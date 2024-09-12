Greens Fighting Empire’s Grip in Montana

by

Democrats talk “bipartisanship” while surrendering to right-wing oligarchic warmongers.

Does anyone really think Dick Cheney is becoming a Democrat?

Election narratives focusing on neoliberal capitalism, imperialism, militarism, and colonialism aren’t debate topics and never make it to the voting booth. These are the ‘isms’ the system runs on. We are not part of it.

Stop identifying with the Ruling Strata.

With courage and creativity, Green progressives can break free of fossilized and oppressive systems steering us all toward economic and social ruin, climate collapse, genocide, and World War III. We are growing a grassroots movement for real people, planet Earth, and peace across all territories.

In Montana, Green Party progressives want an immediate end to genocide in Gaza and true universal healthcare. Democrats sued (2018, 2020, and 2024) to deny voters progressive options.

Voter suppression, blocking fair, open debate and preventing ballot access are tactics commonly employed to ‘erase’ all true-left political entities.

Americans generally say they oppose all systems that constrain or replace the self-evident, natural rights of man (man and woman) or destroy the divine natural gifts their local habitats and holistic ecosystems provide.

In Montana, the systems suffocating our very existence lack any real programs for real people and our life-sustaining environment. We must reinvent real systems and real programs so real people and all real lifeforms can thrive once again without worrying about being turned into “things” to be used to generate profit. Stop identifying with simulation.

With big open hearts, much enthusiasm and effervescence, and a clear vision we must not retreat or concede to the corporate-owned political system dragging us down. Our task is to change direction, change “I” (self-interest) into a new “we” (communication/community). Let’s co-create a refreshed mindset that invites poor, the ailing, young, female, non-white, and common working-class families to make new friends, imagine and dream (big) what our better future might be.

Green Party candidates are fighting for Montana’s better future. Join our fight to end (debt) slavery and to de-colonize our mountainous homeland from neo-feudal slave masters who worship money over all lifeforms. Bloodthirsty Democrats, aligned with Wall Street and warmongers, marginalize and suppress true-left voters, day in, day out. The Green Party remains grassroots and independent despite facing relentless attacks by Democrats. Greens are a people-powered party.

Hard work has produced impressive ballot-access results across the U.S.

I’ve a few thoughts on how we can free Montanans, wild forests, rivers and lakes, wildlife and native fish from Empire’s grip.

Eschew fragmentation using class, markets, profit, material wealth, ethnic supremacy, and colonialism; it’s one cognitive model.

Support a different, more effective environmentalism. Stand up. Fight to protect the environment.

Stop genocide now! End Foreign Wars. Disband NATO and close military bases on foreign soil. Ban nuclear weapons, depleted uranium rounds, and landmines, globally.

End “Full Spectrum Domination” (Wolfowitz Doctrine).

Consolidate all federal programs into one – ‘Medicare for All’ – system. Ensure comprehensive care including dental, mental, vision, hearing, substance abuse, and long-term.

Working men and women must be paid a living wage and paid leave.

Montana’s corporate-owned system is not competent to represent or protect Mother Earth, the source of all life, water, and the air we breathe.

To restore man’s birthright, and dignity, we must quit claiming to be something that we are not, to be property of another. We must be no thing.

We must struggle to break away from false demigods and align ourselves with those who actively protect our natural world. Always remember, the future is not yet written.