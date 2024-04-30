Some People Have All the Luck

How many people do you know who work really hard? Or have a strikingly good sense of what’s becoming popular? Or have a talent for getting things done?

You probably know people — maybe even bunches of people — in all these categories. Our world is teeming with hardworking, perceptive, and talented people.

Now let’s switch gears: How many people you know have become fabulously rich? Probably none. Precious few people ever become fabulously rich. The prime reason? Becoming fabulously rich takes more than hard work, perception, and talent. Getting rich takes oodles of luck.

The richest among us have always, of course, tended to downplay the impact of sheer serendipity. They would rather we credit the wealth of our wealthiest to their superior work ethic and wisdom. Grand fortunes, they insist, do not in any significant way depend on the good fortune of being in the right place at the right time. The rich have earned their wealth. They deserve every bit of it.

Most all of our richest have internalized this rationale for their riches. But some among them have gone an ominous step further. The rationale for their grand personal fortune has mutated into something fundamentally more sinister. “I fully earned my fortune” has become “I can do no wrong.”

The current king of this I-can-do-no-wrong crowd? That surely has to be Elon Musk, currently the third-richest human on the face of our Earth.

We first encountered Musk as a classic I-fully-earned-my-fortune claimant — and he certainly seemed to fully fit that bill. He had started out, after all, as a struggling 21-year-old web software developer with a product that newspapers could use to develop online city guides. Four years later, in 1995, the Compaq computer company would buy out Musk’s handiwork for a sweet $341 million.

That success would quickly beget one new triumph after another: Tesla, SpaceX, SolarCity. By 2015, Forbes was rating Musk’s net worth at $12 billion. By 2022, his wealth was topping $200 billion.

This edition of Musk, in Wall Street’s eyes, could do no wrong. As late as this past December Wall Streeters were valuing Tesla at nearly $868 billion, a market cap than was running a stunning 18 times greater than the value of General Motors.

But now Wall Street is singing a different tune. Musk no longer strikes our business world — and those journalists who report upon it — as an unadulterated generational genius.