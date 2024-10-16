Democracy Dies in Crude Oil

Environmental activists rarely get to celebrate a major win for the planet, but that’s what happened in Ecuador in August last year. After a decade-long struggle between activists and the government, a referendum was held on whether to continue drilling for oil in a protected part of the Amazon. The people voted to kick the oil industry out.

The government and the state oil company, Petroecuador, had tried every trick in the book to get a different result. There was a disinformation campaign, threats of austerity, even an attempt to void hundreds of thousands of signatures that were collected for the referendum to happen.

But the vote eventually went ahead, and 60 percent chose to champion biodiversity and keep more than a billion barrels of oil in the ground. Ecuador’s Constitutional Court gave the government a year to dismantle the infrastructure of three oil fields under Yasuní national park, both a biodiversity hotspot and a home to Indigenous communities, some still living in isolation.

Here was a glorious example of how democracy, not disruptive protest, could deliver the policies needed to overcome capitalism’s drive for profit. For the first time, a nation had decided to forego billions of dollars to preserve its nature. Activists around the world eagerly started planning referendums of their own.

But even as they celebrated, the activists in Ecuador knew they had to remain vigilant. The alliance of Indigenous, environmental and social campaigners had battled three consecutive governments to get this far, and the country was still reeling from a series of political, economic and social crises. Nothing could be taken for granted.

They were right to be wary. This August marked the first anniversary of the referendum, and the passing of the court-set deadline to stop the oil. Yet nothing in the Ecuadorian Amazon has changed. Petroecuador is still extracting around 60,000 barrels of oil a day from Yasuní national park. The Indigenous communities who live there are still fighting for their survival. And activists around the country are still campaigning alongside them to try and push the oil industry out.

How could this happen? How could Ecuador’s largest democratic mandate since its return to democracy in the 1970s be simply ignored? And why weren’t the millions of disenfranchised voters out on the streets?

Mafia wars

Back in May 2021, as the world was emerging from the COVID pandemic, Ecuador’s first right-wing president in two decades was being sworn into office. Guillermo Lasso, a mild-mannered former bank CEO, vowed to make COVID vaccinations more widespread, to privatize the economy and to expand oil production in the Amazon.

His success with the first pledge only helped to fuel the mass protests against the other two. His economic reforms caused fuel and food prices to rise, while his oil plans threatened to destroy the Indigenous communities who lived around the wells. As thousands of people marched through the capital Quito, a major prison riot in Guayaquil triggered an unprecedented nationwide turf war among four drug gangs. The murder rate started to soar.

Unable to contain the chaos, Lasso turned to authoritarianism. He suspended social media and civil liberties, let police use deadly force, deployed soldiers on the streets, even pushed civilians to arm themselves. But then he became entwined in a major corruption scandal which tied his brother-in-law to an Albanian cocaine trafficker.

In a desperate bid to escape impeachment and calm the country, Lasso dissolved congress and called a snap election in which he would not stand, scheduling the Yasuní oil referendum for the same day. But the chaos continued. During the election campaign a presidential candidate who, as an investigative journalist, had made many powerful enemies including Lasso, was assassinated by Colombian hitmen.

The eventual winner, the telegenic 35-year-old Daniel Noboa, promised to wage a war against the drug gangs and respect the referendum result. But he was also the son of a billionaire banana exporter, and more staunchly to the right than Lasso. Could he really be trusted to put planet before profit? Lasso, for his part, was recorded days after the vote saying that abandoning Yasuní’s oil was “not possible.”

And so it has proven. Since his inauguration, President Noboa has simply played for time as his administration lurches from one major scandal to another, prices keep rising and Ecuador’s streets continue to be plagued by violence. Noboa has even claimed that Yasuní’s oil revenues are sustaining his endless war on the drug gangs.

In June of this year, eight months after the referendum result, his government unveiled a special committee to finally implement it. The team included the CEO of Petroecuador, three government ministers, and nobody from civil society, Indigenous or otherwise. Of the ministers involved, one voiced support for a repeat of the referendum, another said that winding down oil production could take 14 years. So far, the committee has achieved nothing of note.