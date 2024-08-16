Architecture of Cities: Middle Earth

Middle-Earth is home to mythologys’ truths:

Everything that you believe to be mythological is real.

Our world may begin with middle-earth: Volcanic surges aquifer floods:

Shards of glass propelled by steam elevating the nature of earth:

Earth bending shifts like tectonic plates afire:

Thirty-thousand feet below the known earth’s surface: There is more: The Kazumura Cave arises:

My eyes lift to witness the dance of the Sifaka: The Sifaka is not mythology: It rises to sounds possibly heard but never seen: It plays on my carousel of life’s pleasures:

There are no Tolkiens, Wells or Lewis’s in my world: No Sumerian, nor Celtic, nor Norse, nor Greek nor another mythological belief in my dreams: Here we are: I arrive at the intended:

I turn my back upon completion I think: I no longer wonder if the capture is made: I return to the dreams that are my truths:

Every dream begins with the begging for time: Not one for the origins of man, or something more outrageous to imagine: Something that might be built: When and where urban frontiers become our reality: Societies become our lives: My camera: It allows me to dream: