Haiku for the American Totality 4/8/24

by

Eclipse in the sky:

Our worlds align for an hour —

Sun, moon, planet, eye.

Something shared by all,

Coast to coast, straining to see:

Same sliver of sun.

Blazing rim of fire

In each skyward human eye:

Shavings of a star.

Donning dark glasses

We protect our eyes and those

Of people we love.

I wish every child

On this precious earth could look

safely at the sky.

+++

Absurdly, today

It felt like the Moon, crossing

The Sun, brought in Spring.

Here in Boston, Mass.

The Eclipse only appeared for

Those who knew to look.

“93 percent” eclipsed,

Without Science to explain:

Just one hazy hour.

If not for the clouds,

What naked eye could sense the

Sun’s squinting collapse?

Lifting phone cameras

We capture a miracle:

Moon swallowing Sun.

Millions rush to see

The Sun disappear. (What else

might we help vanish?)

+++

A child in Gaza

Looks up from rubble, dead night

Slashed by jet screams.

A child left without

Eyes, or parents, sensing sun

now only by warmth.

Big media lingers

On Big Sky Event, not on

Little bomber planes.

I wish every child

On this precious earth could look

safely at the sky.

Millions celebrate

How a moon can block the sun:

Can our moon block bombs, too?