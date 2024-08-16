Bullying Blacks by the New York Times’s Neo-Con Columnists

by

I had a cordial exchange with a Times columnist. The exchange ended when I asked her whether the Times would ever provide a platform for Black intellectuals to respond to her and her Neo-Con colleague’s constant sniping at Black individuals and institutions. Ross Douthat, Bret Stephens, and Nicholas Kristof’s tirades against liberalism always feature an anecdote about a Black individual or institution messing up. Kristof’s latest column about the failure of West Coast liberals ends with a Black Bogeyman story.*

San Francisco is so liberal that a billionaire-sponsored right-wing District Attorney recently wondered whether we were making the homeless too comfortable. The columnist with whom I had the exchange referred to the Manhattan Institute’s John McWhorter as her colleague. She says he has trouble with the Black left for his views. His views? He believes that Blacks should undergo gene editing to make them smart and less violent. He left out the warnings from scientists that gene editing might be used to classify groups as biologically inferior.

*Kristof, Nicholas, “What Have We Liberals Done to the West Coast” June 15, 2024, The New York Times