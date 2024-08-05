“Beat Trump” Is the Wrong Message

by

By now everyone who could be recruited by the “Beat Trump” message has been recruited. People who fear the autocracy and unhinged “leadership” Trump offers need to recruit to our ranks the uncommitteds and those who don’t trust the Establishment.

To accomplish that, I believe three messages should characterize the upcoming campaign. Everyone can help by steering discussions to address these points and lobbying prominent Democrats.

Economy: As Bill Clinton used to say, “It’s the economy, stupid.” Biden/Harris has a good record on improving the economy for working folks, but telling the public about that record has been eclipsed by the “beat Trump” message. In the next four months that focus should change to maintain the current enthusiasm for Democrats. People know what they need economically. Contrast the Democratic and Republican agendas.

Wars: As good a president as Biden has been on the domestic front, he has alienated many important constituencies by prosecuting two unnecessary and unpopular wars and continuing the Obama-Trump nuclear weapons build-up. A new Harris message of peace, reconciliation and cooperation – coupled with some dramatic and well-publicized confirming actions – could mend some of those fences.

Project 2025: Stop bashing Trump the man, no matter how much you think he deserves it. Instead, focus on educating the public about Project 2025 and tying Trump to it. Trump glories in our attention (even the negative) so let’s not play into his hands. However, he is trying to duck his connection to Project 2025. Don’t let him get away with that since many of his important advisors and associates are authors of Project 2025. Americans value their freedoms and if they understand that Project 2025 proposes to compromise those freedoms, and that Trump is closely associated with Project 2025, Trump’s appeal is likely to diminish substantially. Likewise, if they understand that Project 2025 exalts the wealthy at the expense of everyone else, they can be expected to object. Making clear the anti-environmental thrust of Project 2025 will also turn off many voters. It is important now to stop demonizing Trump himself and make clear to voters what his handlers have in store for us if he is elected. In other words, forget Trump and focus on specific information about what Project 2025 would do.

Hate speech about Trump just adds to the incivility that we all condemn. Let’s treat voters as though we believe they have a brain and can listen to reason. That may not work with Trump’s avid supporters, but we won’t persuade them anyway. Let’s focus on the voters we can persuade. We will need every vote to defeat Trump and shake Congress loose from MAGA’s grasping hands, so let’s provide persuasive new information rather than shouting in an echo chamber.

Lastly, never forget that activism is the antidote to anxiety about politics. If you’re concerned about America’s future, take a role over the next few months. There are many ways to engage.

Candidates need your volunteer help and donations, of course. But if you don’t care for direct political action, try Braver Angels – the group that brings together those who identify as red with those who identify as blue to seek common ground. Their work can help reduce the polarization we are experiencing.

If you’re a good writer, write letters to editors or add comments to articles you read online. Study the issues so people can respect what you say. Speak to your friends and family.

Call in to talk shows with solid factual information. Citizen action over the next months might well be what saves our country.