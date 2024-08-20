Tipping Is Racist and Harms Us All, It’s Past Time to Eliminate It

In most of the country, workers in restaurants, bars, nail salons, barber shops, and other service jobs are paid differently than workers in virtually all other occupations. For these workers, a large portion of their take-home pay comes from gratuity or “tips” provided directly from the customer.

While employers of workers in other occupations must pay at least the minimum wage, federal and most states’ laws establish a lower “subminimum wage” for tipped workers that effectively passes the responsibility for compensating these workers from their employers to their clientele. To understand the roots of this uniquely American institution and its consequences for workers today, we must return to the most shameful institution in American history: slavery.

Following the Civil War and the abolition of slavery, formerly enslaved Black workers were often relegated to service jobs (e.g., food service workers and railroad porters). However, instead of paying Black workers, employers suggested that guests offer Black workers a small tip for their services. The use of tipping to pay a worker’s base wage, instead of as a bonus on top of employer-paid wages, became an increasingly common practice for service sector employment.

The 1938 Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA) and its subsequent amendments further enshrined this discriminatory treatment of tipped workers. Though the FLSA is known for having established fundamental worker protections — including the 40-hour workweek, overtime protection, and a national minimum wage — the law initially excluded protections for hotel, restaurant, and other service workers.

Proponents of the FLSA deliberately excluded industries that were the predominant employers of Black Americans to secure the support of Southern Democrats in Congress. These gaping holes in the FLSA’s protections persisted for roughly 30 years, until the mid-1960s, when the FLSA was amended to extend coverage to service sector workers.

However, while service workers in restaurants, hotels, bars, and elsewhere would now be covered under the law, the 1966 amendments to the FLSA created a “tip credit” — effectively establishing a separate tipped minimum wage set at half the regular minimum wage. In 1996, the FLSA was amended again to raise the federal minimum wage from $4.25 to $5.15.

However, the bipartisan deal that was struck in Congress to achieve this increase decoupled the tipped minimum wage from the regular minimum wage. The deal locked the tipped minimum wage statutorily at $2.13 per hour (50 percent of $4.25).