A False Accusation Put Me in Prison, a Safety Net Could Have Kept Me Out

I received a 60-year prison sentence for a murder I didn’t commit. After 25 years of fighting this injustice, I was exonerated.

I’ve learned some hard lessons about our criminal justice system. I’ve also learned how simple safety net policies — like a modest guaranteed base income or no-strings-attached child allowance — could have kept millions of struggling young people like me out of trouble.

I had a good childhood in Flint, Michigan, but we were poor and opportunities were few. My parents were loving and supportive, but engaged in illegal activities to make ends meet. It seemed normal to me, but I was in an environment that normalized abnormal things.

I eventually dropped out of high school, moved to Indianapolis, and started a family. But when I got laid off, I turned in desperation to the drug life, trying to do for my family what my parents did for me.

One fateful night, I heard gunshots near the building where I had my drug business. I didn’t think much of it — shots weren’t unusual in that neighborhood. I finished my business for the day, proud of the money I’d made, and went home to my family.

Later, I learned a young man had been shot — and I was arrested for the murder.

I’d been blamed by someone with a drug-related grudge against me. A bystander had identified a very different man with a different physical description, but the detective buried that evidence. Advocates uncovered this evidence 25 years later, and I was exonerated and released. I’d spent a hellish 11 of those 25 years in solitary confinement.

During my incarceration, I became a teacher and mentor. Now I’m an advocate for people returning to society after incarceration.

I see the systemic barriers they face. Returning citizens are prohibited from hundreds of jobs — from working in education, health, and government to even becoming a barber or Uber driver. They’re barred from public assistance, public housing, and student loans. They face discrimination in housing and employment. They often have significant physical and mental health issues they can’t afford to treat.

These are the very conditions that sometimes lead to offenses and recidivism. Numerous studies have found that when people are securely employed, housed, and allowed to receive an education and meet their health needs, they don’t re-offend.

These people have already been punished and served their time — sometimes for offenses they never committed, like me. We shouldn’t be punished again when reintegrating into our families and societies.

As part of my work, I volunteer with Michigan Liberation, a statewide organization looking to end the criminalization of Black families and communities of color. Recently, they joined a Guaranteed Income Now conference co-hosted by Community Change and the Economic Security Project.

Guaranteed income can take many forms. It can be an expansion of current tax credits like the Child Tax Credit and Earned Income Tax Credit. It can be a no-strings-attached Child Allowance or a monthly payment to qualifying people, families, unpaid caretakers, undocumented immigrants, and returning citizens — all of whom are currently ineligible for assistance.

In Flint, it looks like a new program that offers pregnant people and new parents a monthly check for the first year of the baby’s life.

If my parents had a guaranteed income floor, we wouldn’t have been in danger of falling through into hunger and homelessness. They would have had significantly better chances to pursue well-paying jobs to provide for my security — without relying on illegal activity.

If I’d had a modest child allowance for my own children, I wouldn’t have had to rely on the most accessible path available to me, the drug business. I wouldn’t have been anywhere near the site of that murder — and wouldn’t have lost decades of my life to a false accusation.

It’s worth it to support our families and communities, no matter where we live or what we look like. When those facing the most systemic barriers receive sufficient income support, then economic security, thriving, and freedom are the result.

And I can tell you, there’s nothing sweeter than freedom.