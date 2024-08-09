MAGA and the Fear of Being Eaten

by

To be a Trump Republican is to live in a horror film. Fears abound. The fear of immigrants, the fear of Woke (a euphemism for Black culture), a fear of books, a fear of cat ladies, a fear of being replaced, a fear of George Soros, and now Anthropophagophobia, the fear of being eaten. In two books that are required reading for far-righters–The Turner Diaries by William Luther Pierce, a physicist who used the pen name Andrew Macdonald, and Unhumans by Jack Posobiec–Blacks commit cannibalism.

By invoking Hannibal Lecter, Trump is warning his Red Caps that Black cannibals aren’t their only threat. According to him, millions are arriving in the United States to find some MAGA meat to munch on. When confronted by live cannibals, their victims will miss the old days when the cannibals were “The Walking Dead,” who moved so slowly that one could escape.

What would an Anthropophagi recipe book look like? Would there be instructions on baking, broiling, or frying MAGAs? What kind of wine would go with MAGA meat?

Now, Donald Trump is withholding the bad news. Who said he was incapable of restraint? He says that cannibals like Lecter only enjoy their prey at dinner. Knowing their appetites, cannibals will not be satisfied merely with dinner,Donald. They’ll want MAGA meat for breakfast, threatening the bacon industry, and for lunch as well. What about snacks?

They will make demands. They’ll request that DoorDash or Grub Hub deliver their MAGA meat.

So, though smart-aleck elitist pundits dismiss Donald Trump’s invoking Hannibal Lecter, the cannibal, as a sign of cognitive decline, his idea of invading cannibals and joining those who are already here fits into the mainstream of MAGA thought.