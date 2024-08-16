Architecture of Cities: Middle Earth

Middle-Earth is home to mythologys’ truths:
Everything that you believe to be mythological is real.
Our world may begin with middle-earth: Volcanic surges aquifer floods:
Shards of glass propelled by steam elevating the nature of earth:
Earth bending shifts like tectonic plates afire:
Thirty-thousand feet below the known earth’s surface: There is more: The Kazumura Cave arises:
My eyes lift to witness the dance of the Sifaka: The Sifaka is not mythology: It rises to sounds possibly heard but never seen: It plays on my carousel of life’s pleasures:
There are no Tolkiens, Wells or Lewis’s in my world: No Sumerian, nor Celtic, nor Norse, nor Greek nor another mythological belief in my dreams: Here we are: I arrive at the intended:
I turn my back upon completion I think: I no longer wonder if the capture is made: I return to the dreams that are my truths:
Every dream begins with the begging for time: Not one for the origins of man, or something more outrageous to imagine: Something that might be built: When and where urban frontiers become our reality: Societies become our lives: My camera: It allows me to dream:
Where I may see time evolve: All of the good fortunes that I have been privy to began.
Myths of greatness in my land: Niemeyer, Hadid, Ando and:
The handshake from Oscar: The look of Zaha: The acquiescing Tadao: Imaginative ideas are manifested: My camera finds their offerings; Their ideas: I have my captures:
The beginning of time: The stopwatch signals how fast we need to move: We need to keep up with the myth of truths: From middle-earth to Venetian islands:
There is a tremendous moment: Something is special. Nothing so amazing as peace:
There is a quietude after I have made the final snap: The one where I return to earth’s corner: Where I first realized that this was my moment:
That is why I equate my mine with Middle-Earth: So much noise and cacophonous knowledge:
Suddenly vanishing in a freeze frame: Then I begin again.
I have never completely understood why I travel: Certainly I realized that the frontage that extends beyond my door and marries the city beyond is quite enough: Yet, landing on unforeseen adventures changes that: More is so much more: It may be why I link my own mythology with to be told phenomenons afoot: How many environments have I made into something more than yesterday: It has nothing to do with me nor camera: I merely dream that in my moments there is more than what poses before me.
The cities and rural roads I have traveled have never been about my affinity for Antoine de Saint-Exupéry: Not tales of the “bardo” nor enigmatic primeval pictographs: I feel the ghosts of centuries past: That is enough: The photographs captured in real time are only a single frame: I am not returning to Rio, Dhaka, Dubai, Hong Kong, Tokyo, Mexico City, Helsinki, Moscow nor anywhere else for another Sunset Boulevard “close-up”:
When I make a capture my day is done: Whether it be night or day: The side-view glance tomorrow is not yesterday: That is where my fear comes from: My camera dreams of conquering the 60th,125th or other speed fractions: That is the entirety of an experience no matter the age of pyramids or contemporary achievements:
I am challenged by the genius of others: I beg myself to espy more discoveries: My camera becomes in various guises of age: Something more.