacks against humanitarian operations, facilities, personnel and distribution points. For this purpose, we call for the full implementation of resolutions 2712 (2023), 2720 (2023), 2728 (2024) and 2735 (2024) of the United Nations Security Council… We acknowledge the provisional measures of the International Court of Justice in the legal proceedings instituted by South Africa against Israel. We reaffirm our support for the State of Palestine’s full membership in the United Nations in the context of the unwavering commitment to the vision of the two-state solution based on international law including relevant UNSC and UNGA resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative that includes the establishment of a sovereign, independent and viable State of Palestine in line with internationally recognised borders of June 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital living side by side in peace and security with Israel.”

Paragraph 32 condemns “…the increasing incidents of terrorist attacks linked with ICT capabilities. In this regard, we condemn the premeditated terrorist act of detonating handheld communication devices in Beirut on 17 September 2024, resulted in the loss of life and injury of dozens of civilians. We reiterate that these attacks constitute a grave violation of International Law.”

Paragraph 43 calls for “… strengthening of non-proliferation and disarmament to safeguard and maintain global stability and international peace and security. We note the paramount importance of the efforts aiming at accelerating the implementation of the 12 resolutions on the Establishment of a Zone Free of Nuclear Weapons and other Weapons of Mass Destruction in the Middle East, including the Conference convened pursuant to UN General Assembly Decision 73/546. We call on all invited parties to participate in this conference in good faith and engage with this effort constructively.”

Fostering Economic and Financial Cooperation

Paragraph 57 reiterates “… strong belief that multilateral cooperation is essential to limit the risks stemming from geopolitical and geo-economic fragmentation and commit to intensify efforts in areas of mutual interest, including but not limited to, trade, poverty and hunger reduction, sustainable development, including access to energy, water and food, fuel, fertilizers as well as 16 mitigating and adapting to the impact of climate change, education, and health, including pandemic prevention, preparedness and response.”

Paragraph 58 calls for the “…full implementation of Addis-Ababa Action Agenda adopted at the Third International Conference on Financing for Development in 2015 and the effective participation of developing countries in the Fourth International Conference on Financing for Development, which will be held in Spain from 30 June to 3 July 2025. We call on the developed countries to honour their commitment to financing for development and encourage their cooperation with developing countries in different development areas including taxation, debt, trade, official development assistance, technology transfer and reforming of international financial architecture.”

Paragraph 60 focuses on problems associated with: “…high debt levels in some countries [which] reduce the fiscal space needed to address ongoing development challenges aggravated by spillover effects from external shocks, particularly from fluctuations in financial and monetary policies in some advanced economies as well as the inherent problems with the international financial architecture. High interest rates and tighter financing conditions worsen debt vulnerabilities in many countries. We believe it is necessary to address the international debt properly and in a holistic manner to support economic recovery and sustainable development, taking into account each nation’s laws and internal procedures, accompanied by sustainable external debt and fiscal prudence. We recognise the need to address in an effective, comprehensive and systematic manner the debt vulnerabilities of both low and middle income countries. One of the instruments, amongst others, to collectively address debt vulnerabilities is through predictable, orderly, timely and coordinated implementation of the G20 Common Framework for Debt Treatment with the participation of official bilateral creditors, private creditors and Multilateral Development Banks (MDBs) in line with the principle of joint action and fair burden-sharing.”

Paragraph 61 deals with the SDGs and BRICS’ public-private partnerships. Paragraph 62 recognizes the key role of the New Development Bank in promoting infrastructure and sustainable development of its member countries, as well as expanding local currency financing.

Paragraph 63 welcomes “the BRICS Interbank Cooperation Mechanism (ICM) focus on facilitating and expanding innovative financial practices and approaches for projects and programmes, including finding acceptable mechanisms of financing in local currencies. We welcome a continued dialogue between the ICM and the NDB.”

Paragraph 65 reiterates the commitment “…to enhancing financial cooperation within BRICS. We recognise the widespread benefits of faster, low cost, more efficient, transparent, safe and inclusive cross-border payment instruments built upon the principle of minimizing trade barriers and non-discriminatory access. We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners. We encourage strengthening of correspondent banking networks within BRICS and enabling settlements in local currencies in line with BRICS Cross-Border Payments Initiative (BCBPI), which is voluntary and nonbinding, and look forward to further discussions in this area, including in the BRICS Payment Task Force.”

Paragraph 66 refers to the necessity “…of exploring the feasibility of connecting BRICS countries’ financial markets infrastructure. We agree to discuss and study the feasibility of establishment of an independent cross-border settlement and depositary infrastructure, BRICS Clear, an initiative to complement the existing financial market infrastructure, as well as BRICS independent reinsurance capacity, including BRICS (Re)Insurance Company, with participation on a voluntary basis.”

Paragraph 67 tasks the BRICS Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors with studying the issue of local currencies, payment instruments and platforms and report back by the next Summit. Paragraph 68 recognizes “…the BRICS Contingent Reserve Arrangement (CRA) being an important mechanism to forestall short-term balance of payments pressures and further strengthen financial stability. We express our strong support for the CRA mechanism improvement via envisaging alternative eligible currencies and welcome finalization of the amendments to the CRA documents. We acknowledge the successful completion of the 7th CRA Test Run…”

Paragraph 102 recognizes the important of further enhancing and institutionalizing BRICS tax cooperation and welcomes the adoption of the BRICS Heads of Tax Authorities Governance Framework as an important step towards systematic and consistent tax cooperation among BRICS countries.

Paragraph 103 welcomes UN GA Resolution 78/230 on the Promotion of inclusive and effective international tax cooperation,[11]and expresses appreciation for the commitment in developing the Terms of Reference for a United Nations Framework Convention on International Tax Cooperation.[12]

Paragraph 110 recognizes the need for deepening BRICS cooperation in the field of justice and acknowledges the first Meeting of the BRICS Ministers of Justice. “We recognise the importance of attracting investment and developing the economies of the BRICS countries and developing robust framework to address Investors’ grievances with further consultation and deliberations among BRICS countries. We take note of the Russian initiative to establish the BRICS International Investment Arbitration Centre.”

Illicit financial flows, money-laundering and drugs

Paragraph 49 commits BRICS members “…to preventing and combating illicit financial flows, money laundering, terrorism financing, drug trafficking, corruption and the misuse of new technologies, including cryptocurrencies, for illegal and terrorist purposes. We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of technical and nonpoliticized nature of international anti-criminal cooperation including for the purpose of preventing and establishing financial traces of these crimes.”

Paragraph 50 calls for an enhanced dialogue within BRICS on the issues of “… money-laundering and countering the financing of terrorism with the participation of relevant stakeholders.”

Paragraph 51 focuses on “…illicit drug production, trafficking and abuse worldwide, [which]… threatens public security and international and regional stability, health, safety and well-being of humankind and as well as undermines the sustainable development of States.”

Climate Change

Paragraph 14 underscores “…the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty and the work of the Task Force for a Global Mobilization against Climate Change, as well as the landmark Rio de Janeiro Declaration on International Tax Cooperation. We look forward to the successful hosting of the G20 leaders’ summit in Rio de Janeiro in November 2024 under the Brazilian presidency and reaffirm our willingness to coordinate our positions to enhance inclusiveness and amplify the voice of the Global South and further integrate their priorities in the G20 agenda through the consecutive G20 presidencies of BRICS member states – India, Brazil and South Africa – during 2023-2025 and beyond. In this regard, we also welcome and support the inclusion of the African Union as a member of the G20 at the G20 New Delhi Summit in 2023.”

Paragraph 18 recognizes that “land degradation, desertification, and drought are posing serious threats to the well-being and livelihoods of people and the environment, and, whilst acknowledging the ongoing efforts in promoting sustainable land management practices , we call for the urgent provision of increased financial resources, strong partnerships, and integrated policies to address the challenges….” Paragraph 19 commends global efforts towards tackling global water scarcity.

Paragraph 86 welcomes the establishment of the Contact Group on Climate Change and Sustainable Development by BRICS Environment Ministers on 28 June 2024, as well as the adoption of the Framework on Climate Change and Sustainable Development. A BRICS Climate Research Platform is being established to enhance the scientific and expert exchange of views and best practices. Paragraph 90 refers to the critical importance of the oceans for sustainable development and climate stability.

Global Health

Paragraph 93 reiterates BRICS support “…to the central coordinating role of the World Health Organization in the implementation of multilateral international efforts to protect public health from infectious diseases and epidemics and commit to reform and strengthen the international pandemic prevention, preparedness and response system. We recognise the fundamental role of primary health care as a key foundation for Universal Health Care and health system’s resilience, as well as on prevention and response to health emergencies. We welcome fostering closer ties among BRICS health institutions responsible for sanitary and epidemiological health and well-being, prevention, preparedness and response to epidemic prone communicable diseases and health impact following disasters and encourage further exploring opportunities for knowledge sharing, exchange of expertise and undertaking joint projects in the health sector.”

Paragraph 96 recalls the significant potential of BRICS countries “…in the field of nuclear medicine, we welcome the decision to establish a BRICS Working Group on Nuclear Medicine. We note the successful holding of the First BRICS Nuclear Medicine Forum on 20-21 June 2024 in St. Petersburg and the publication of the BRICS Review of Best Practices in Nuclear Medicine.”

People to People Exchanges

Paragraph 119 reaffirms the importance of “…BRICS people-to-people exchanges in enhancing mutual understanding, friendship and cooperation. We appreciate events, held under Russia’s chairmanship in 2024 including in the fields of media, culture, education, sports, arts, youth, civil society, public diplomacy, and academic exchanges and acknowledge that people-to-people exchanges play an essential role in enriching our societies and developing our economies. In this regard, we call for more efforts to respect diversity of cultures, highly value inheritance, innovation and creativity, jointly advocate robust international people-to-people exchanges and cooperation and recognise the adoption of the UNGA Resolution A/RES/78/286 entitled “International Day for Dialogue among Civilizations”[13].

Paragraph 123 emphasizes further “…that all BRICS countries have rich traditional sport culture and agree to support each other in the promotion of traditional and indigenous sports among BRICS countries and around the world. We strongly oppose any form of discrimination on grounds of age, sex, disability, race, ethnicity, origin, religion, economic or other status of athletes. We recognise the importance of joint BRICS sports events, meetings, conferences, seminars in the field of sports science and sports medicine.”

Concluding thoughts

Economic dynamism and GDP expansion have shifted from the West to countries in Africa, Asia, and Latin America including Brazil, China, India and South Africa. As a consequence, the U.S.-led international system devised at Bretton Woods in 1944 appears obsolete and has been so aggressively weaponized by the U.S. – to the detriment of the Global Majority — that many countries have decided to test other options. It is impressive that numerous new institutions have been emerging to better reflect the economic realities of the 21st century, which can no longer be unipolar. BRICS is the leading example.

In a certain sense, BRICS represents a “new dawn” of multipolarity and, hopefully, peace on the basis of the UN Charter and the respect of the sovereign equality of states and the self-determination of peoples. As one observer noted: “BRICS intends to position itself as a multitasking laboratory of global governance, where new algorithms of multilateral cooperation and innovative models for solving the world’s major economic and political problems can be tested.” These are exciting times.

Let the West remain in denial about BRICS. While some dogs may bark, the caravan moves on.

