Haiku for the American Totality 4/8/24

Eclipse in the sky:
Our worlds align for an hour —
Sun, moon, planet, eye.
Something shared by all,
Coast to coast, straining to see:
Same sliver of sun.
Blazing rim of fire
In each skyward human eye:
Shavings of a star.
Donning dark glasses
We protect our eyes and those
Of people we love.
I wish every child
On this precious earth could look
safely at the sky.
+++
Absurdly, today
It felt like the Moon, crossing
The Sun, brought in Spring.
Here in Boston, Mass.
The Eclipse only appeared for
Those who knew to look.
“93 percent” eclipsed,
Without Science to explain:
Just one hazy hour.
If not for the clouds,
What naked eye could sense the
Sun’s squinting collapse?
Lifting phone cameras
We capture a miracle:
Moon swallowing Sun.
Millions rush to see
The Sun disappear. (What else
might we help vanish?)
+++
A child in Gaza
Looks up from rubble, dead night
Slashed by jet screams.
A child left without
Eyes, or parents, sensing sun
now only by warmth.
Big media lingers
On Big Sky Event, not on
Little bomber planes.
I wish every child
On this precious earth could look
safely at the sky.
Millions celebrate
How a moon can block the sun:
Can our moon block bombs, too?