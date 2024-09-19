Caring for a Child Shouldn’t Cause Financial Ruin

Every mother in America knows this struggle well: how do you afford to raise a child?

My daughter was born almost 14 years ago and my family is still financially recovering from the struggle of supporting a newborn.

My family is not alone. American families are spending a greater and greater portion of their income on child care. According to the nonprofit Child Care Aware, the average cost of child care in the US is now more than $10,000 per year and even higher for infants and toddlers. And the problem is only getting worse. It’s no wonder so many women are choosing not to have children because they say they can’t afford them.

Right before I found out I was pregnant, I was let go from my job and lost my benefits and stable income.

Once my daughter was born, instead of enjoying every moment of being new parents, my partner and I were stressed about our financial situation. I did not have a job to go back to and even if I did, we would not have been able to afford child care. I remember tirelessly googling child care providers in the area, and becoming exasperated at the costs. There was no way that we could afford to pay $300+ a week just for daycare – we wouldn’t be able to cover our basic living expenses!

The situation became a catch-22: If I didn’t work, it would be impossible to balance our bills and afford the essentials to raise a child. But if I did, we wouldn’t be able to afford those things anyway, because all the money would be going to daycare.