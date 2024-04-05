by

Editor’s Note: John Sinclair, poet, musician, manager of the MC5 and founder of the White Panthers, died this week at 71. Here’s his friend Ed Sanders account of how John Lennon and Yoko Ono came to learn about Sinclair’s incarceration in a drug entrapment case that landed him with a 10-year sentence for the possession of two “thin” joints. –JSC

Prologue

By the fall of 1971 I had just gone through two very intense years writing my book on the Manson group, The Family. I was upset that my friend the poet and cultural leader John Sinclair had been in prison in Michigan now for over two years, sentenced to ten years for giving a couple of joints from a cookie jar in Detroit to an undercover police officer who’d been posing as a hippie. I decided to raise my voice in protest.

While researching my book, I had been on the staff of the excellent alternative paper, The Los Angeles Free Press, writing articles about the Manson family murder trial, which I attended for a number of months. In the early fall, as The Family was being published, I wrote the long poem, “The Entrapment of John Sinclair,” which a Free Press staff member printed in its entirety.

John Lennon read “The Entrapment of John Sinclair,” and decided to do something about Sinclair’s very very unjust sentence, “Ten Years for Two Joints.”

Meanwhile, that same set of weeks Lennon and Yoko Ono had decided to move to New York City. John Lennon’s great song “Imagine” had been released in early November.

One afternoon John and Yoko visited John Cage on Bank Street in Greenwich Village. The drummer Joe Butler lived next door, and somehow John and Yoko learned that Butler’s storefront apartment was for rent. The couple decided to take the place and soon they moved in.

Miriam, I and our daughter Deirdre were living in the Village about three blocks from Lennon and Ono’s newly rented apartment. I was feeling a bit burned out after a full two years investigating a creepy group of murderers and their cult. Shortly after Lennon moved into Bank Street, I began to have problems with my home phone. Often when I tried to make a call, I heard a male voice with an English accent on the line. I was investigating a creepy English cult at the time, so to hear a English voice on my line was not pleasant. The matter was soon cleared up. The telephone company claimed that our lines were accidentally crossed with John and Yoko’s, and so we soon each had our own separate numbers.

It was around that time that Lennon read “The Entrapment of John Sinclair” in the underground newspaper and became interested in the case. I went to a meeting with Lennon and Ono at their new apartment, where among the things discussed was doing a series of concerts across America to help Sinclair get his release from jail; also possible activities for peace at the Republican National Convention, then scheduled for San Diego in the summer of 1972. Jerry Rubin attended this meeting.

Plans began for a major concert to demand Sinclair’s release. On December 10, at a packed Crisler Arena in Ann Arbor which sold out in four hours, John Lennon sang a new tune, “It Ain’t Fair, John Sinclair.” Also on the bill were Stevie Wonder (with a wondrous version of “Superstition,”) Bobby Seale, Allen Ginsberg, Phil Ochs, Archie Shepp, and others. I read a section from “The Entrapment of John Sinclair.”

John was released just a few days later. Meanwhile the infamous Division 5 of the FBI sent out a memo calling for 24/7 surveillance of the new Lennon/Ono apartment on Bank Street:

“It has come to the….. attention of this office that John Lennon, formerly of the Beatles, and Yoko Ono Lennon, wife of John Lennon, have intentions of remaining in this country & seeking permanent residence therein…. this has been judged to be inadvisable and it is recommended that all applications are to be denied. Their relationships with one (6521) Jerry Rubin, and one John Sinclair (4536), also their many commitments which are judged to be highly political and unfavorable to the present administration…. Because of this and their controversial behavior, they are to be judged as both undesirable and dangerous aliens…… Your office is to maintain a constant surveillance of their residence…..”

The government began a big project to toss Lennon from the United States. They bugged him, and I heard they also rented an apartment across from their Bank Street place, to keep tabs on them. John Lennon may have been a hero to 100s of millions, but the henchmen of Richard Nixon hungered to force him to undergo a political perp-walk.

For the next few years the Nixonites did their best to deport him, but, with the help of his many fans, and good lawyers, Lennon prevailed, and now his “Imagine” is played as an international anthem just before midnight for the millions watching the New Year’s ball drop on Time’s Square.

And John Sinclair still thrives.

Here’s my poem:

The Entrapment of John Sinclair

If justice ever

comes to Michigan

the people will

tremble with rage

when they hear

the tale

how a hunk of

lunatic vomit-gunge

named Lieutenant Warner Stringfellow

of the Detroit

police narcotics department

undertook a scheme lasting several months

in late 1966

in order to entrap John Sinclair for

smoking the peace.

In this entrapment

John gave

a bearded undercover cop

and his simulated wife, also a

undercover cop,

two thin joints

after they had begged

John for weeks

please John

please give us

some grass

please

John

please

John got 10

years for these

two joints

rolled as a gift.

For

three long years

Stringfellow

harassed, harangued

& hated

set John up

for three arrests

in a hideous neuralgea

of events

all for his poetry

all for hiero-hemp

all for his leadership

all for his friendships

into the face of racist

Lieutenants twisted into

hate-mush

It began in ’64

John had graduated

from the University of Michigan

with a B.A. in English

class of 1964.

In the early fall

same year

enrolled in grad school

Wayne State U, Detroit

where he was writing a masters

thesis on

William Burroughs

On October 6, 1964

he was arrested for

“sale and possession of marijuana”

In those

days of October 1964 there was a laughable

State Law in fair-shored Michigan

that dealt out life imprisonment

for sale and possession of the

yellow-flowered herb.

Accordingly,

John pled guilty to a reduced charge

and was put on probation

for two circles of the sun.

While this hassle

was shrieking,

John and friends were getting together

in the frontiers of modern music and

poetry.

On November 1, 1964 John and 16 fellow

musicians and poets

formed the

Artists’ Workshop

in the city of Detroit.

It’s simply not possible

to list the

100s of poetry readings

100s of concerts

of tracts

& books

& leaflets

produced by the Artists’ Workshop

in ’64 & ’65 & ’66

They soared aloft

to Charles Olson’s

Projective Verse

and Don Allen’s anthology

The New American Poetry

and the music of Sun-Ra and

Coltrane and Archie Shepp and

Pharaoh Sanders and Marion Brown

and…..

Picked up

that word

abandoned

in the chamber of commerce: freedom

filled their lungs

with freedom

wrote freedom

played freedom music

fucked in freedom

when guilt corroded the eyeballs

staring in the supermarket

Stringfellow

hated the friendship

black and white together we shall not

be moved

Artists’ Workshop

Hated the confident humans

puffing on

prairie peace fires

above the round

yellow screens

He hated the

free concerts

Hated the

Thursday night

poetry classes

Hated love?

Hated the

share-all-things

share pot

of leaf

pot of food.

John wrote this

in 1964

to tell of their intention

to put down radical roots

in a Michigan city

“…a conscious community of artists and lovers who

live together, work together, share all things—

smoke dope together, dance and fuck together, and

spread the word together everyway we can— through

our dress, our freedom of movement, our music

and dance, our economy, our human social forms,

through our every breath on this planet.”

Leni & John got married

in June of 1965

In July John read

at the Berkeley Poetry Conference

at the U of California

He was the music editor of

the Fifth Estate newspaper Detroit

He wrote two books of poems in ’65

The Workshop grew

and Stringfellow kept

up the pressure

On August 16, 1965

after a so-called “three week investigation”

directed by Lieutenant Stringfellow

25 policemen waited outside

for a signal from a brave undercover agent

that he had been able to make a buy

of an herb used medicinally

by George Washington and

Thomas Jefferson

After this second arrest

Lieutenant Stringfellow

was all over

the papers

issuing quotes against

John’s influence

among John’s fellow young.

On

2/24/66

a judge

at the Recorders Court

gave him

6 months

at the

Detroit House of Corrections

aka DeHoCo

even though prominent people

rallied to his support with

letters and pressure.

On August 5, 1966

John was released from the

Detroit House of Correction

& right away

resumed his frenzied activities

for poetry, socialism, pax-herb

& song-dance

not to mention

sun-dance.

Within

12 days

of his release

he had printed

several magazines

& a book of

his poems called

FIRE MUSIC

& he was off

to N.Y.

for a visit.

Enter Stringfellow.

In late Aug

or early Sept

1966

a 41 year old narcotics

under cover officer named

Vahan Kapagian began to grow a beard

upon the orders of Lt. Warner Stringfellow

in order to try to entrap

distributors and users

of the far-famed Leaf

On October 5, 1966

Lieutenant String-penis, or whatever

his name is,

was sneaking around at night in the buildings

housing the Artists’ Workshop

on John Lodge, a street in Detroit.

Stumbled

into

John Sinclair’s apartment

He hadn’t seen John for a year.

Was two years to the day

since the String had first

arrested him

His language was schizophrenic.

The newt-nark chuckled asking John:

“When are you gonna write

a story on me, John?”

ha ha

And later spewing hate upon his

poet victim:

“I know what you are—

and when I get you again I’ll

drown you, you worthless prick.”

Right away

John wrote

POEM FOR WARNER STRINGFELLOW

which was

published as a book

by the Artists’ Workshop Press

2 days after Warner’d

honked into John’s apartment

On October 7-8, 1966 John and Leni and

lover-friends began to give their time and co-

operation to the rock and roll and dance

events at the Grande Ballroom,

in Detroit. There they could

speak to people by the thousands

which must have agnewed-off the

good Lieutenant.

They sold their publications there.

They ran the light show.

They held benefits.

Began to inspire local rock bands.

In a plan to try to send out

a few harmonic quiverings

from the Iron Flower.

By the middle

of October 1966

the undercover cop Kapagian aka

Louie

had grown a sufficient beard

& hair to look for

trusting marks.

He was hired to work

at the Candle Shop

on Plum Street,

an area of Detroit— in common

with most American cities— where

there were established those incense,

candle, dope-pipe, poster and record

shops replete with psychedelic gew-gaws.

Temporary zones of revolt and freedom.

Then

freshly-bearded Louie the Candle Shop nark-punk

was assigned by Lieutenant Stringfellow

to attend on October 18, 1966

a poetry reading!!!

given by John Sinclair

at Lower LeRoy Auditorium

on the campus of

Wayne State University.

In his testimony at Sinclair’s trial,

Louie the Nark dredged from his ill-witted

mind that the meeting was “mixed” — as

he termed it, containing both “Negro and

white” listeners—

which must have shocked the

heroin-white Lieutenant.

On October 28, 1966

Louie the Candle Nark went

to the Grande Ballroom

“to become part of the group of

youngsters who were attending these

dances” —as he testified.

Enter a woman nark.

Jane Mumford Lovelace, aka Pat Green —her under

cover cop name— had been a Detroit Police Dept

officer for three years. At the end of November

1966 she was assigned to the narcotics division

and was given the heroic task of infiltrator-informer.

Jane Mumford Lovelace aka Pat Green posed as

Vahan Kapagian (aka Louie the Candle Creep)’s wife,

and together

they strove

to lure John

Sinclair to sell.

Lo! around November 30, 1966

there was an ad in an issue

of the newspaper Fifth Estate

for a LEMAR meeting the following week

to be held at the Artists’ Workshop

plexus of community buildings

Hot Dope! —they thought.

we can find us some set-ups

so on December 6

Louie and Pat

gamboled in tandem

to a meeting called by

John Sinclair himself to

begin a Committee to Legalize Marijuana

8 or 10 people sitting discussing planning

around a table

at 4863 John Lodge.

Kapagian wanted to see if

Sinclair would recognize him

since Kapagian had had a hand

in arresting him

in the past.

But Louie passed

the weirdness test

& he and his wife

were accepted

Sell us some grass John.

The Artists’ Workshop

became

Trans-Love Energies

in late ’66

Sell us some grass John.

Kapagian and Lovelace infiltrated LEMAR

assisted w/ typing

putting together booklets

sweeping up the place

They

saw Sinclair maybe

6 times

as time oozed.

They even attended Trans-Love communal dinners

on Sundays

One time they even brought along

some fried chicken.

Sell us some grass John.

On December 20, 1966

Kapagian

was helping

to type

at Trans-Love

“The person (not John) who seemed to be in charge” —

according to Louie’s testimony

requested that Louie come back

on the 22nd

to type some more

on grass tracts

& Louie the Nark learned that day

that John was residing in an apartment

up above the LEMAR meeting place.

Halleluyah!

Sell us some grass John.

On Dec 21

Kapagian again visited the Trans-Love

buildings

& mentioned that he

was going to go somewhere

in order to cop hemp.

The Day of the famous

gesture of friendship

that got John 10 for 2

was 12/22/66

Lieutenant Stringfellow

and the two undercover hippie cops

along with another officer named Taylor

in the late afternoon

drove directly

in unmarked police vehicles

from police headquarters

Narcotics Bureau

to Trans-Love Energies

at 4863 John Lodge

where Stringfellow secreted himself

in an alley

4 houses west of the

Artists’ Workshop

& Taylor was stationed in another cop car

across the Freeway

facing the

storefronts.

Pat the Nark

remembered at the trial

that on 12-22-66

she wore

black leotardsblack mini skirt

blue sweaterblack & gold blouse

All Patrolman Louie

could remember

was that he

was clothed

The two undercover hippies

were wired to

Lt. Stringfellow’s unmarked car

in the alley

by means of a Port-A-Talk Unit

stashed in their fake hippie threads

Thus the Lieutenant

could cop some thrill-gasms

listening to the set-up.

Off marched Louie & Pat.

Their purpose:

Sell us some grass John.

They entered

Trans-Love to type

at 5:40 p.m.

John arrived around 7 p.m.

He said hello

John asked Kap

if he had gotten taken care

of

And the narcos said

Give us some grass John.

At 7:20 p.m.

John picked up his saxophone

& went to the storefront

next door to

practice with the band

& shortly thereafter

Kapagian told Mumford

to go next door

to flirt for dope

She interrupted

John who

said that later maybe

he could fix her up

then resumed the tune

& Jane went back

to the other office

to help the other cop

to type for LEMAR

An hour and 1/2 later

the hippie cops told

John they had to leave.

Give us some grass John.

Somewhat reluctantly

he took them upstairs

into his house

where Jane and Louie

sat on a cot in the

kitchen feigning

hemp-hunger.

John reached up

on the shelf

& grabbed down

a brown porcelain

sugar bowl

full of Gentle.

Sinclair rolled a j

handed it to Kapagian

who handed it to Mumford

who put it

in a Kool Cig Pack

Sinclair rolled another

offering to smoke

but Kapagian

in an example of his

slovenly, crude manners

refused— some jive

about it making him dizzy

driving

Then the two cops

with their port-a-talk unit

& alley-way monitor

told John they had to

split to the West Side

& this they did

at 9:10 p.m.

upstairs into

the new quarters

on John Lodge

still trying to buy.

On Dec 28

the cop tried again

to buy mj

from John

but John

threw that

old donut into

the air

On Jan 24, 1967

John was arrested

w/ 55 other people

in a

“campus” grass raid—

33 days after

John oped the brown crock

to give.

John brushed aside

the snarls

of nark-hate

fell back into his usual

pale blurr of total frenzy

after he was bailed out

and the months passed

He wrote a book

Meditations: a Suite for John Coltrane

in February 1967

Their beautiful daughter

Marion Sunny Sinclair

was born in May 4th

In August ’67

John began to manage

the rock band MC5

His friends

tended to forget

about the pot charge

over his head

That was the way he

wanted it— why worry.

Trans-Love moved

with the assembled families

to Ann Arbor in June of 1968

John and the MC5

were the only rock band

to show

in Lincoln Park

to play during the

Democratic National Convention

in August 68.

Co-

founded the

White Panther Party

in Nov

’68

serving as Minister of Information.

Most of the cases

involving those arrested in the

same campus raid back in ’67

were thrown out of court.

When John

was finally tried

during the week of

the moon walk

1969 July

The charge was possession

and the penalty

was a possible

one to 10 years

in jail

On July 25 the jury found him

guilty of possession!

of the mandible’s quantity

of hemp

then Judge Columbo

the fascist churl

held him over in

jail without bail

pending sentencing on

July 28, 1969

2 1/2 years

after his arrest

& in an atmosphere

of hostile publicity

given to him by

the local newspapers.

It was a fascist’s Monday

July 28, 1969

when the trial judge

Robert J. Columbo

a name to remember

sentenced John to

jail with these words:

“John Sinclair has been out to show that the law means

nothing to him and to his ilk. And that they can violate

the law with impunity and the law can’t do anything

about it. Well, the time has come. The day has come.

And you may laugh, Mr. Sinclair, but you will have a

long time to laugh about it. Because it is the judgement

of this court that you, John Sinclair, stand committed

to the state prison at Jackson or such other institution

as the Michigan Corrections Commission may designate….”

remember his name

remember his name

“for a minimum term of not less than nine and a half nor

more than ten years. The court makes no recommendation

upon the sentence other than the fact that you will be

credited for the two days you spent in the county jail.”

Then the judge denied bond which

would have set him free

pending appeal

& John was gone

from the set.

SET HIM FREE!

Putting someone

under surveillance

is easy enough

if you want

to play the

game of nark-hate

& many hours

of glum contemplation

I’ve spent

thinking of putting

Warner Stringfellow

& Judge Robt Columbo

under surveillance

to see what they

really do

with their time

buy a few black market

xeroxes of their

bank accounts

run a credit check

and property check

and a greed check

because there’s

something laughable

& sadistic going on

especially when

heroin is sold like candy

in Detroit

& drug wars

leave people shot dead

all over town

while the chief of under

cover assignments

Lt. Warner Stringfellow

chases down a poet.

If John Sinclair

were a thug

selling heroin to grade school children

& paying bribes to police and public officials

he’d be a free man today

If John Sinclair

were a pilot for Air America

dumping polyethylene bags of opium/heroin

in the Gulf of Siam

he’d be a free man today

If John Sinclair

were shaking down bar owners

in Pontiac

forcing mafia juke boxes down scared throats

he’d be a free man today

If John Sinclair

had bayonetted Vietnamese women

or smashed off their face-skin with

bamboo mallets

he’d be a free man today

Two years after

his sentenc-

ing

it curses our miserable death-trampled

lives

that John should still be

enslaved in the mind of

Stringfellow/Columbo

And that’s what it is

where John lies buried

in boulders & steel

o subtle currents of power

o rainbow humans roaming like Blake-folk

set him free

set a gentle

man free.

The only answer

is pressure

and a solemn declaration

before the

boundless universe:

Love & public & a huge screaming mob

tranquility outside the homes

& sharers’ bliss of every official

for those who who keeps

help him free John Sinclair in jail.

—Ed Sanders

August-Sept-Oct

1971