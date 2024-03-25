Home
March 25, 2024
by
Josh Frank
How Israeli Propagandists Reach Journalists
Larry Hogan’s Dead Chief-of-Staff
The Famine-Makers
Cop Cities, Borders, and Bombs
Why Should We Give All Our Money to Landlords?
March 25, 2024
Dean Baker
NYT’s Ross Douthat Rants Incoherently on Trump’s Bloodbath
Geneva International Peace Research Institute
Follow-Up to an Open-Letter Demanding Accountability From the EU Leadership for Complicity in Genocide
Weekend Edition
March 22, 2024
Friday - Sunday
Jeffrey St. Clair
Roaming Charges: L’État Sans Merci
Vicente Navarro
The Importance of Social Class as a Power Category Besides Race and Gender to Understand What is Going on in the US
Eve Ottenberg
Attack of the Corporations: Are the NLRB’s Days Numbered?
Paul Street
Appeasement and Missed Chances: Nightmare Notes from Weimar Amerika
Roger Harris
Biden’s State of the Union Address Exposed by US Intelligence Threat Assessment
Daniel Warner
The Rift Between the United States and Israel Remains a Simple Family Feud When a Significant Separation is Urgently Needed
Matthew Stevenson
Donald J. Ponzi
Paul Atwood
Can We Awaken Enough To Avoid Extinction?
M. Reza Behnam
Democracy vs. Hypocrisy: US in Palestine
Robert Hunziker
CO2 Bursting into the Atmosphere
Ramzy Baroud
Cognitive Dissonance: Perplexed US Foreign Policy is Prolonging Gaza Genocide
Richard Heinberg
Why Artificial Intelligence Must Be Stopped Now
Binoy Kampmark
Julian Assange and the Plea Nibble
Andrea Mazzarino
If America Were a Trumpian Autocracy
Kathleen Wallace
Gatekeeping Against a Shared Humanity
Diana Block
Defending Bodily Sovereignty and the Long Arc of Radical Feminist Care
Anonymous
An Eyewitness Account From the Streets of Haiti
David Yearsley
Thaïs Takeout: The Taste of Things
Susan Block
Anti-Zionist Purim for Palestine
Stephen F. Eisenman – Sue Coe
Why Vote?
April M. Short
The Double Edge Theater’s Project to ‘Rematriate Land’
Ron Jacobs
The Arrogance of the Powerful, From Palestine to People’s Park
David Carrier
How To Use Philosophy: The Achievement of Alexander Nehamas
Evaggelos Vallianatos
Fear and the Cold War
Ariel Gold
Israel’s Conscientious Objectors Stand on the Shoulders of Giants
Richard Schulman
Architecture of Cities: Primary Colors, Red
Nicky Reid
Free Gaza and Free the Donbas Too!
March 21, 2024
Linda Pentz Gunter
The IAEA Cannot Both Police Proliferation and Promote Nuclear Power
Priti Gulati Cox – Stan Cox
Armed by Washington, Israel Trashes the Genocide Convention
Cesar Chelala
Jared Kushner Goes Shopping in Gaza
Jamal Kanj
Gaza’s Floating Pier and Biden’s Fake Empathy
Binoy Kampmark
Complicity in Gaza: Holding US Foreign Policy Legally Accountable
Nick Licata
Biden v. Trump: the Economy and Blue Collar Jobs
Jonah Raskin
Peter Plate: San Francisco’s Now Noir Novelist